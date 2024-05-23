The Best West Coast Wineries for Pinot Noir Lovers
Whether you’re planning a wine-tasting trip with your best gals or simply passing through wine country and looking for something to sip, these are the best West Coast wineries for pinot noir lovers.Read More
From Oregon to California, the West Coast is known for producing some of the best pinot noirs in the world. The unique proximity to the coast gives the grapes a distinct character that translates beautifully once turned into wine. While places like Napa Valley are very cabernet sauvignon heavy, Santa Barbara’s Santa Ynez Valley and Oregon’s Willamette Valley have mastered the delicate art of pinot noir, making them must-visit destinations for those that prefer a medium-bodied red.
This typically dry wine is versatile and boasts decent acidity, allowing you to pair it with everything from seafood to steak. Though Santa Barbara wine country got put on the map thanks to the movie Sideways with Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church, Oregon’s Willamette Valley is still an up-and-coming wine region that is impressing critics left and right. Most importantly, the rolling vineyards along the coast in both areas make for a picturesque scene complete with quality vino, setting the scene for an unforgettable experience with friends and family. Whether you’re planning a wine-tasting trip with your best gals or simply passing through wine country and looking for something to sip, these are the best West Coast wineries for pinot noir lovers.
Where to Find the Best Pinot Noir on the West Coast, from California to Oregon
Résonance Winery
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
Pinot Noir is the name of the game at Willamette Valley’s Résonance Winery. Backed by talented winemaker Guillaume Large and wine house Maison Louis Jadot, Résonance has managed to create award-winning pinots in the heart of this underrated valley, showcasing the unique parallels between Willamette and France’s Burgundy region. Both the grand tasting room in Carlton and the tasting salon in Dundee Hills are stunning, but the Dundee Hills tasting salon puts you up close and personal with the winery's pristine vines. The Choix du Coeur wines are some of the best barrel selections from this brand, and the 2019 Découverte Choix Du Coeur pinot noir is a particularly lush vintage that can be purchased for $90.
Alma Rosa Winery and Vineyards
- Solvang, California
Located in the heart of Solvang’s charming Danish downtown, Alma Rosa Winery and Vineyards produces premier bottles of pinot noir and chardonnay. The tasting room has a distinctly modern appeal that is starkly different from the more quirky and cozy tasting rooms that Solvang is known for. Enjoy sipping a variety of the renowned pinot’s while sitting on the spacious patio by the fire pit. The 2021 Pinot Noir, La Encantada in particular is a phenomenal bottle that sells for $85.
Foley Estates
- Lompoc, California
Created by businessman Bill Foley, Foley Estates boasts a 3,500-foot tasting room surrounded by rolling vineyards in Santa Barbara County. The rustic and country-esque interior is cozy and casual, but you can also sit on the vineyard-adjacent patio while you sip Foley’s small production chardonnay and pinot. The Foley Estates T. Anchor Ranch Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills has scored 92 points and features a fresh palate of ripe cherries Coca-Cola. Though the price varies between each year, the 2021 vintage can be purchased for $70.
Ponzi Vineyards
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
Since 1970, Ponzi Vineyards has been spearheading the production of pinot noir in Willamette Valley. This pioneering winery is part of the reason that the region got put on the map, and its sleek, modern tasting room boasts one of the best backdrops for wine tasting in Oregon. Though most of the winery's pinot noir expressions are incredibly pure and timeless, the 2019 Ponzi Pinot Noir Reserve is a $75 bottle that boasts spice on the nose with a soft and plush palate.
Bricoleur Vineyards
- Healdsburg, California
Located just outside of Healdsburg, Bricoleur Vineyards is home to a barn-like tasting room where guests can enjoy elevated wine and food pairing before walking the spacious grounds and taking in the peaceful views. Bricoleur has 20 acres in the Russian River Valley and 43 acres in the Fountaingrove Grove District, all of which are sustainably farmed. Whether you’re giving a gift or celebrating something special, the $175 2019 Pinot Noir Magnum is a jaw-dropping bottle that has a fresh and fruit-forward finish.
Patz & Hall Winery
- Sonoma, California
Patz & Hall Winery was founded in 1988 and is one of the most renowned and celebrated single-vineyard wineries. The unique estate looks like a modern slice of Tuscan architecture, and patrons are able to enjoy the sunny Sonoma weather out on the patio as they take in the surrounding mountain views. Pop the 95-point 2020 Chenoweth Ranch Pinot Noir for $75 and enjoy it alongside roasted chicken or a tender filet mignon.
Banshee Wines
- Healdsburg, California
Technically located in Alexander Valley, the new Banshee Wines sits just a few miles outside of Healdsburg, and its laid-back ambiance and high vibes are perfect for a day of pinot noir tasting. This winery primarily focuses on pinot noir and sources from four different vineyards on the Sonoma Coast. The $80 2021 Banshee Gran Vent Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast is a 93-point vintage that packs a fruit-forward punch while remaining delicate and acidic.
Adelsheim Vineyard
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
Adelsheim Vineyard is an Oregon establishment that has been around since 1972. This Chehalem Mountain winery offers a one-hour wine-tasting experience that showcases Adelsheim’s 173 acres of premium vineyards, some of which you can hike during a guided tour. Adelsheim also offers a “behind the scenes” grapes-to-glass experience for those interested in the process and methods of winemaking. For a true taste of the Chehalem Mountains, opt for the 2021 Breaking Ground Pinot Noir which costs $50.