The 11 Most Exciting New Restaurants in New York City This March
From a Vegas steakhouse import to a long-term Korean gimbap pop-up, these are the most noteworthy restaurants landing in New York City this month.Read More
We’re probably jinxing ourselves by saying this, but it appears we may have finally emerged from the other side of this century’s Longest Winter Ever. Sure, it randomly snowed for a few hours last week, but we’ll choose to believe that was the season’s last sneaky gasp, instead of any prolongation of the cold. And anyway, with evening lingering much longer now, thanks to our switch to Daylight Saving Time, it seems all of New York is committed to springtime excursions, regardless of the temperature or weather patterns.
Luckily, after only a comparative handful of openings during January and February, March brings a bumper crop of new places to explore—so much so that we had quite the task to narrow this list down to our favorites. But those that made the cut exemplify why New York’s culinary landscape continues to be one of the most dynamic of anywhere in the world: this month’s selections include everything from a Cocktail Omakase experience to Korean gimbap to a restaurant that bills itself as wild-to-table. To learn exactly what that is, as well as 10 other spots you should add to your map, read on for the 11 best new restaurants to check out in New York this March.
The Most Exciting Restaurants Openings in New York City: March 2026
Carversteak
- 305 W. 48th St., New York, NY 10036
- Theater District
While we’ve just welcomed The Golden Steer to New York last month, another famed Vegas steakhouse makes its East Coast debut this March. And we’re predicting Carversteak will soon become a Theater District staple, not only because the area is lacking in quality spots to grab a ribeye, but because this menu is fun. Come for the short rib croquettes served with shallot marmalade, pickled mustard seeds and gochujang aioli; stay for the bone-in ribeye rubbed with black garlic and koji. The cocktail program is similarly inventive, from the Dirty Martini Experience that allows guests to choose their own drink intensity, to savory concoctions like the Shuck & Sear Martini, a cheeky nod to surf and turf with oyster vodka, droplets of lobster oil and a seared steak and onion garnish.
Cocktail Omakase
- 217 Eldridge St., New York, NY 10002
- Lower East Side
Who says that multi-course tastings are just for food? Such is the philosophy behind the new bar concept Cocktail Omakase, which opens at the end of this month from Cocktail Kingdom Hospitality Group. Inspired by similar Tokyo-based establishments and in partnership with the same city’s famed Bar Libre, this Lower East Side spot will serve a one-hour, seasonally rotating drinks experience featuring four cocktails and complementary small bites. And never fear if four drinks in an hour seems a little too aggressive: there are also low-proof and full-proof “paths” available. We recommend coming early or staying after for Bar 7, a petite space inside the bar that’s modeled on Tokyo’s microbars and will serve its own menu of specialty cocktails.
Balera
- 442 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
We’re never mad about a new Italian spot opening up in the five boroughs, but Balera brings a regional twist about which we’re particularly excited. Owner and beverage director Oliviero Lucchetti is highlighting cuisine from Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont—two of the country’s most well-respected culinary capitals—with pizzas, pastas and vegetable dishes showcasing the preparations and ingredients from those regions, many of which are not often found in New York. Look out for baked dishes like lasagna verde with ragù and chicken livers, as well as innovative pizzas like the Romagna Mia made with fiordilatte mozzarella, potatoes, sausage, Pecorino di Fossa di Sogliano and rosemary.
Da Toscano
- 49 W. 44th St., New York, NY 10036
- Midtown West
Pasta impresario Michael Toscano has moved his temple to the dish a few neighborhoods north, in a very welcome move for anyone living or working in Midtown. Located inside the historic Iroquois hotel, Da Toscano 2.0 retains much of the original’s DNA—agnolotti with lamb neck and drippings; veal chop parmigiana with mozzarella di bufala—while making a few happy upgrades to suit its new digs, most notably the additions of breakfast and lunch dining hours. Toscano has also launched a brand-new aperitivo and antipasto bar just a few steps away inside the hotel: Lantern’s Keep. The quiet lounge space feels miles away from the frenetic pace of Midtown Manhattan outside; it’s sure to be a hit.
Estelle’s
- 18 9th Ave., New York, NY 10014
- Meatpacking District
Meatpacking’s restaurants often trade on dazzle and excess, but one new entrant to the field aims to take a different tack. Estelle’s, which opened in early March on 9th Avenue, is named for the grandmother of co-owner Sean Largotta, and its cuisine is, unsurprisingly, rooted in comfort food classics, albeit cheffed-up ones. Standout dishes include a paccheri alla Norma made with the traditional ingredients of ricotta salata, tomato and eggplant, as well as tomahawk steak for two, served with duck fat tots, creamed spinach and béarnaise sauce. Pair it with one of the fruit-forward cocktails; we love the Saffron & Pear: aged rum, pear liqueur, Cocchi Americano, Strega and orange bitters.
