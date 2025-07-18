The Best Oyster Bars in Los Angeles, From Casual Counters to Coastal Chic

Is there anything more elegant than freshly-shucked oysters over ice? Whether you prefer Blue Points from the East Coast or Kumamotos from the Pacific Northwest, these briny bivalves are a world-class delicacy. In addition to being one of the most sought-after seafood options, oysters, which are known for their salty taste and unique texture, are also one of the most sustainable, often praised for their filtering effects on oceans and waterways. Given L.A.’s coastal proximity and breezy ocean air, there’s no better place to enjoy a dozen oysters alongside a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc or bubbly Champagne.

From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, Los Angeles is home to several oyster bars where SoCal locals and visitors gather for premium shellfish and nautical vibes to match. When it comes to toppings, a simple squeeze of lemon will do, though most establishments serve with a side of cocktail sauce, mignonette and fresh horseradish. Not ready to go raw? Oysters Rockefeller is a cooked alternative that comes grilled and drenched in a rich butter and garlic sauce. No matter what your preference is, we’ve got you covered on all of the best oyster bars in L.A.