The Best Paris Hotels for Fashion Week, From Couture Grandeur to Marais Cool

Paris has spent more than a century accommodating people with fervid opinions about clothes, which helps explain why a hotel can have as much fashion credibility as the boutique next door. Designers have lived in its grand suites and commissioned its bedrooms, while the restaurants have become places to meet colleagues without calling it a meeting. During the spring/summer 2027 womenswear shows, running from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, that familiarity is part of the pleasure. A hotel chosen for the company downstairs can be every bit as appealing as one whose front door lets you disappear. The trick is knowing which sort of week you want before committing to several nights of the other.

The old couture addresses cluster around Avenue Montaigne and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, where a proper dressing room can seem a sensible expense once the garment bags arrive. Around the Tuileries and Palais-Royal, smaller hotels keep central Paris manageable on foot, although no address can promise a painless journey to every show. The Marais makes more room for independent shopping and dinner near home, while the ninth and tenth arrondissements appeal to anyone who wants a neighborhood outside the industry’s immediate orbit. Across the Seine, Saint-Germain offers a grand department store alongside the galleries and bookshops. These 13 stays include hotels with longstanding fashion ties and newer addresses worth introducing to the itinerary, chosen as much for what happens upstairs as for who might be at the next table.