Best New York City Museums to Cry at

Brooklyn Museum & Botanical Garden

The Hungover Cry

The Brooklyn Museum, to me, has a great Sunday late morning feel to it. Even if you’re sober, a lot of people get the Sunday Scaries, or are wiped from the weekend. The walk up to the museum on Eastern Parkway is almost always lovely (even in the winter!) and the building itself is stunning. Before you even pay your admission, Kehinde Wiley’s ​​Napoleon Leading the Army over the Alps really stares into your soul, and if you had one too many drinks last night? Let it out, baby. Once you get inside, there’s plenty to sob at, and the low lighting will be kind to your hypothetical headache (please, if you’re drinking, drink a glass of water every few drinks. It truly helps). Judy Chicago’s The Dinner Party takes you through a speedrun of feminist history up to 1970, with corners you can lurk in to let a couple tears roll down your face. Move onto Richard Diebenkorn’s Ocean Park No. 27 and let your hangxiety process the abstract expressionist work while considering redecorating with some of those colors.



If you still have energy afterward (there are a bunch of coffee places nearby), continue to soldier through your Sunday hangover/regular blues by heading to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden out back. Take a Naruto run through the flowers and cry over how lucky you are to be alive, in a botanical garden, looking at turtles in the Japanese Gardens. If you need an excuse for really sobbing, cite allergies and let them flow.

SOB HERE