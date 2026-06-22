London’s Most Elevated Omakase Experiences, From Classic to Unconventional
London’s best omakase restaurants range from old-school sushi counters to more creative chef’s-choice menus, with prices and reservations to match.Read More
London is a 12-hour flight from Tokyo, but that hasn’t stopped the city from developing an impressively vast—and notably expensive—omakase scene. A number of Japanese chefs have brought their craft to London through personalized tasting menus that showcase the best of the sea (and, sometimes, the land). Omakase, which translates to “I'll leave it up to you,” is a chef’s choice style of dining that suits a curious, interested customer. No decisions are made by the patron during the meal—instead, the chef takes guests on a journey of flavors, textures and temperatures. Traditionally, it’s an intimate counter experience, with each dish prepared in front of the diners.
Omakase typically features a variety of raw fish, including nigiri and temaki, as well as hot dishes like tempura or soup. It can be a formal, traditional experience, or veer toward a more unconventional, modern interpretation. Either way, an excellent omakase is an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the food itself.
The past decade has brought a slew of new omakase options to London. The Araki, initially led by sushi master Mitsuhiro Araki, debuted in 2014 and by 2018, had earned three Michelin stars. Endo at the Rotunda, from revered chef Endo Kazutoshi, arrived in 2019, setting a high bar for London omakase. (Endo closed last year after a fire, and is currently operating a pop-up at Annabel’s.) Sushi Kanesaka, from Shinji Kanesaka, opened in 2023, upping the ante for quality and discerning service.
Less traditional takes, like Luna Omakase, and more approachable options, like Kurisu Omakase, have ensured that locals and visitors can access a similar experience in a more accessible setting. There are, of course, plenty of casual Japanese and sushi restaurants throughout the city, but these omakases represent a coveted premium—the best of the best.
The Best Omakase in London
Sushi Kanesaka
- 45 Park Ln, London W1K 1PN
Hidden inside the Dorchester’s 45 Park Lane hotel, Sushi Kanesaka is widely considered London’s premier omakase. It is also the most expensive, at £420 per person. That price tag gets you a 20-course experience with head chef Hirotaka Wada, who creates each piece of sushi with extreme precision and dedication. The menu features numerous high-end ingredients, including multiple cuts of tuna, A5 Kobe beef, beluga caviar and blue lobster, all served with the accouterments that best suit each product. Watching Wada work is worth the cost—the space is so intimate, you are up close to the action from every seat. It’s a splurge, but a special occasion necessitates this level of artistry. You’ll be thinking about the mouthwatering negi-toro hand roll, chopped and rolled to order, for weeks to come.
Sushi Amamoto
- 36 Albemarle St, London W1S 4JE
Formerly Sushi Taku, Sushi Amamoto is led by founder and executive chef Shogo Amamoto, whose Taipei omakase restaurant has a year-long waitlist. The chef is known for Edomae-style sushi and an obsession over each element of the experience, from the fish to the rice to the water used to cook the rice. Sushi Amamoto, helmed by head chef Jongho Park, showcases this precision in an immaculate space, complete with a stylish cell phone mat at each place setting. There are two menus available: a 17-course lunch omakase (£180) and a 22-course prestige dinner omakase (£380), with an option to add a sommelier pairing. The menu shifts based on what’s available, but the rolled oshizushi course is a delightful constant. There are only 16 seats, so book early.
The Araki
- 12 New Burlington St, London W1S 3BF
The Araki boasts nine seats at its chef’s counter, where guests can enjoy the ever-evolving omakase experience, now led by head chef Marty Lau. The menu, which costs £310, is well-curated and thoughtful, with the chefs creating each element with time and precision. There are two bookings each day (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.), and lateness is highly discouraged, as the tasting menu unfurls in a choreographed manner. The restaurant previously held a coveted three Michelin stars, but lost them in 2020 when chef Araki departed. The quality hasn’t lessened despite the loss of the accolade—The Araki remains one of the best omakases in town, with Lau carrying on Araki’s sensibility.
Sushi Tetsu
- 12 Jerusalem Passage, London EC1V 4JP
Sushi Tetsu is one of London’s most notoriously difficult reservations. The seven-seat restaurant, helmed by married couple Toru Takahashi and Harumi Takahashi, is highly sought after—and for good reason. The omakase experience features course after course of precisely crafted nigiri and temaki, each served directly by the chef. The fish is selected based on what’s available at the market that day, so you can expect fresh, surprising pieces. Photos can be found on Instagram, but the owners prefer to keep the experience exclusive and offline, making it even more of a surprise. The price is also not publicly listed, but in 2025, the omakase cost £187 per person.
