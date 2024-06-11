Jet Set: The Best Packable Beach Bags
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer is here, which means plenty of beach vacations and warm-weather getaways. While a good beach bag is a must for any coastal getaway, the process of actually getting the tote to your destination can be trickier. Luckily, there are plenty of packable beach totes out there that are both stylish and practical, for all your impending jaunts.
From a foldable raffia tote and preppy printed bag to a crochet carryall and hot pink option, these are the best beach bags for all your upcoming getaways.
Clare V. Sandy Bag
Clare V.'s black woven tote easily folds up to pack into any suitcase, and while this pool bag is unlined, the padded handles give extra sturdiness and support. It's the perfect bag to carry around your beach essentials, but also functions quite well as an errand carryall or everyday handbag while back home.
Lilly Pulitzer Getaway Packable Tote
Embrace your inner prepster with Lilly Pulitzer's colorful, foldable printed travel tote bag. The zip top makes this a a sturdy and practical choice, but also entirely whimsical thanks to the vacation-ready pattern and pastel hues. If you prefer tote that doesn't reveal all your essentials, this is the perfect beach bag option, since it's entirely opaque. The best part? It folds up into itself and zips up, for the easiest packing experience yet.
Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Fold Tote
It didn't take long for Loewe's Puzzle carryall to gain It Bag status, and the brand's leather-trimmed Puzzle Fold raffia version is just screaming to be taken on a beach getaway. You're sure to be the most stylish vacationer with this tote, which can easily fit a beach towel, sunglasses, sunscreen, water bottle and all your other beach day essentials. True to its name, this bag fully collapses down into a flat, origami-inspired shape when you're not using it, for convenient packing.
Hat Attack Clarissa Tote
While this adorable raffia tote isn't explicitly marketed as "packable," it does, in fact, fold up into a relatively small space to squeeze into your suitcase. We love that this particular bag is lined with cotton, giving a bit more security and privacy for your beach and travel essentials. It's also a very chic summery everyday tote that you could definitely use as a personal travel bag on the plane, too.
Baggu Standard
Baggu's viral, best-seller shoulder bag totes aren't just grocery bags—they come in a plethora of prints and colors, and fold into a flat pouch that's perfect for storing in your suitcase and bringing out while on your beach vacation. Made of ripstop nylon, this durable bag can hold up to 50 pounds, which is surely far more than your entire beach packing list.
Scout Bags Woven Large Tote
For a durable, large beach bag that's practical but still makes a bold statement, consider this hot pink version of Scout's woven tote. It's water-resistant, zips shut and is made of a breathable, canvas-like fabric. Not only is it super spacious with a flat, rectangular bottom panel, but it also folds entirely flat, to easily stow in your carry-on or suitcase.
Prada Logo Crochet Tote Bag
Looking for a splurge-worthy vacation bag? Check out Prada's logo-emblazoned crochet shopping bag tote. It's definitely on the pricier side, but there's no denying it adds a luxe designer feel to any vacation wardrobe—and that includes as a chic beach accessory.