The 10 Most Exciting Restaurants to Check Out in New York City for November
Wagyu tasting menus, fondue in private chalets and so much more.Read More
Ah, November. There’s a bite in the air; we’ve set the clocks back; the sun is now setting unnervingly early. But in better news, this heralds the start of cozy cooking season: slow-simmered stews, hearty cheese fondues (and rich chocolate ones, too), and anything else that might ward off outside’s chill from entering in.
Luckily, the restaurants opening up this month understood their assignment. We’ve got Chesa, a Swiss après-ski concept opening up on the rooftop of the Peninsula New York complete with private “chalets.” We’ve also got Willet’s Corner, a cozy American spot coming to the Upper West Side that seems primed to be a late-fall hideaway. And we’ve got plenty of meat, from star chef José Andrés’ Bazaar Steak to a decadent Wagyu tasting menu featuring beef from one of the most celebrated farms in Japan. So regardless of how you’d like to warm up while dining out this month, we promise we’ve got something on this list you’ll love.
And below our November openings, find some of our favorite spots that started serving guests at the end of October (and missed being included in last month’s edition). From rentable, private movie screening rooms with multi-course menus to the latest iteration of the ABC empire, we promise you won’t want to miss any of these restaurants, either.
The Best Restaurants to Stop at This November
Chesa
- 700 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019
- Midtown West
Opening on the 19th of this month and running through March 21 is a long-term pop-up on the rooftop of The Peninsula New York hotel, inspired by Swiss après-ski meals. Chesa is comprised of private, heated chalets—all kitted out with cozy sofas, blankets and chandeliers—that surround a central fire pit ringed with Adirondack chairs. Menu-wise, we’re talking rib-sticking comfort food like three types of cheese fondue (with an optional add-on of Petrossian caviar), plus a chocolate version for dessert served with strawberries, chocolate chip cookies and other goodies. Cocktails include the signature Cocotini (Nutella-infused Rémy Martin Cognac 1738, Baileys chocolate liqueur and cream) as well as an alpine spin on the Negroni. And don’t forget to grab a photo: the views of Midtown are unparalleled here.
Elcielo New York
- 1227 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
- Nomad
Starting service in early November inside the Virgin Hotels New York City is this Colombian restaurant, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Juan Manuel “Juanma” Barrientos and creative partner, the musician J Balvin. Guests can choose from one of two tasting menus, both of which focus on local ingredients as well as those important to Colombian cuisine. Look out for classics like corn arepas with butter, as well as larger, more inventive composed plates, such as venison served with morels and fermented yucca. And for something a little more casual, you can also check out El Bistró Tropical at Elcielo, a French-Colombian spot also inside the hotel, which serves an à la carte menu.
Oddball
- 188 Ave. B, New York, NY 10009
- East Village
If you’re hunting for a new spot to impress your cocktail-snob friend, look no further than Oddball, which opens in the East Village mid-month. Led by beverage director Logan Rodriguez (ILIS, Smithereens) and R&D bartender Allen Oino (Maison Première, Raines Law Room), the cocktail menu here explores unexpected combinations, like a daiquiri composed of blueberry, ricotta whey and distilled horseradish. The interior design is similarly disparate, with influences ranging from 1970s cosmic to diner Americana, which all work together to create a space as playful as the drinks it serves. And while the cocktails are the star of the show here, Oddball will also have a tightly edited list of beer, wine and NA options, as well as a selection of small plates.
Seed Library
- 51 E. 30th St., New York, NY 10016
- Midtown South
The world’s most awarded bartender, Ryan Chetiyawardana (more commonly known as Mr Lyan), finally opens his first permanent outpost in New York this month with Seed Library, located inside the Hotel Park Ave. The cocktail menu consists of 17 original creations, although most have their roots in classic preparations. Look out for the C.R.E.A.M. Margarita (Lalo tequila, mezcal, passionfruit, cream ATOM, pickled chili and lime) for something smoky and bright, or for a more herbal flavor, grab a Coriander Seed Gimlet made with Beefeater Gin, coriander seed cordial and white grape. Seed Library’s elevated bar snacks are enough for dinner, especially the Lyan burger served with English cheddar and bacon, or the loaded tots topped with spicy herb aioli, pancetta and pecorino sardo.
