The New York Gallery Shows Not to Miss During Armory Week

After the art world's all-too-brief summer break, New York is back in business with a packed slate of major exhibitions kicking off the fall season. This year, The Armory Show has been pushed to the end of the month, from September 24-27, avoiding the usual overlap with Frieze Seoul—an unsurprising bit of coordination now that the two fairs sit within the same portfolio.

The change will spare many international dealers the frantic stretch between the two regions and scenes, though several galleries are opening shows at the beginning of the month, creating early momentum around what has long been one of the calendar's most important slots, typically reserved for the strongest artists. As usual, there will be plenty worth seeing in Chelsea, Tribeca, the Lower East Side and what remains of the Upper East Side gallery scene. To help you navigate the sprawl, Observer has compiled our usual list of the best Armory adjacent exhibitions in New York.