The 10 Most Exciting Restaurants to Check Out in New York City for November

Ah, November. There’s a bite in the air; we’ve set the clocks back; the sun is now setting unnervingly early. But in better news, this heralds the start of cozy cooking season: slow-simmered stews, hearty cheese fondues (and rich chocolate ones, too), and anything else that might ward off outside’s chill from entering in.

Luckily, the restaurants opening up this month understood their assignment. We’ve got Chesa, a Swiss après-ski concept opening up on the rooftop of the Peninsula New York complete with private “chalets.” We’ve also got Willet’s Corner, a cozy American spot coming to the Upper West Side that seems primed to be a late-fall hideaway. And we’ve got plenty of meat, from star chef José Andrés’ Bazaar Steak to a decadent Wagyu tasting menu featuring beef from one of the most celebrated farms in Japan. So regardless of how you’d like to warm up while dining out this month, we promise we’ve got something on this list you’ll love.

And below our November openings, find some of our favorite spots that started serving guests at the end of October (and missed being included in last month’s edition). From rentable, private movie screening rooms with multi-course menus to the latest iteration of the ABC empire, we promise you won’t want to miss any of these restaurants, either.