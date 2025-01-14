The Most Delicious Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try Now

Whip up one of these zero-proof concoctions for a delightful booze-free beverage.

By Morgan Halberg

Whether you’re starting 2025 with Dry January, prefer an alcohol-free life year-round or you just want to test out some zero-proof beverages in the new year, there's no need to give up fun mixed drinks. There are plenty of non-alcoholic cocktails out there that are just as enjoyable and delicious as those with liqueur—and the NA versions don't include a hangover or any of the other negatives that come with drinking alcohol, which is always a treat. There are so many benefits to taking alcohol out of your diet; studies have shown that just a single month sans alcohol consumption can lead to lower blood pressure, improved sleep and renewed focus.

We're living in what might be the best time to dip your toes into the world of mocktails—long gone are the days when those forgoing booze were stuck with sipping a glass of sparkling water or, if they were lucky, a non-alcoholic beer. Today, the options are endless, with tons of inventive—and delicious—non-alcoholic drinks recipes for every palate. Whether you're craving a zero-ABV fruity and fizzy refreshment, a light and refreshing concoction or a mezcal-inspired smokey beverage, there's a NA drink out there that you're sure to love. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with the best booze-free drinks recipes to try right now. Below, see the best mocktail recipes to test out this year.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Recipes

Seedlip Mojito

Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Garden 108
2/3 oz simple syrup
3/4 oz lime juice:
Club soda
7 to 10 fresh mint leaves
Mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions: 
Add all ingredients, except for club soda, to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall class filled with fresh ice. Top with club soda; garnish with fresh mint springs.

Seedlip Mojito. Seedlip

Lyre’s Espresso Martini

Ingredients:
1.52 oz Lyre's Coffee Originale
.5 oz Lyre's White Cane Spirit
1.52 oz premium cold drip or fresh espresso
.34 oz premium vanilla syrup
Coffee bean float, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker; dry shake. Fill shaker halfway with ice; shake hard and fine strain into a cocktail class. Garnish with coffee beans.

Lyre's. Lyre's

Flirty Shirley

Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
Splash of grenadine
Cherry, for garnish

Directions: 
Add a splash of grenadine to a highball glass filled with ice. Pour Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime over top. Stir gently and garnish with cherry.

Betty Buzz Flirty Shirley. Betty Buzz

Dirty Spritz

Ingredients
1.5 oz Citrus Aperitivo
3 oz tonic water
.5 oz lemon juice
.25 oz olive brine
Olives and thyme sprig, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a collins glass and top with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with olives and thyme sprig.

Dirty Spritz. AUBRIE LEGAULT

Mingle Bellini

Ingredients:
4 oz Mingle Mocktails Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini
5 to 6 dashes aromatic bitters
2 dashes grenadine
Splash of club soda

Directions: 
Pour Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, bitters and grenadine into a shaker. Combine with a stirring spoon. Pour into a glass over fresh ice; top with a splash of club soda. 

Mingle Bellini. Mingle Mocktails

Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Italian Spritz

Ingredients:
3 oz Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling
2 oz NA Italian Orange Liqueur
1 oz sparkling water or club soda
Ice, for serving 
Orange slice and fresh mint leaves or rosemary sprig, for garnish  

Directions: 
Fill a large wine glass with plenty of ice. Add non-alcoholic sparkling wine and non-alcoholic Italian liqueur; stir gently to combine. Top with sparkling water; garnish with orange slice, mint leaves or rosemary sprig.

Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Italian Spritz. Kathryn McCrary

Fluère Mule

Ingredients:
2 oz Fluère Spiced Cane
1/2 oz lime juice
4 oz ginger beer
Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a glass; stir. Garnish with lime wedge.

Fluère Mule. Fluère

Vermuttino

Ingredients:
2 oz Martini & Rossi Floreale
3 oz soda water
Orange slice, for garnish

Directions:
Add ingredients to a rocks or collins glass filled with ice; stir. Garnish with an orange slice.

