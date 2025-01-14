The Most Delicious Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try Now
Whip up one of these zero-proof concoctions for a delightful booze-free beverage.Read More
Whether you’re starting 2025 with Dry January, prefer an alcohol-free life year-round or you just want to test out some zero-proof beverages in the new year, there's no need to give up fun mixed drinks. There are plenty of non-alcoholic cocktails out there that are just as enjoyable and delicious as those with liqueur—and the NA versions don't include a hangover or any of the other negatives that come with drinking alcohol, which is always a treat. There are so many benefits to taking alcohol out of your diet; studies have shown that just a single month sans alcohol consumption can lead to lower blood pressure, improved sleep and renewed focus.
We're living in what might be the best time to dip your toes into the world of mocktails—long gone are the days when those forgoing booze were stuck with sipping a glass of sparkling water or, if they were lucky, a non-alcoholic beer. Today, the options are endless, with tons of inventive—and delicious—non-alcoholic drinks recipes for every palate. Whether you're craving a zero-ABV fruity and fizzy refreshment, a light and refreshing concoction or a mezcal-inspired smokey beverage, there's a NA drink out there that you're sure to love. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with the best booze-free drinks recipes to try right now. Below, see the best mocktail recipes to test out this year.
The Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Recipes
- Seedlip Mojito
- Lyre’s Espresso Martini
- Flirty Shirley
- Dirty Spritz
- Mingle Bellini
- Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Italian Spritz
- Fluère Mule
- Vermuttino
- Töst Pomegranate Mimosa
- Seedlip Margarita
- Free Bird
- NA Negroni
- Pallini Zero Spritz
- The Golden Kick
- Olipop Watermelon Crush
- Ginger Apple
- Band Camp Summer
- Orange Vanilla Sunrise Spritz
- Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve
- Melon-Cello Spritz
- White Grape Bellini Mocktail
Seedlip Mojito
Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Garden 108
2/3 oz simple syrup
3/4 oz lime juice:
Club soda
7 to 10 fresh mint leaves
Mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients, except for club soda, to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall class filled with fresh ice. Top with club soda; garnish with fresh mint springs.
Lyre’s Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
1.52 oz Lyre's Coffee Originale
.5 oz Lyre's White Cane Spirit
1.52 oz premium cold drip or fresh espresso
.34 oz premium vanilla syrup
Coffee bean float, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker; dry shake. Fill shaker halfway with ice; shake hard and fine strain into a cocktail class. Garnish with coffee beans.
Flirty Shirley
Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
Splash of grenadine
Cherry, for garnish
Directions:
Add a splash of grenadine to a highball glass filled with ice. Pour Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime over top. Stir gently and garnish with cherry.
Dirty Spritz
Ingredients
1.5 oz Citrus Aperitivo
3 oz tonic water
.5 oz lemon juice
.25 oz olive brine
Olives and thyme sprig, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a collins glass and top with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with olives and thyme sprig.
Mingle Bellini
Ingredients:
4 oz Mingle Mocktails Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini
5 to 6 dashes aromatic bitters
2 dashes grenadine
Splash of club soda
Directions:
Pour Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, bitters and grenadine into a shaker. Combine with a stirring spoon. Pour into a glass over fresh ice; top with a splash of club soda.
Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Italian Spritz
Ingredients:
3 oz Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling
2 oz NA Italian Orange Liqueur
1 oz sparkling water or club soda
Ice, for serving
Orange slice and fresh mint leaves or rosemary sprig, for garnish
Directions:
Fill a large wine glass with plenty of ice. Add non-alcoholic sparkling wine and non-alcoholic Italian liqueur; stir gently to combine. Top with sparkling water; garnish with orange slice, mint leaves or rosemary sprig.
Fluère Mule
Ingredients:
2 oz Fluère Spiced Cane
1/2 oz lime juice
4 oz ginger beer
Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a glass; stir. Garnish with lime wedge.
