Eight Books That Illuminate the Brilliance and Biases of the Nobel Prize

It remains a highly coveted accolade, announced every October, charting excellence in six categories: literature, chemistry, economics, peace, physiology/medicine and physics. Since 1901, the Nobel committees have recognized innovative scientists (like Marie Curie and Richard Feynman), peace advocates (including Nelson Mandela and Mother Teresa) and literary titans (such as Gabriel García Márquez and Alice Munro) for their achievements. Few awards compare to the Nobel Prize, which is widely recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious. Some critics, however, have questioned the prize’s choices and omissions, asking compelling questions about who gets recognized and who gets left out.

To better understand the Nobel Prize, its history and its winners, we’ve gathered some essential reading. Several are works of fiction that explore universal concerns across borders and generations. Others bear witness to extraordinary human suffering, reminding us of the power of testimony and remembrance. A final few examine the lives of Nobel laureates and the complicated politics surrounding their honors. Together, these books offer a deeper look at the prize, its legacy and the debates that have surrounded it since its founding.