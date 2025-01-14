The Most Delicious Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try Now

Whether you’re starting 2025 with Dry January, prefer an alcohol-free life year-round or you just want to test out some zero-proof beverages in the new year, there's no need to give up fun mixed drinks. There are plenty of non-alcoholic cocktails out there that are just as enjoyable and delicious as those with liqueur—and the NA versions don't include a hangover or any of the other negatives that come with drinking alcohol, which is always a treat. There are so many benefits to taking alcohol out of your diet; studies have shown that just a single month sans alcohol consumption can lead to lower blood pressure, improved sleep and renewed focus.

We're living in what might be the best time to dip your toes into the world of mocktails—long gone are the days when those forgoing booze were stuck with sipping a glass of sparkling water or, if they were lucky, a non-alcoholic beer. Today, the options are endless, with tons of inventive—and delicious—non-alcoholic drinks recipes for every palate. Whether you're craving a zero-ABV fruity and fizzy refreshment, a light and refreshing concoction or a mezcal-inspired smokey beverage, there's a NA drink out there that you're sure to love. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with the best booze-free drinks recipes to try right now. Below, see the best mocktail recipes to test out this year.