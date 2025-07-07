12 New York City Oyster Bars Worth Shucking Your Way Through
New York City and oysters go back to the beginning. Before skyscrapers and subway tunnels, the harbor teemed with native shellfish that fed everyone from Dutch settlers to Gilded Age industrialists. Those local beds are long gone, but the city's appetite for briny, ice-cold perfection has only intensified.
Today’s oyster scene stretches from 100-year-old Midtown landmarks to Hudson River schooners and Greenpoint fish counters. The best spots know that oysters are a ritual, a reset and a way to stop time for a dozen slurps. Whether you’re into crisp East Coast brine or creamier Pacific styles, there’s a counter in this city serving them how they should be: cold, fresh-shucked and no shortcuts.
The variety is staggering. You'll find Kumamoto from Washington, Island Creek from Massachusetts, Belon from Maine and dozens of others flown in daily. Some bars focus on volume and value, others on rare varietals and wine pairings. The best understand that oysters are seasonal, temperamental and worth the effort it takes to serve them right.
What unites them all is a respect for the product and an understanding that New Yorkers know the difference between good and great. These 12 spots have earned their reputation one shell at a time, serving oysters that justify the city's enduring love affair with the sea.
Sélune
- 478 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233 (Bed-Stuy)
New to Bed-Stuy, Selune strikes an intimate balance between Parisian bistro and Brooklyn natural wine bar. Set in a century-old landmark building, the 50-seat space is warm and character-rich—think exposed brick, salvaged walnut bar, and Ethiopian artwork nodding to co-owner Bilen Gaga’s heritage. The oyster selection rotates daily and spans both coasts—Beausoleil, Shigoku, Blue Point—served with housemade ponzu, shallot vinegar and lemongrass mignonette. Happy hour delivers $1 oysters alongside pours of pét-nat and miso martinis.
Grand Central Oyster Bar
- 89 E. 42nd St., New York, NY 10017 (Midtown East)
Tucked beneath Grand Central Terminal's iconic tiled arches in the heart of Manhattan's transit hub, this 111-year-old East Side institution still commands reverence. The raw bar stocks more than 20 oyster varieties daily, including East Coast brine bombs, Pacific creamsicles and rarities like Belon or Malpeque. Order a martini, sit at the U-shaped counter and feel time suspend. This is the template every oyster bar copies. The crowd is a mix of rail-bound regulars, buttoned-up office lifers and tourists on a pilgrimage.
Cosenza's Fish Market
- 2354 Arthur Ave., Bronx, NY 10458 (Belmont – Arthur Avenue)
On Arthur Avenue, the Bronx’s historic Italian enclave, Cosenza’s is a no-table, sidewalk seafood counter where the fresh oysters come straight from the ice and the lemon is squeezed right into your hand. Open since 1918, it’s strictly standing room—no frills, just freshness. Expect locals, market-goers and the occasional chef stopping by for a dozen Littlenecks or Blue Points between errands.
Maison Premiere
- 298 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249 (Williamsburg)
An absinthe-soaked homage to Belle Époque Paris with a hint of New Orleans, Maison Premiere is still the gold standard for oyster bars with atmosphere. The raw bar reads like a sommelier’s dream: dozens of Atlantic, Pacific and European oysters alongside scallops, chilled lobster and the occasional uni. The candlelit back garden feels more like a Montmartre courtyard than Williamsburg, drawing a crowd of industry insiders, vintage-clad locals and destination diners who know it’s worth the wait.
Grand Banks
- Pier 25, Hudson River Park, New York, NY 10013 (Tribeca)
Docked on a restored 1940s schooner in Hudson River Park, Grand Banks delivers oysters with a breeze and a view. The daily selection rotates through boutique growers—Island Creek, Hama Hama, Sweet Petite—shucked to order and served on zinc trays with mignonette and a chilled glass of something Provençal. Lobster rolls, shrimp cocktails, crudo and bright aperitifs round out the short, sharp menu.
Sagaponack
- 4 W. 22nd St., New York, NY 10010 (Flatiron)
Just off Madison Square Park, Sagaponack channels coastal escape without leaving Flatiron. The dining room pairs weathered woods with a striped nautical palette, but the raw bar is the real draw: $1 oyster happy hours, rotating selections like Kumiai and Blue Point, and smart pairings like Muscadet and Txakolina. It’s ideal for early office outs and Flatiron creatives dodging their inbox.
Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co.
- 114 Nassau Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11222 (Greenpoint)
In the Polish-turned-artsy Brooklyn neighborhood of Greenpoint, half seafood counter, half bare-bones bar, Greenpoint Fish serves oysters that are fresh to the second. You’ll typically find six to eight oyster varieties—like Wellfleet, Island Creek or Beau Soleil—plus scallops, ceviche and oyster specials all week. Seating’s tight, so go early, grab a beer and linger over the ice mound.
Randazzo's Clam Bar
- 2017 Emmons Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11235 (Sheepshead Bay)
In Sheepshead Bay, where fishing boats still bob beside restaurant patios, Randazzo’s is pure old-school Brooklyn. Open since 1932 and still family-run, the vibe is no-frills and proud of it. You’ll find oysters on ice—fresh, not fussy—alongside mountains of clams, calamari and the house specialty: spicy marinara sauce ladled over nearly everything.
Balthazar
- 80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012 (Soho)
Balthazar still does what Keith McNally does best: theatrical French brasserie service in a room that hums from breakfast to last call. The seafood tower—stacked with oysters, clams, lobster and chilled crab legs—is a staple, though oyster purists can post up at the bar and order by the half-dozen from a quality list. It's a magnet for longtime regulars, first-time tourists, downtown fashion insiders and any editor with an expense account.
Cull & Pistol Oyster Bar
- 75 Ninth Ave., New York, NY 10011 (Chelsea Market)
Tucked inside Chelsea Market and attached to The Lobster Place seafood hall, Cull & Pistol is part fishmonger, part tightly run oyster bar. The selection tilts East Coast but rotates daily—Maine Belons, Blue Points and icy West Coast varietals often appear alongside crudo and a top-shelf chowder. The compact wine list is oyster-friendly, and seating is first-come, first-squeeze.
Mermaid Oyster Bar
- 89 MacDougal St., New York, NY 10012 (Greenwich Village)
A longtime Village anchor that gets the details right, Mermaid Oyster Bar (from The Mermaid Inn team) offers a tight, focused raw bar that leans on four to six oysters per day from trusted purveyors. The $2 happy hour oysters are a steal, but the real play is pairing them with a crisp white and a just-rich-enough lobster roll. The clientele is a mix of local academics, post-work professionals and couples weaving their way through West Village date night rotations.
Docks Oyster Bar
- 633 Third Ave., New York, NY 10017 (Murray Hill)
Docks has the air of a throwback power lunch spot, but with a raw bar that keeps things current. Open since 1987, it serves a reliable mix of East and West Coast oysters, clams and seasonal shellfish, all from behind a massive U-shaped bar. The martinis are cold, the seafood towers generous, and the ambiance leans classic New York with finance types, old-guard regulars and the occasional office party gone glam.
Lure Fishbar
- 142 Mercer St., New York, NY 10012 (Soho)
Live your yacht fantasy at Lure, a subterranean seafood restaurant styled with white leather booths, dark wood paneling and porthole mirrors. The raw bar delivers a tight rotation of luxe selections—Kumamoto, Kusshi, Rappahannock—shucked to order and plated with sharp precision. While the room leans fashion-week adjacent, the crowd blends industry types, downtown regulars and shoppers wrapping a Soho afternoon with martinis and oysters.