Vermuttino
Ingredients:
2 oz Martini & Rossi Floreale
3 oz soda water
Orange slice, for garnish
Directions:
Add ingredients to a rocks or collins glass filled with ice; stir. Garnish with an orange slice.
Töst Pomegranate Mimosa
Ingredients:
3 oz Töst Original
1 oz pomegranate juice
Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
Directions:
Add ingredients to a champagne flute. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.
Seedlip Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave
1 tbsp agave syrup
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Dehydrated lime disc or expressed orange peel, for garnish
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Seedlip, agave syrup and fresh lime juice. Shake well; strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and dehydrated lime disc or an expressed orange peel.
Free Bird
Ingredients:
1 oz Amaro Lucano NA
1.5 oz pineapple juice
.75 oz cranberry juice
.5 oz passion fruit juice
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.33 oz cherry juice
.5 oz simple syrup
2 mint springs and a slice of dehydrated lemon, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake. Strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice cubes. Garnish with mint sprigs and dehydrated lemon slice.
NA Negroni
Ingredients:
1 oz Damrak Virgin
1 oz Galliano L'Aperitivo
1 oz sweet vermouth
Orange peel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with orange peel.
Pallini Zero Spritz
Ingredients
1 part Pallini Limonzero
2 parts non-alcoholic sparkling wine
Lemon slices and rosemary, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with lemon slice and rosemary sprig.
The Golden Kick
Ingredients:
30 ml ginger water*
10 ml Giffard peach syrup
100 ml French Bloom Le Blanc
Directions:
Combine chilled ginger water with peach syrup; stir gently. Pour into a champagne flute; top with cold, well-chilled French Bloom Le Blanc.
*To make ginger water, place 75 grams of freshly cut ginger into 500 ml of hot water for 30 minutes; after infusion period, strain ginger water and let chill.
Olipop Watermelon Crush
Ingredients:
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup cubed watermelon
8 to 9 oz Olipop Watermelon Lime soda
Mint, for garnish
Directions:
Middle watermelon with the lime juice; add ice. Pour in 2/3 can of Olipop soda; stir. Garnish with a lime wheel or sprig of mint
Ginger Apple
Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer
2 oz cloudy apple juice
.5 oz lemon juice
Cinnamon syrup
Apple fan, for garnish
Directions:
Combine ice, apple juice, lemon juice and cinnamon syrup. Shake well and strain into a collins glass with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with an apple fan.
Band Camp Summer
Ingredients:
2 oz Giffard Non-Alcoholic Ginger Liqueur
4 oz lemonade
1 oz seltzer water
Thai basil, for garnish
Directions:
Add NA ginger liqueur and lemonade to a collins glass filled with ice. Add seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with basil.
Orange Vanilla Sunrise Spritz
Ingredients:
6 oz Waterloo Orange Vanilla Sparkling Water
1 oz grapefruit juice
Grapefruit slice, for garnish
Directions:
Pour grapefruit juice into a glass. Top with Waterloo Orange Vanilla. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve
Ingredients:
1 part Optimist Smokey
3 parts ginger ale, tonic water or club soda
Jalapeño coin or a twist of scorched orange peel, for garnish
Directions:
Build drink in a glass with ice. Garnish with jalapeño coin or orange peel.
Melon-Cello Spritz
Ingredients:
4 oz carrot juice
1-inch piece of ginger
4 oz orange juice
12 oz Nirvana Super Meloncello Seltzer
2 tbsp agave syrup
Melon ball or thin orange slice and sprig of mint or basil, for garnish
Directions:
Combine carrot juice, orange juice and ginger (either fresh juiced or grated) together in a shaker. Add agave syrup; shake until ingredients are combined. Divide between two 12 oz glasses filled with Meloncello seltzer. Garnish with melon, orange, mint or basil.
White Grape Bellini Mocktail
Ingredients:
2/3 parts United Sodas White Grape
1/3 part sparkling apple cider
Directions:
Combine white grape soda and sparkling apple cider in a glass. Stir to combine.