The 11 Most Exciting New Restaurants in New York City This March

We’re probably jinxing ourselves by saying this, but it appears we may have finally emerged from the other side of this century’s Longest Winter Ever. Sure, it randomly snowed for a few hours last week, but we’ll choose to believe that was the season’s last sneaky gasp, instead of any prolongation of the cold. And anyway, with evening lingering much longer now, thanks to our switch to Daylight Saving Time, it seems all of New York is committed to springtime excursions, regardless of the temperature or weather patterns.

Luckily, after only a comparative handful of openings during January and February, March brings a bumper crop of new places to explore—so much so that we had quite the task to narrow this list down to our favorites. But those that made the cut exemplify why New York’s culinary landscape continues to be one of the most dynamic of anywhere in the world: this month’s selections include everything from a Cocktail Omakase experience to Korean gimbap to a restaurant that bills itself as wild-to-table. To learn exactly what that is, as well as 10 other spots you should add to your map, read on for the 11 best new restaurants to check out in New York this March.