Willet’s Corner
- 420 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10024
- Upper West Side
Ken Halberg and the Harding’s team move uptown with the opening of sister spot Willet’s Corner this month. And the menu seems primed to make it just as much a neighborhood staple as its sibling. Share plates make up the bulk of the dishes here, like fig toast with whipped ricotta and rosemary honey, or grilled tuna tacos sweetened with coconut milk and charred pineapple salsa. Cocktails lean toward the classic, though with fun twists: we predict the Dirty Chai Espresso Martini (vodka, chai, coffee liqueur, fresh espresso and chocolate bitters) will be a bestseller.
ABC Kitchens
- 55 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Dumbo
One of Union Square’s most beloved concepts has finally crossed the East River; abc kitchens opened on Dumbo’s historic waterfront on October 25. Drawing inspiration from the existing ABC restaurants (ABC Kitchen, ABcV and ABC Cocina), the newest outpost has a menu that synthesizes all three, and with many of their most famed dishes included. We’re happy to see the beloved crab toast with dill and lemon aioli made the cut, as well as the unparalleled caramel popcorn sundae, composed of salted caramel ice cream, candied peanuts, popcorn whipped cream and hot fudge. And as should be no surprise with such a green market-driven menu, cocktails here run toward the vegetal or fruity: look out for the crisp Cucumber Martini made with Hendrick’s gin, cucumber and mint.
Arvine
- 19 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Starting service on the 24th of last month was Arvine, a modern American spot on the always-buzzing Greenwich Avenue. A partnership between Adrien Falcon (formerly of Keith McNally’s restaurants) and Joe Anthony (Gabriel Kreuther, Daniel, Union Square Café), the seasonally driven menu here also incorporates the flavors of Korean and Italian cuisine, among others. We’re especially fond of innovative spice pairings like the bison tartare made with Calabrian chile gochujang, and served with einkorn focaccia, or the diver scallops baked in kombu, which are then drizzled with a champagne sauce. And don’t miss the wine list: it’s stocked with many hard-to-find European bottles or makers not seen widely elsewhere.
Bazaar Meat
- 35 W. 28th St. Second Floor, New York, NY 10001
- Nomad
Chef José Andrés must have more hours in the day than we do, because otherwise, we don’t understand how he gets it all done. His latest project, which opened on October 21, is Bazaar Meat, located inside The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. As you might be able to tell from the name, the restaurant’s menu is focused on beef, especially prized and large-cut portions—there is plenty of American Wagyu, Japanese Wagyu and Kobe on offer here. The best way to sample the signature dishes of the restaurant, however, is to order José’s Ultimate Tasting Menu, a five-course experience that includes everything from his famed liquid olives to cotton candy foie gras.
Metro Cinema
- 131 8th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Chelsea
Movie theaters in New York have leveled up significantly in the last decade or so, but it’s hard to put Metro Cinema into even the same category. The latest concept from the founder of Alamo Drafthouse, this Chelsea theater that opened on October 29 allows guests to book an entire room for their film-watching experience, not just their seat. And yes, we know what you’re thinking: isn’t this article a guide to restaurants? Well, yes, and any reservation for a movie booking here also includes a multi-course, family-style meal, as well as time after in the space to enjoy cocktails or simply chat about the film. We love that many current movies even have their own themed menu—Wicked’s includes emerald-green prawns and pink-hued beet hummus.
Togyushi
- 37 W. 37th St., New York, NY 10018
- Midtown South
New Yorkers are well familiar with the concept of omakase, but a new restaurant’s version isn’t serving nigiri and hand rolls. Rather, Togyushi, which opened on October 25, specializes in Japanese Wagyu, specifically that of the country’s award-winning Zao Wagyu farm. And, in fact, the restaurant is the only location outside of Japan that’s serving the revered beef, all under the guidance of Wagyu master chef Ken Yamasaki (who is one of only 11 in the world). The current tasting menu includes many iterations of the protein, including raw in a sashimi roll, inside a soup, and served over rice. But diners can also opt for cocktails and smaller bites at Wagyu Bistro Bar, the restaurant’s lounge space, which spins an excellent mix of Japanese vinyl, too.