We are solidly in outdoor dining season, and fear not—New York restaurants have understood the assignment. From the opening of Fireboat, the newest floating bar (and decommissioned FDNY fireboat), to a massive Korean spot on the Williamsburg waterfront, many of this month’s latest additions to the culinary scene will make it very easy to enjoy the sunshine, and hopefully, cooler breezes off the river.

But for those days when it gets a little too hot, there are also plenty of spots to check out with indoor dining and air conditioning. Whether you’re looking for a midday grab-and-go lunch at the city’s newest and eagerly anticipated food market, Shaver Hall, or a multi-course tasting menu of wagyu, we’ve got all the details on concepts both high and low.

And finally, if summer means never-ending cocktail hour to you, June comes armed with some of the year’s most talked-about bar openings, like a new Mexican spot with drinks from the legendary, James Beard Award-nominated Ivy Mix, plus New York Distilling Company’s Jaywalker, a Bushwick watering hole that will specialize in rye-based cocktails.

Read on to discover more about the 10 most exciting restaurants opening in New York City this June.