Honey Badger
- 67 Fenimore St., Brooklyn, NY 11225
- Prospect Lefferts Gardens
We’re all familiar with farm-to-table dining, but what do you know about wild-to-table? If the answer, like most of us, is nothing, then head to Honey Badger, which just reopened after nearly a year’s closure. The revitalized space has a new tasting menu, innovative water and tea pairings, and even a fermentation lab run by former Noma member Jason Ignacio White. Cuisine-wise, the food can be classified as modern American, but with a strong emphasis on nose-to-tail and hyper-seasonal dishes. As such, many ingredients will be harvested same-day, and the menu will change according to what’s available and flourishing locally. Expect preparations to include fermenting, curing, smoking and preserving, and be prepared to be surprised.
Highball Ltd.
- 155 E. 44th St., New York, NY 10017
- Midtown East
Cocktail nerds, rejoice: we have a new Jeff Bell project, and it’s accessible from Grand Central Station. Highball Ltd. is the first Midtown project from the managing partner of the iconic East Village speakeasy Please Don’t Tell, and you can expect the same level of attention to detail and innovation as its downtown sibling. The opening menu will feature a tightly edited list of 15 drinks—five each, listed as classics, highballs and signature creations—as well as a separate section of NA alternatives. Obviously, as the name suggests, you should try one of the highballs (we recommend one with the bar’s superb selection of Japanese whisky), but don’t miss options like the refreshing Yuzu Negroni made with Roku Gin, shio koji and ponzu. And pro tip: save room for bar snacks like the steak tartare with quail’s egg.
Pies ‘n’ Thighs
- 244 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
- Park Slope
As any fan of fried chicken, biscuits and pies can tell you, there is one place in New York to go if you want exemplary versions of all three. Until now, that is: 20 years after opening its iconic Williamsburg shop, Pies ‘n’ Thighs unveils a second location on Flatbush in Park Slope at the end of this month. Founder Sarah Sanneh will bring all the charm of the original location—think wraparound banquettes and an open kitchen—plus a menu chock-full of Pie’s beloved favorites, along with special additions for the new space: chicken tenders and a full kids’ menu.
Saverne
- 531 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001
- Hudson Yards
Gabriel Kreuther’s eponymous bastion to fine French dining has long been a coveted spot for special occasion meals, but not exactly a place you pop into on a whim. But with the opening of Saverne inside The Spiral building in Hudson Yards, the chef aims to bring his talent to a wider audience with a modern brasserie menu. The stars here are the wood-fired specialties: try the wood-grilled swordfish steak with blood orange-mustard sauce, fennel and pistachios, or juniper and gin-cured venison served alongside blistered cherries, Sea Island peas and mint. But please save room for desserts, particularly the Alsatian classic floating island, which here is served with vanilla crème Anglaise and caramel sauce, inspired by the chef’s childhood favorite from the region.
Seventy Seven Alley
- 28 Cortlandt Alley, New York, NY 10013
- Tribeca
The restaurant opening this month that defies easy categorization is this spot in Cortlandt Alley, helmed by chef London Chase. Described as a “culinary studio,” the menu here is divided not by sizes of dishes, but by what the chef calls flavor verticals: heat, acid, salt, depth and fat. From there, diners can either order à la carte or sit at the eight-seat counter for the chef’s tasting experience. Look out for signature dishes like the Santa Barbara uni served with burnt eggplant, candied ginger and yuzu granita, or his elegant take on a chopped cheese made with koji-aged wagyu, Cooper cheese, kirby kimchi, koji onions and truffle.
TBD Gimbap
- 31 Carmine St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
If all we say is that Launchpad Hospitality (the team behind the wildly popular temaki spot Nami Nori) is opening a new restaurant, we probably don’t need to say any more. But we will because we’re so excited: TBD Gimbap, run by chef Jihan Lee, is a long-term pop-up in the former Postcard Bakery space serving a small, but mighty menu of gimbap. And if you’re not familiar, the dish is a Korean speciality featuring rice and filling rolled inside seaweed (but do not call it sushi). Here, the menu will include everything from beef bulgogi to tuna mayo versions, as well as a rotating selection of surprise desserts. We guess that means you’ll have to make multiple visits. Darn.