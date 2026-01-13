Win at the Tables by Dining at the Best New Las Vegas Restaurants

Las Vegas is in the middle of an over-the-top dining makeover, and the biggest players here aren’t content with just playing their greatest hits. This is a moment for making new memories. At Aria, London-born Gymkhana is serving beef for the first time, showcasing new dishes like a short rib pepper fry and wagyu keema naan alongside an exclusive-to-Vegas Goan lobster curry. At the Venetian, Korean steakhouse Cote has an expanded seafood section of its menu with oyster dynamite and lobster that eats like escargot. At Bellagio, Carbone Riviera dazzles with lobster polpette and shrimp Parm that are nods to the meatballs and veal Parm that helped turn Carbone into a global phenomenon.

There’s much more on the way with the forthcoming 2026 Las Vegas openings of Scott Sartiano’s Zero Bond and Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse at Wynn, Kwame Onwuachi’s Maroon at Sahara, Gabriela Camara’s Cantina Contramar at Fontainebleau and Eugene Remm’s The Corner Store at a prime Strip location that will be announced soon. In the meantime, you can head to the Arts District for chips and caviar paired with tom kha fizzes at the Doberman Drawing Room, enjoy birria nachos from one of L.A.’s most beloved chefs and slices from a new-school New York icon at the Venetian’s Via Via Food Hall, or visit Caesars Palace for the red sauce and the decadent desserts at Stanton Social Italian.

Here are the best new places to eat and drink in Las Vegas at the beginning of what promises to be a delicious year.