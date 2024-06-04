The Latest and Greatest Scotch Releases

Scotch enjoys status as the most widely consumed style of whisky on the planet, and it’s been this way for over a century (for almost all of that time, the liquid has been legally defined as a spirit, distilled in Scotland, from cereal grains, aged in oak casks for no less than three years and bottled and a minimum of 40 percent ABV). But even given that historic context, we still are living through a boom time for scotch. Last year alone, the liquid contributed some $9 billion in revenue to the U.K. economy—that’s a heck of a lot of hooch. Distilleries are doing their part to sate the thirsty hordes by continually placing exciting new product on shelf. In fact, it’s arriving at a faster clip than ever before.

So, while it might almost feel like hard work trying to sort out the gems from the junk nowadays, it certainly makes my job exciting. I proceed through the ceaseless parade knowing that the next great scotch release is never more than a month away. To wit, we’re not even halfway through 2024 and I already can point to half a dozen winners worthy of prominent placement atop your home bar.

We’re not just talking about the obscenely expensive set-piece single malts, either. There are some standouts in the blended scotch space, too. Below, I’ve assembled a diverse range of liquids; from the rich and fruity to the spiced and smoky; the non-age-statement to the matured-over-multiple-decades; the reasonably priced to the…not so reasonably priced. What do they all have in common? They’re all awesome, and they’re each poised to add a significant boost to the Scottish financial system.