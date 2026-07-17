The 10 Best Restaurants Opening in New York City in July

What’s the best way to handle multiple heat waves? Margaritas, with a side of tacos and maybe a slice of pizza. Luckily, restaurants slinging all of these are opening up this July in the Big Apple. Mexican is certainly having a moment this month, from Casa Felix from the group behind Philippe Chow serving margaritas and share plates, to Taco Lane, an Asian-influenced taco spot in the Village with a menu that includes options like XO fish and shiitake mushrooms. And while pizza in this city is never in short supply, we’re also thrilled to try a few new slice joints this month: Keepers, which will specialize in cracker-thin bar pies, as well as Masani, a Forest Hills spot from the husband-and-wife duo behind @foodbabyny.

But if you’re looking for something a little more white tablecloth, we also have you covered. Not only has Mūje, the new concept from the chef behind Michelin-starred Jungsik, opened, but we also have all the details on Oberon, the sleek, vegetable-forward space inside the brand-new addition to the New Museum.

Read on to find out which tables are worth setting an alarm to book this month. Below are the 10 best restaurants opening in New York this July.