New York City’s Best Speakeasies Pair Secrecy With Style

In New York City, there are countless ways to enjoy a night out, from poolside rooftop cocktails to music-focused listening rooms. Beyond drinks at your local dive bar or dancing at a nightclub, the city’s expansive nightlife makes bar-going into something experiential. One way to transform an ordinary evening into something unforgettable is to explore one of New York’s many speakeasy-style cocktail bars.

Even though we’re a century past the Prohibition era, many modern establishments draw from those 1920s speakeasies for inspiration. These modern watering holes, however, aren’t illegal taverns—instead, they use hidden doors and secrecy to heighten intrigue. After all, what's more exciting than an exclusive bar hidden in a subway stop or a telephone booth?

The city’s best speakeasies make secrecy feel stylish. These bars typically have nondescript entrances without embellishments, making their lavish interiors, delightful drinks and premier hospitality all the more impressive once patrons get past the first door.

From basement bars with live jazz music to intimate venues with customized drinks, consider these undercover hotspots for your next night out, whether for an after-work cocktail with friends or a cozy date night. These are the best speakeasy-style bars in New York City.