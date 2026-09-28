The Best Paris Hotels for Fashion Week, From Couture Grandeur to Marais Cool
The 13 hotels for the fashion crowd, from the grand addresses that helped shape couture to smaller, more personal places to unpack.Read More
Paris has spent more than a century accommodating people with fervid opinions about clothes, which helps explain why a hotel can have as much fashion credibility as the boutique next door. Designers have lived in its grand suites and commissioned its bedrooms, while the restaurants have become places to meet colleagues without calling it a meeting. During the spring/summer 2027 womenswear shows, running from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, that familiarity is part of the pleasure. A hotel chosen for the company downstairs can be every bit as appealing as one whose front door lets you disappear. The trick is knowing which sort of week you want before committing to several nights of the other.
The old couture addresses cluster around Avenue Montaigne and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, where a proper dressing room can seem a sensible expense once the garment bags arrive. Around the Tuileries and Palais-Royal, smaller hotels keep central Paris manageable on foot, although no address can promise a painless journey to every show. The Marais makes more room for independent shopping and dinner near home, while the ninth and tenth arrondissements appeal to anyone who wants a neighborhood outside the industry’s immediate orbit. Across the Seine, Saint-Germain offers a grand department store alongside the galleries and bookshops. These 13 stays include hotels with longstanding fashion ties and newer addresses worth introducing to the itinerary, chosen as much for what happens upstairs as for who might be at the next table.
The Ultimate Paris Fashion Week Hotel Guide
Hôtel Costes
- 7 rue de Castiglione, 75001 Paris, France
The courtyard restaurant keeps Costes firmly on fashion’s social itinerary, but upstairs, the hotel allows for two very different tastes. Jacques Garcia’s Saint-Honoré rooms favor red fabric and the upholstered excesses of the Second Empire, while Christian Liaigre’s Castiglione interiors settle into pale stone and meticulously worked timber. The hotel has 108 rooms and suites in total across its Saint-Honoré and Castiglione sides. Liaigre’s influence continues below ground in a spa with an indoor pool, a welcome change of scenery after lunch among people who recognize one another’s sunglasses.
Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel
- 10 place de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France
Installing the marble bathtub in Karl Lagerfeld’s Grands Appartements required a crane and two blocks of ice, which melted slowly enough to lower it into position without damaging the floor. The fuss makes sense (at least, for some) in these fourth-floor suites, where the designer paired bespoke furniture with a panorama across Place de la Concorde. They are the most direct fashion indulgence among Crillon’s 124 rooms and suites, although staying here needn’t involve quite that level of bathing ambition. David Lucas’ on-site hair salon handles the preparations for an evening that can begin beneath the gilding of Les Ambassadeurs. Beyond the square, rue Saint-Honoré leads past boutiques toward place Vendôme, while a walk through the Tuileries can continue all the way to the Louvre.
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- 25 avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
Christian Dior opened his couture house across Avenue Montaigne and named designs after the Plaza Athénée, establishing a relationship that now includes a Dior Spa downstairs. With 208 rooms and suites, the hotel carries that attention to dress into its bedrooms. In the fifth- and sixth-floor rooms, renovated by Moinard Bétaille in 2024, silk headboards and embroidered fabrics borrow from the leaves of La Cour Jardin’s climbing plants. Sixth-floor balcony categories look out onto the avenue and Eiffel Tower beyond red geraniums, though that perspective belongs to specific rooms, rather than the whole hotel. Le Relais Plaza’s Art Deco dining room keeps dinner close when crossing Paris in another pair of heels loses its appeal.
Ritz Paris
- 15 place Vendôme, 75001 Paris, France
Coco Chanel made the Ritz her Paris home, and the hotel has managed to keep fashion’s attention without redecorating every time the silhouette changes. Its 142 rooms and suites include the 377-square-foot superior, where a marble fireplace and richly upholstered furniture establish the grand-hotel mood without consuming all the floor space. Those proportions become appreciable once a second suitcase opens. Place Vendôme puts the jewelry houses outside the door, while garden-facing accommodations exchange the square’s arrivals for trees and clipped greenery. The hotel’s recent collaboration with Frame also extends the Ritz name to streetwise sweats.
Maison Barnes Paris Trocadéro
- 49 rue Boissière, 75016 Paris, France
Maison Barnes will store a trunk of your belongings between visits, an appealing arrangement for anyone returning each fashion season. Formerly Maison Boissière, this 16-apartment residence occupies a Haussmannian house near Trocadéro, with a separate entrance accessible by room key. The Sacha Guitry apartment takes its decorative cues from early-20th-century Parisian theater and has a 129-square-foot terrace overlooking a planted courtyard. A private chef can prepare dinner in your apartment, making it possible to entertain without scrambling for another restaurant reservation during one of the busiest times of year.
