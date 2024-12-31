Embrace Dry January with These Delicious and Delightful Alcohol-Free Alternatives 

Dry January has become an annual tradition for those looking to enjoy a fresh start in the new year. In addition to avoiding the extra calories that come with drinking, just one month without alcohol consumption has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve focus and aid in sleep. Whether you’re planning on making a long-term lifestyle change or simply want to give your body a break from drinking alcohol for 31 days (and enjoy the health benefits of doing so), going alcohol-free for a month doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, in recent years, zero-proof apéritifs and spirits have become more creative than ever, ensuring that you can make non-alcoholic beverages that offer a more mindful sip, without the adverse effects of alcohol—that means no hangovers. From Katy Perry’s popular De Soi to St. Agrestis’ Phony Negroni, these innovative and tasty beverages are 100 percent booze-free yet still boast a bitter flavor that is reminiscent of a true apéritif.

Some formulas even use bold botanicals and mood-boosting adaptogens to create a subtle buzz without the need for alcohol, allowing you to unwind at home without reaching for that bottle of pinot noir. While some of the best bottled and canned creations can be enjoyed on their own or over ice, other non-alcoholic options are best served with mixers like tonic water or club soda. Ready to start 2025 healthier and hangover-free? Celebrate Dry January with these delicious alcohol alternatives.