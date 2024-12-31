Embrace Dry January with These Delicious and Delightful Alcohol-Free Alternatives
In recent years, zero-proof apéritifs and spirits have become more creative than ever, ensuring that you can make non-alcoholic beverages that offer a more mindful sip.Read More
Dry January has become an annual tradition for those looking to enjoy a fresh start in the new year. In addition to avoiding the extra calories that come with drinking, just one month without alcohol consumption has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve focus and aid in sleep. Whether you’re planning on making a long-term lifestyle change or simply want to give your body a break from drinking alcohol for 31 days (and enjoy the health benefits of doing so), going alcohol-free for a month doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, in recent years, zero-proof apéritifs and spirits have become more creative than ever, ensuring that you can make non-alcoholic beverages that offer a more mindful sip, without the adverse effects of alcohol—that means no hangovers. From Katy Perry’s popular De Soi to St. Agrestis’ Phony Negroni, these innovative and tasty beverages are 100 percent booze-free yet still boast a bitter flavor that is reminiscent of a true apéritif.
Some formulas even use bold botanicals and mood-boosting adaptogens to create a subtle buzz without the need for alcohol, allowing you to unwind at home without reaching for that bottle of pinot noir. While some of the best bottled and canned creations can be enjoyed on their own or over ice, other non-alcoholic options are best served with mixers like tonic water or club soda. Ready to start 2025 healthier and hangover-free? Celebrate Dry January with these delicious alcohol alternatives.
The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try for Dry January
Seedlip Garden 108
Founded by Ben Branson, Seedlip offers a sophisticated and artisan alternative to traditional alcohol. Each flavor of this zero-ABV non-alcoholic spirit is made with real fruits and botanicals such as oak, lemon, mandarin and ginger. The Seedlip Garden 108 is a particularly refreshing crisp and herbal bottle, featuring pea and garden influences like rosemary, thyme and spearmint. The brand also recently debuted an agave flavor, perfect for non-alcoholic tequila-forward drinks like zero-ABV margaritas. In addition to being sugar-free, a serving of Seedlip also boasts zero calories, allowing you to sip mindfully while still exploring a vibrant flavor profile.
De Soi
Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan’s De Soi is an alcohol-free apéritif made from bittersweet botanicals. Though De Soi is designed to be enjoyed before dinner, the unique and diverse flavors ensure that there is a De Soi to be enjoyed at any hour of the day. From the seasonal St. Moritz Mule made with pomegranate, cranberry, ginger and rosemary to the classic adaptogen-rich formula featuring rich forest berries and vanilla oak, each can is made with clean ingredients that give you a natural buzz thanks to the use of reishi mushrooms, lion’s mane and L-theanine.
Ghia
Available in convenient cans and bar cart-worthy bottles, Ghia uses natural ingredients to craft apéritifs made with zero alcohol. The botanical extracts yield a bitter taste that is similar to what you’d find in a traditional apéritif, offering texture and complexity. Ghia is made in four flavors: Classic Soda, Ginger, Lime and Salt and Sumac and Chili. Le Fizz is a bubbly option available only by the bottle. Whether you want to sip it on its own or serve it over ice with a touch of club soda or lime juice, Ghia is also 100 percent free of gluten, artificial flavors and caffeine.
Pentire Coastal Spritz
Trying to fight your craving for a classic Aperol Spritz? Pentire Coastal Spritz is a plant-based beverage inspired by nature and the great outdoors. Made from a blend of blood orange, sea rosemary, oakwood and Pentire’s signature coastal botanicals, this best-selling formula is distilled in the U.K. and boasts less than three grams of sugar per serving. When serving, pour two ounces of Pentire Coastal Spritz into a large wine glass with ice before topping off with your choice of tonic water or club soda.
Figlia
In addition to being entirely alcohol-free, Figlia is an Italian-inspired aperitivo that has zero preservatives or added sugar. Whether you want to sip out of a convenient can or share a bottle with friends at your next gathering, this effervescent libation is bubbly, bold and bitter. This aperitivo is best enjoyed over ice and with a bit of zest from a fresh orange peel, but you can also mix it with tonic water for a lighter and more floral experience.
Martini and Rossi Vibrante “Non-Alcoholic” Aperitivo
Martini and Rossi is one of the most popular producers of vermouth, but now, this Italian brand has branched out with a couple of alcohol-free aperitivos. The Vibrante “Non-Alcoholic” Aperitivo features intense flavors of Italian bergamot oranges and sustainably sourced botanicals, and is made with zero artificial colors or flavors. Since the product undergoes the same winemaking process as other Martini and Rossi products, its natural characteristics are preserved even after the alcohol is removed, for a solid non-alcoholic wine alternative. Finally, Artemisia and bergamot are infused, yielding a citrus-forward non-alcoholic cocktail that features bitter notes of grapefruit.
Lyre’s Italian Spritz
Beat the winter weather when you sip the summer-inspired Lyre’s Italian Spritz. This booze-free beverage tastes like sunshine in a glass, boasting complex notes of orange and rhubarb followed by a dry finish. The aromas are just as enticing, featuring a balanced and rich bouquet of herbal edges and subtle bitterness. Intended to be paired with your favorite zero-proof sparkling wine or soda, Lyre’s Italian Spritz is the perfect balance between astringent and sweet. Raise a glass to the new year with a healthy take on the traditional Venetian Spritz.
St. Agrestis Phony Negroni
If a negroni is your go-to drink, the St. Agrestis Phony Negroni is sure to get you through Dry January. Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, this award-winning non-alcoholic negroni is made with 30 raw and non-GMO ingredients. Despite having a silky smooth mouthfeel, the Phony Negroni is a non-alcoholic alternative that has a nice bite reminiscent of a true cocktail, but it is the layered citrus and floral flavors that give this mocktail a true edge. You’ll also notice a touch of carbonation, and since it’s ready-to-serve upon opening, simply pour it over ice, add an orange peel garnish and get to sipping.