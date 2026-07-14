San Francisco’s Best New Hotels Prove the City Still Knows How to Host

Historically a beacon of West Coast hospitality, San Francisco was, admittedly, hit very hard by the pandemic. A wave of instability created by remote work, lost jobs and the ever-shifting tech industry led to a lull, but the idea that the Bay Area is no longer a welcoming place is decidedly untrue. Growth may have slowed for a few years, but even during the fall of 2020, the city ushered in a second hotel from the Four Seasons, and additional properties have been slowly but steadily opening ever since. A few landmark hotels housed in historic buildings that took the time to renovate and recalibrate during Covid-19 have also recently returned to the scene.

This past spring, one of the city’s former hospitality icons, The Huntington Hotel, reopened in Nob Hill to plenty of fanfare, and with particular praise for the work of designer Ken Fulk, who dreamt up the glamorous new interiors. With this slightly whimsical and incredibly chic 12-story brick tower ready and waiting for guests, and Auberge busy working on a reimagining of Hearst Tower, there’s no time like the present for a trip to the City by the Bay. California is blessed with good weather year-round, but there’s something special about San Francisco in the summer. Below, find our picks for the best new hotels in the city over the last six years.