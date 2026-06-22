London’s Most Elevated Omakase Experiences, From Classic to Unconventional

London is a 12-hour flight from Tokyo, but that hasn’t stopped the city from developing an impressively vast—and notably expensive—omakase scene. A number of Japanese chefs have brought their craft to London through personalized tasting menus that showcase the best of the sea (and, sometimes, the land). Omakase, which translates to “I'll leave it up to you,” is a chef’s choice style of dining that suits a curious, interested customer. No decisions are made by the patron during the meal—instead, the chef takes guests on a journey of flavors, textures and temperatures. Traditionally, it’s an intimate counter experience, with each dish prepared in front of the diners.

Omakase typically features a variety of raw fish, including nigiri and temaki, as well as hot dishes like tempura or soup. It can be a formal, traditional experience, or veer toward a more unconventional, modern interpretation. Either way, an excellent omakase is an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the food itself.

The past decade has brought a slew of new omakase options to London. The Araki, initially led by sushi master Mitsuhiro Araki, debuted in 2014 and by 2018, had earned three Michelin stars. Endo at the Rotunda, from revered chef Endo Kazutoshi, arrived in 2019, setting a high bar for London omakase. (Endo closed last year after a fire, and is currently operating a pop-up at Annabel’s.) Sushi Kanesaka, from Shinji Kanesaka, opened in 2023, upping the ante for quality and discerning service.

Less traditional takes, like Luna Omakase, and more approachable options, like Kurisu Omakase, have ensured that locals and visitors can access a similar experience in a more accessible setting. There are, of course, plenty of casual Japanese and sushi restaurants throughout the city, but these omakases represent a coveted premium—the best of the best.