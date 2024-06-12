The Best New Top-Shelf Rye Releases

Rye is commonly regarded as that other American whiskey. But the savory style of barrel-aged spirit can actually trace its origins back to the 1750s, several decades before the invention of bourbon. And our long-lasting love affair with the category is as robust as ever before. To wit, volume sales of the drink have more than doubled here in the U.S. since 2015, and a number of new labels have sprung up during that time to satisfy the growing demand.

We’re excited to share some of the best examples of such below. First, though, a little refresher on what exactly we’re talking about when we speak about rye. In order for any liquid to qualify as an American Rye, it has to be distilled from 51 percent or more of its namesake grain. That distillate must then be aged in new, charred oak. And if it’s to be listed as “Straight Rye,” it must age for no less than two years in those barrels. The rules are essentially the same as they are in bourbon, except with bourbon, corn is the star of the show as the primary ingredient for distillation.

Though both styles exude strong elements of oak and wood sugars, on account of that virgin cooperage, the underlying grains at their base take rye and bourbon in different directions. The former is dryer, more herbal and earthier—not unlike, say, rye bread. The latter is sweeter—not unlike, say, cornbread.

Because of its hearty tonalities, bartenders tend to love working with rye in whiskey cocktails; it stands tall, even amidst a bevy of modifiers. For most of the last century, it was also a cheaper whiskey alternative for mixers. Top-shelf bottlings were non-existent. It seems far-fetched to think about now, given the breadth of pricey expressions currently crowding the landscape, but premiumization within the category is a relatively recent phenomenon.

Nevertheless, shelling out a premium for rye isn’t necessarily something to lament, so long as you’re opting for one of uncompromising quality. Here are a handful of ones that qualify—all of which have hit shelves in recent months. And all of which just might make you wonder whether bourbon is actually that other whiskey.