From Oregon to California, the West Coast is known for producing some of the best pinot noirs in the world. The unique proximity to the coast gives the grapes a distinct character that translates beautifully once turned into wine. While places like Napa Valley are very cabernet sauvignon heavy, Santa Barbara’s Santa Ynez Valley and Oregon’s Willamette Valley have mastered the delicate art of pinot noir, making them must-visit destinations for those that prefer a medium-bodied red.

This typically dry wine is versatile and boasts decent acidity, allowing you to pair it with everything from seafood to steak. Though Santa Barbara wine country got put on the map thanks to the movie Sideways with Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church, Oregon’s Willamette Valley is still an up-and-coming wine region that is impressing critics left and right. Most importantly, the rolling vineyards along the coast in both areas make for a picturesque scene complete with quality vino, setting the scene for an unforgettable experience with friends and family. Whether you’re planning a wine-tasting trip with your best gals or simply passing through wine country and looking for something to sip, these are the best West Coast wineries for pinot noir lovers.