The 8 New Restaurants to Try in New York This January

If social media is any indication, 2026’s New Year’s resolutions seem to have taken a turn away from abstention and towards indulgence. Quests, in particular (whether for cheese or chocolate), are a trend that we can certainly get behind. What do they entail? Well, basically just…eating a lot of whatever you pick for your quest. So, considering the stellar openings for the top of this year, may we suggest new restaurants as your theme? This month brings everything from wine bars to steakhouses, noodle shops to Aussie cafes, which means your palate is in no danger of getting bored.

But if you need further narrowing down, we can help. Just like our city that’s so nice they named it twice, how about hitting double-named spots? January brings not one, but two: the nut butter haven Buddy Buddy, as well as Thai dessert shop Chim Chim. Or are all-day cafes your favorite? We have all the details on a new location of Aussie-inspired Isla & Co., as well as Aperitivo by Carta, the sister spot to beloved Carta Wine Bar.

Of course, you can also just let your imagination run wild. Read on to discover your own personal quest and the eight best new restaurants opening in New York City this January.