Vermutti-NO. Robert Bredvad

Töst Pomegranate Mimosa

Ingredients:
3 oz Töst Original
1 oz pomegranate juice
Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Directions:
Add ingredients to a champagne flute. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Töst Pomegranate Mimosa. Töst

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave
1 tbsp agave syrup
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Dehydrated lime disc or expressed orange peel, for garnish

Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Seedlip, agave syrup and fresh lime juice. Shake well; strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and dehydrated lime disc or an expressed orange peel.

Seedlip Margarita. Seedlip

Free Bird

Ingredients:
1 oz Amaro Lucano NA
1.5 oz pineapple juice
.75 oz cranberry juice
.5 oz passion fruit juice
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.33 oz cherry juice
.5 oz simple syrup
2 mint springs and a slice of dehydrated lemon, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake. Strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice cubes. Garnish with mint sprigs and dehydrated lemon slice.

Free Bird. Amaro Lucano NA

NA Negroni

Ingredients:
1 oz Damrak Virgin
1 oz Galliano L'Aperitivo
1 oz sweet vermouth
Orange peel, for garnish

Directions:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with orange peel.

NA Negroni. Damrak Gin

Pallini Zero Spritz

Ingredients
1 part Pallini Limonzero
2 parts non-alcoholic sparkling wine
Lemon slices and rosemary, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with lemon slice and rosemary sprig.

Pallini Zero Spritz. Pallini

The Golden Kick

Ingredients:
30 ml ginger water*
10 ml Giffard peach syrup
100 ml French Bloom Le Blanc

Directions:
Combine chilled ginger water with peach syrup; stir gently. Pour into a champagne flute; top with cold, well-chilled French Bloom Le Blanc.

*To make ginger water, place 75 grams of freshly cut ginger into 500 ml of hot water for 30 minutes; after infusion period, strain ginger water and let chill.

The Golden Kick. MALO

Olipop Watermelon Crush

Ingredients:
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup cubed watermelon
8 to 9 oz Olipop Watermelon Lime soda
Mint, for garnish

Directions:
Middle watermelon with the lime juice; add ice. Pour in 2/3 can of Olipop soda; stir. Garnish with a lime wheel or sprig of mint

Olipop Watermelon Crush. Olipop

Ginger Apple

Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer
2 oz cloudy apple juice
.5 oz lemon juice
Cinnamon syrup
Apple fan, for garnish

Directions:
Combine ice, apple juice, lemon juice and cinnamon syrup. Shake well and strain into a collins glass with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with an apple fan.

Ginger Apple. Betty Buzz

Band Camp Summer

Ingredients:
2 oz Giffard Non-Alcoholic Ginger Liqueur
4 oz lemonade
1 oz seltzer water
Thai basil, for garnish

Directions:
Add NA ginger liqueur and lemonade to a collins glass filled with ice. Add seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with basil.

Band Camp Summer. Giffard

Orange Vanilla Sunrise Spritz

Ingredients:
6 oz Waterloo Orange Vanilla Sparkling Water
1 oz grapefruit juice
Grapefruit slice, for garnish

Directions:
Pour grapefruit juice into a glass. Top with Waterloo Orange Vanilla. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Orange Vanilla Sunrise Spritz. Waterloo

Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve

Ingredients: 
1 part Optimist Smokey
3 parts ginger ale, tonic water or club soda
Jalapeño coin or a twist of scorched orange peel, for garnish

Directions:
Build drink in a glass with ice. Garnish with jalapeño coin or orange peel.

Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve. Optimist Botanicals

Melon-Cello Spritz

Ingredients:
4 oz carrot juice
1-inch piece of ginger
4 oz orange juice
12 oz Nirvana Super Meloncello Seltzer
2 tbsp agave syrup
Melon ball or thin orange slice and sprig of mint or basil, for garnish

Directions:
Combine carrot juice, orange juice and ginger (either fresh juiced or grated) together in a shaker. Add agave syrup; shake until ingredients are combined. Divide between two 12 oz glasses filled with Meloncello seltzer. Garnish with melon, orange, mint or basil.

Melon-Cello Spritz. Meloncello

White Grape Bellini Mocktail

Ingredients: 
2/3 parts United Sodas White Grape
1/3 part sparkling apple cider

Directions:
Combine white grape soda and sparkling apple cider in a glass. Stir to combine.

White Grape Bellini Mocktail. United Sodas

