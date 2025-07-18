The Best Oyster Bars in Los Angeles, From Casual Counters to Coastal Chic
Aww, shucks! From seafood towers to oyster shooters, these are the top raw bars in L.A.Read More
Is there anything more elegant than freshly-shucked oysters over ice? Whether you prefer Blue Points from the East Coast or Kumamotos from the Pacific Northwest, these briny bivalves are a world-class delicacy. In addition to being one of the most sought-after seafood options, oysters, which are known for their salty taste and unique texture, are also one of the most sustainable, often praised for their filtering effects on oceans and waterways. Given L.A.’s coastal proximity and breezy ocean air, there’s no better place to enjoy a dozen oysters alongside a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc or bubbly Champagne.
From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, Los Angeles is home to several oyster bars where SoCal locals and visitors gather for premium shellfish and nautical vibes to match. When it comes to toppings, a simple squeeze of lemon will do, though most establishments serve with a side of cocktail sauce, mignonette and fresh horseradish. Not ready to go raw? Oysters Rockefeller is a cooked alternative that comes grilled and drenched in a rich butter and garlic sauce. No matter what your preference is, we’ve got you covered on all of the best oyster bars in L.A.
The Best Spots for Oysters in L.A.
The Lonely Oyster
- 1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Lonely Oyster is Echo Park’s go-to seafood joint. Whether you’re craving an oyster-topped martini on the private back patio or want to enjoy a fresh shellfish plateau at one of the spacious booths in the nautical dining room, this neighborhood oyster bar has it all. The sustainably-sourced oysters rotate regularly and are served over ice alongside house-made sauces, including ponzu, mignonette and sesame chili oil. For your main course, order the lobster roll trio and a side of Old Bay French fries.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Saltie Girl stays true to its Boston roots by serving up briny oysters, tinned fish and tender lobster rolls in an upscale setting on the Sunset Strip. Start your meal at this seafood restaurant with the Saltie Martini, which can be made with your choice of vodka or gin and is served with a side bump of caviar, along with the oyster, clam and crab-packed Grande Seafood tower. The lobster frites is another signature dish perfect for sharing; however, for a more elevated entrée, opt for the French bone-in Dover sole.
Broad Street Oyster Company
- Multiple Locations
More oyster stand than oyster bar, Broad Street Oyster Co. has mastered the art of casual yet high-quality seafood. Though you’ll find locations in Grand Central Market and the weekly Smorgasburg, as well as in Santa Barbara, the Malibu location is best for a casual lunch of oysters, lobster rolls and canned wine before hitting the beach. After ordering at the counter, head to the covered patio and kick back with an IPA or canned rosé while you wait for your buzzer to ring. The chef’s selection of oysters is served with a classic shallot mignonette, but you can also opt for the southern-style fried oysters with a spicy Fresno aioli. Broad Street Oyster Co. is also known for serving one of the best lobster rolls in Los Angeles, which can be enhanced with splurge-worthy toppings like caviar and uni, as well as seafood classics like Baja fish tacos and calamari.
The Oyster Gourmet
- 317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Oyster Gourmet is one of the best places to start your foodie tour at Downtown L.A.’s Grand Central Market. Located in a nautical kiosk toward the front of the market, this long-standing vendor by Christophe Happillon has been around since 2014 and serves a variety of shellfish along with wine and beer. The majority of the seafood, including the oysters, is locally sourced along the West Coast from sustainably driven purveyors and oyster farms. Enjoy a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc with half a dozen bivalves and some fresh uni for good measure.
Found Oyster
- 4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Found Oyster is a small, charming restaurant in East Hollywood. In true oyster bar fashion, this neighborhood eatery only offers bar and counter seating, enhancing the space’s already quaint and cozy vibes. Since Found Oyster doesn’t take any reservations, you might run into a bit of a wait, so it’s best to get there on the earlier side. In addition to some beautiful oysters and clams from the raw bar, be sure to check out Found Oyster’s iconic lobster bisque roll and cheesy artichoke dip. The fried oysters are another solid appetizer, but you can never go wrong with the classic Sicilian crudo.
Blue Plate Oysterette
- 1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Looking to enjoy spicy oyster shooters with an ocean view? Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette has been a Westside staple since 2009. The restaurant’s signature blue and white awning has a nautical appeal that is reminiscent of what you’d find on the East Coast. The oyster selection changes daily, so there are always new varieties and regions to explore. If you’re visiting with a group, consider ordering one of the seafood towers for a little taste of everything from the raw bar. Prefer cooked over raw? Try Chelsea’s Kyotos; these grilled beauties are topped with a decadent Kyoto butter and shouldn’t be missed. Other menu highlights include the open-face handrolls, hot butter-drawn lobster roll and creamy clam chowder.
Queen’s Raw Bar
- 4701 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Inspired by chef Ari Kolender’s upbringing in Charleston, Queen’s Raw Bar transports guests to the coastal south with its rustic decor, vintage paintings and seafood-forward menu. An oyster bar serves as the focal point of the restaurant, and features stained glass and warm wooden accents with an ice display on top. The bar-style seating is perfect for solo diners hoping to enjoy a round of oysters at their leisure, or couples looking to mingle and dine casually. The standard oysters on the half shell rotate regularly based on what’s available, but you can also throw back a Bloody Mary-inspired oyster and beer shooter.
Connie and Ted’s
- 8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Connie & Ted’s brings a true taste of the East Coast to L.A. Created by chef Michael Cimarusti, the mastermind behind two-Michelin-starred Providence, this West Hollywood hotspot’s old-school charm has made it a favorite among locals looking to cure their craving for fresh oysters and clam chowder, the latter of which is available New England-style, Manhattan-style and Rhode Island-style. Customize your tray of oysters and top them with a light mignonette and some freshly shaved horseradish before moving on to heartier dishes like the fresh Maine lobster roll or hot fish sandwich.
Rappahannock Oyster Bar
- 777 South Alameda Street ROW, #154, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Located at The Row in DTLA, Rappahannock Oyster Bar is a go-to spot for an elevated lunch near the office. The space has an industrial vibe, and the patio is perfect for enjoying cold oysters on a sunny day. However, the sleek marble oyster counter offers a peek at the behind-the-scenes magic in the kitchen. One of the best things about dining at Rappahannock Oyster Bar is the fact that everything is as consciously sourced as possible, and there is an emphasis on working with ethical fishermen and local purveyors. The Chesapeake Bay-farmed East Coast oysters are the restaurant’s signature variety, but there are also plenty of West Coast oysters to explore.
L & E Oyster Bar
- 1637 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
L & E Oyster Bar is the definition of a cozy neighborhood eatery. Loyal regulars and seafood lovers congregate all week long to get their oyster fix in Silver Lake. All of the oysters served are shipped directly to L & E daily and can be ordered by the half dozen or dozen. For an extra dollop of decadence, splurge on the $17 caviar enhancement. Not a fan of raw seafood? The oysters Rockefeller is a rich, cooked alternative made with creamed spinach, bacon and crispy panko breadcrumbs. L & E also hosts a solid happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with discounted wine, cocktails and select bites.