Le Bristol Paris
- 112 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
Victoria Beckham has moved into Le Bristol for the fall, with a ground-floor pop-up carrying ready-to-wear and accessories from her 2026 autumn collections. Parts of the campaign were photographed here, although the 188 rooms and suites retain their own fondness for Louis XV and Louis XVI furniture. Garden-facing accommodations look into the planted courtyard, where breakfast allows a pause from the proceedings on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Above it all, the sixth-floor indoor pool has the teak-lined detailing of a yacht, with Parisian rooftops taking the place of an anchorage.
Château Voltaire
- 55–57 rue Saint-Roch, 75001 Paris, France
Zadig & Voltaire founder Thierry Gillier entrusted his hotel to art director Franck Durand and design studio Festen, whose interiors make room for fringed velvet and manor-house woodwork within three historic buildings. Solid-oak sconces light 31 individually designed rooms, with a separate penthouse suite opening onto a garden by landscape designer Louis Benech. The divisions between categories are less romantic but worth understanding: a prestige Voltaire includes both shower and tub, while a standard deluxe does not promise a bath. L’Emil’s brasserie and La Coquille d’Or bar keep the building sociable without demanding grand-hotel scale. Below them, the white-stone pool and sauna require a reservation.
Le Grand Mazarin
- 17 rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris, France
At Le Grand Mazarin, the textiles compete quite successfully with whatever is hanging in the wardrobe. Martin Brudnizki draped the beds in Aubusson-style tapestry canopies for the Pariente family, whose fashion history begins with Naf Naf. Their 61-room-and-suite Marais hotel continues the decorative enthusiasm below ground, where Jacques Merle’s painted ceiling arches above the pool. Boubalé has moved on from its opening menu under chef Nathan Kessous, whose Mediterranean and Levantine cooking gives dinner a different direction from the surrounding French bistros.
La Fantaisie
- 24 rue Cadet, 75009 Paris, France
Hungarian artist Szabolcs Bozó has taken over Room 607 at La Fantaisie, sending his cartoonish creatures across custom bedding and into soft sculptures in a new artist-designed suite. The 450-square-foot room looks onto the garden and includes a walk-in closet, plus a bathroom with both tub and shower. His residency continues into February 2027 at this 73-key hotel, where Martin Brudnizki’s botanical interiors already make generous use of color. Rue Cadet’s food shops encourage a less ceremonious morning than the grand avenues, while the hotel garden keeps breakfast among plants. Downstairs, hot baths and a cold plunge offer a more sedentary form of recovery than the lap swimming available at the palaces.
Hôtel Balzac
- 6 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France
Festen’s 2024 overhaul of Hôtel Balzac brought warm wood and deep upholstery to a side street just off the Champs-Élysées, creating a 58-room-and-suite hotel with considerably more intimacy than its surroundings suggest. Fashion editors and buyers have already found the glass-roofed lounge, where a meeting can continue over drinks without relocating to another arrondissement. Upstairs, category names conceal meaningful differences: the boudoir room measures 215 square feet and has only a shower, while deluxe rooms range from 280 to 323 square feet and may have either a bath or a shower. The Japanese-inspired Ikoi spa extends the subdued interiors below ground, with a pool and treatments performed on tatami.
Mandarin Oriental Lutetia, Paris
- 45 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
The Lutetia was conceived in 1910 for Le Bon Marché’s customers and visiting suppliers, so accommodating people who work with clothes is part of its original purpose. Sonia Rykiel later redesigned its interiors, and Hedi Slimane is among its past guests. Under Mandarin Oriental since 2025, the hotel has 184 rooms and suites behind its carved Art Nouveau façade, with Jean-Michel Wilmotte’s restoration preserving the grand public rooms. Bar Joséphine’s recovered frescoes reward a drink taken slowly, while a 56-foot indoor pool makes an early swim practical. Saint-Germain’s shops and galleries spread out nearby, and Le Bon Marché remains across the street.
Mondovi Luxury Suites
- 7 rue de Mondovi, 75001 Paris, France
A dining table and a washer-dryer can feel unusually considerate during a week spent living out of garment bags. Mondovi’s 11 suites, opened in 2025 near the Tuileries, bring those domestic comforts to a former convent, with fitted kitchens and daily housekeeping. The 377-square-foot deluxe suite separates the bedroom from the living and dining space, so breakfast needn’t share a mattress with tomorrow’s clothes. Its bathroom has a walk-in shower, while the Parisian Suite adds a tub. This is a smaller, residential alternative to the established fashion hotels, with a new reason to invite someone over: Le 7, the bar introduced in 2026, has a cocktail menu devised by Colin Field, formerly of the Ritz’s Bar Hemingway.
Hôtel Grand Amour
- 18 rue de la Fidélité, 75010 Paris, France
Purple magazine’s Olivier Zahm is among the creative friends who designed rooms at Grand Amour, where André Saraiva’s art and nightlife connections inform the 42-room hotel. Books and records fill its Book Bar, with DJ sets extending the evening beyond dinner. Upstairs, the smallest rooms measure just 97 square feet, an optimistic allocation for a fashion week wardrobe, while superior rooms expand to 323 square feet with a sitting area. This is the least formal stay on the list, with a courtyard restaurant and enough downstairs activity to make staying in feel sociable.