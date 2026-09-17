The 10 New York City Restaurant Openings to Know This September

It is a poorly kept secret that September is actually the best time to visit New York City. Sure, everyone fawns over the holiday season or summer festivals, but locals know the most vibrant month of the calendar is really the first one of the fall. Not only is the weather about as perfect as it gets, but visitors and New Yorkers alike are treated to the biggest glut of restaurant openings all year. Trying to decide where to eat and what your favorite new spot should be feels like March Madness … but with more french fries.

As always, we’ve already done the difficult work of tracking openings, scouring menus and researching which places are the absolute best new restaurants to try this month. And from a field that was truly staggering, below we have chosen our top 10. They range from the first restaurant from a New York hospitality legend’s son to the reopening of another famed chef’s landmark Lincoln Square complex, plus plenty of burgers, beef patties and fried chicken in between.

And for even more advanced planning, don’t forget to read our fall preview story, which has details on some of October and November’s most anticipated openings as well.