Luna Omakase
- 100 Liverpool St, London EC2M 2AT
Located within Los Mochis London City, Luna Omakase is a contemporary, fashionable take on an omakase. It features 12 seats and showcases a reimagining of Sosaku-style Edomae cuisine, inspired by the 12 phases of the moon. Guests are served 12 courses, each corresponding to a distinct lunar cycle, and no menu is the same. It’s led by executive head chef Leonard Tanyag, who envisioned an omakase experience that embraced tradition while also exploring creativity—a sensibility also showcased in the stylish décor. The menu runs £230, with the option to add drinks and additional sushi.
Juno Omakase
- 2-4 Farmer St, London W8 7SN
Only six guests at a time can partake in Juno Omakase, also from chef Leonard Tanyag. It combines Japanese tradition with Mexican flavors and styles—an unusual take that results in ingredients like purple perilla salt, gusano, and guajillo soy. The menu, at £230, spans 15 courses, with each day offering something completely unique. It’s tough to score a reservation due to limited seating, but it's well worth the time and effort. Like Luna Omakase, Juno is part of Los Mochis, a group of Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurants spanning London (and, next year, Los Angeles). It’s a less traditional pick, but a great entry into omakase for those who aren’t as familiar with it.
Maru
- 18 Shepherd Market, London W1J 7QH
Chefs Yasushiro Ochiai and Taiji Maruyama helm Maru, a formal omakase in Mayfair that primarily uses British ingredients and fish. The restaurant takes a farm-to-table approach—everything is seasonal and at its peak flavor. The space is exceptionally stylish, with great detail in each serve. Maru’s self-described “pure art” menu typically runs 18 courses, with the option for a sake pairing. Dinner costs £220, with lunch offered for £180 on Saturdays only. Maru is a sister restaurant to Taka, a contemporary Japanese eatery in Marylebone with a more accessible and budget-friendly menu.
Takahashi
- 228 Merton Rd, London SW19 1EQ
Takahashi, an eight-seat omakase from Nobuhisa and Yuko Takahashi, is found far off the beaten path in South Wimbledon. It opened in 2015, and has only grown in popularity since. The restaurant is worth the trek for the seasonal omakase, which is based in Japanese tradition and quality ingredients. This is a more wallet-friendly experience at £160, with an optional £95 sake pairing. The space is casual and relatively unassuming, but the overall experience is convivial and memorable. It’s one to consider if you’re looking for a less formal dining vibe that still maintains the high quality. Potential guests have to submit reservation requests online.
Kurisu Omakase
- 58D Atlantic Rd, London SW9 8PY
Brixton’s Kurisu Omakase is one of the city’s most fun omakases. With only eight seats, this is an intimate, close-up experience, led by Chris Restrepo. The talented chef began Kurisu by taking over the counter at his family’s Japanese restaurant, Ichiban Sushi, on the evenings it was closed. It’s now available Tuesday through Friday, and the menu spans 18 courses at £150 per person—an exceptionally good deal. Restrepo mixes Japanese tradition with his Thai-Colombian heritage, and each dish is as memorable as the last. It’s perfect for a special occasion or when you just really want to impress someone with your knowledge of London’s culinary scene.
Mayha
- 43 Chiltern St, London W1U 6LS
Mayha unfolds in an elegant Mayfair space with just 11 seats around a curved wooden countertop. The dinner menu, £200 per person, is served across two seatings, while the shorter lunch menu, £100 per person, is available Tuesday through Saturday for those who want a more compact experience (dinner is by reservation only). The ever-changing, seasonal menu focuses on craftsmanship and tradition, and the service is synchronized for all guests. Reservations are most often available during the week, making this a good pick for a last-minute dinner that won’t completely break the bank.
Tobi Masa
- 30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K
The opulent Chancery Rosewood hotel is home to Tobi Masa, the latest outpost from revered chef Masayoshi Takayama. The sushi restaurant is as elegant as the hotel, which opened last fall, and inside its vast dining room is a seven-seat omakase counter. There are two seatings per night—6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.—and for £260, guests can enjoy a range of sushi and sashimi served with impeccable attention to detail. The menu shifts based on what fish is currently available, but often features tuna, scallops and Scottish langoustines. It’s not as intimate as some of the other London omakase options, but it’s a great way to enjoy Takayama’s approach.
Namaiki
- 14 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HP
This humbly unassuming spot in Soho serves traditional, meticulous Edo-Mae sushi at a welcome range of price points. The menus are seasonal and crafted from high-quality ingredients from both Europe and Asia. Dinner can cost anywhere from £150 to £300, depending on how indulgent you want to be and which chef you’d prefer to dine with—the higher price includes special dishes. Lunch is also available at a more reasonable £55 to £100 range. Namaiki isn’t fancy or prestigious, but it’s extremely well-crafted and one of the more authentic omakase experiences in London. And if you want to splurge, the option is there.