The 10 Most Exciting Restaurants Opening in New York City This June
From a bar on a boat to the long-awaited unveiling of a food hall in a historic space, June’s openings are built for summer.Read More
We are solidly in outdoor dining season, and fear not—New York restaurants have understood the assignment. From the opening of Fireboat, the newest floating bar (and decommissioned FDNY fireboat), to a massive Korean spot on the Williamsburg waterfront, many of this month’s latest additions to the culinary scene will make it very easy to enjoy the sunshine, and hopefully, cooler breezes off the river.
But for those days when it gets a little too hot, there are also plenty of spots to check out with indoor dining and air conditioning. Whether you’re looking for a midday grab-and-go lunch at the city’s newest and eagerly anticipated food market, Shaver Hall, or a multi-course tasting menu of wagyu, we’ve got all the details on concepts both high and low.
And finally, if summer means never-ending cocktail hour to you, June comes armed with some of the year’s most talked-about bar openings, like a new Mexican spot with drinks from the legendary, James Beard Award-nominated Ivy Mix, plus New York Distilling Company’s Jaywalker, a Bushwick watering hole that will specialize in rye-based cocktails.
Read on to discover more about the 10 most exciting restaurants opening in New York City this June.
The NYC Restaurant Openings to Know This Month
Fireboat
- Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Dumbo
Perhaps a uniquely New York summer tradition is drinking on a boat—decommissioned docked ones, that is. This year, we welcome Fireboat to the rotation, the latest project from Crew (Grand Banks, The Yacht Club), which takes over Pilot’s berth while that schooner gets restored. As its name may suggest, the restaurant and bar exists inside a former FDNY fireboat—the Governor Alfred E. Smith, to be exact—but its menu is decidedly tropical. Think cocktails with names like Wildfire, a tequila drink kicked up with habanero and strawberry, and casual bites like jerk chicken sandwiches and pina colada ice cream.
Jaywalker
- 573 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11237
- Bushwick
From New York Distilling Company, Jaywalker is a new bar and community gathering spot that will feature programming ranging from guided tastings to interactive whiskey blending. Jamie Gordon is the brains behind the cocktail menu, which is inspired by daily NYC institutions like bodegas and the Greenmarket. An early crowd favorite is the boozy Egg Cream, made with rye, cognac, house-made chocolate syrup, milk and seltzer. Pair it with dim sum bites courtesy of Kings Co. Imperial, including cold sesame noodles with peanuts or chicken wontons with cinnamon red oil.
Lalaon
- 22 N. 6th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg
Korean…everything has been having a moment this year, so it’s not a huge surprise that one of the (literally) largest openings of the summer is inspired by Seoul. Created by Ju Young Oh and Min Sung Kang, Lalaon is an over 300-seat space right on the East River, inspired by the popular Korean practice of riverside dining. The dishes here are meant for sharing: Korean barbecue with premium cuts of meat, stews and banchan make up the bulk of the menu. Cocktail-wise, you’ll find plenty of Korean influence, like the refreshing GGC made with soju, vodka and yuzu.
Noury
- 137 Sullivan St., New York, NY 10012
- Soho
The husband-and-wife team behind Kiko, chef Alex Chang and sommelier Lina Goujjane, are back with a new project, this one a mix between an izakaya and a sake bar. Noury, however, takes a more modern approach to typical izakaya fare, with items like an onion tart and bonito cream, or the grilled Montauk tuna belly served with egg and mustard miso. But you’ll be forgiven if you come here just for the wine and sake list alone, which Goujjane has curated with an emphasis on bottles that are difficult to find nearly anywhere else in the country.
Le Sixth
- 359 6th Ave., New York, NY 10014
- Greenwich Village
The West Village gains an elevated French bistro this month with the opening of Le Sixth, helmed by chef Philippe Orrico. The modern French menu reflects the chef’s time in Paris, as well as his experiences in London, Hong Kong and New York, resulting in dishes like the bar menu’s salmon and avocado cones or ravioli served with Comté cheese and summer truffle. As is to be expected, the wine list is heavy on French varietals, but also features an edited selection of international bottles. Look out for the launch of brunch and outdoor seating in the upcoming weeks.
Shaver Hall
- 424 5th Ave., New York, NY 10018
- Midtown West
In one of the more radical transformations of New York real estate, the space formerly known as Lord & Taylor is now becoming a food hall. Officially opening at the end of this month, the 35,000-square-foot space will include 11 “eateries” or more casual spots, three full-service restaurants, two bars and even an elevated bodega complete with a 20-tap beer wall. But the three restaurants have drawn the most pre-opening buzz: the first U.S. location of London’s Pick & Cheese, which includes a 200-foot conveyor belt; classic-leaning Tallow Steakhouse; and Mako, a 12-seat Japanese spot whose sister location in Chicago has a Michelin star.
Somssi
- 79 MacDougal St., New York, NY 10012
- Greenwich Village
Ahris Kim, a member of NA:EUN Hospitality (Atoboy, Atomix), strikes out on his own with Somssi, a new Village restaurant with a menu of Asian-European small plates. The menu, from chefs Junghyun ‘JP’ Park, Yoonsoo Park and Daniel Gronert, pairs unusual flavors to great effect—the tuna crudo is served with fresh-crushed peas and goat cheese, for example, before being tossed with an anchovy soy dressing. But the dish that you’re probably already seeing on social media is the “Potato, Potato, Potato,” composed of pomme puree, potato starch and potato strings, topped with a dollop of caviar. And don’t miss the White Rabbit ice cream: a cheeky take on the chewy, milk-based candy popular in Asia.
Titán
- 5 Front St., Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Dumbo
In one of 2026’s most powerhouse collaborations, Alan Delgado (Oxomoco) and James Beard Award nominee Ivy Mix (Leyenda) have joined forces to open Titán, a Mexican restaurant and bar. Launching on June 17, the menu focuses on dishes and flavors prominent in northern Mexico, and includes a large selection of botanas (snacks), tacos with both corn and flour tortillas, and larger dishes like pork chops and eggplant milanesa. Mix’s cocktail menu, similarly, focuses on tequila and other Mexican spirits like sotols and eaux de vie, and includes clever concoctions like draft margaritas and a seasonally changing selection of micheladas.
Tsuki
- 193 7th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Chelsea
The only thing New Yorkers might love better than a new, buzzy restaurant is one that’s also hidden. Such is the concept behind Tsuki, a 16-seat spot that’s secreted inside Kei, an izakaya on 7th Avenue. Once you find your way to the clandestine dining room, the six-course menu highlights izakaya dishes with more elevated ingredients and techniques, like a grilled eel omelet wrapped in filo dough or soba gussied up with lobster and house-made noodles. We recommend adding on the beverage pairing, which includes three drinks designed to move alongside the menu’s flavors and that pay homage to both Japan and New York.
Yakiniku Great
- 12 W. 17th St., New York, NY 10011
- Chelsea
While in New York we’re most familiar with sushi omakase, the word more or less translates to “chef’s choice.” And at Yakiniku Great, the star dish is wagyu, specifically Japanese black wagyu, also known as kuroge. To elevate the experience further, the yakiniku, or grilled meat, here is not left to the diners to cook but overseen by a chef. At this first U.S. location of the chain, tasting menus will serve five or seven cuts of the luxury beef, with an emphasis on akami, or leaner cuts.