Make it Rain: 9 Incredible Spots in the U.S. to Catch the Summer’s Best Meteor Showers

Everything is meditatively still, except the wind and the chirp of crickets as a pinprick of light traveling more than 30,000 miles per hour tears through the quiet. Spotting a meteor on any given night can be a thrill, but there’s a magical quality to sitting under the stars at the peak of a meteor shower as shooting stars appear one after another for hours on end.

There’s something akin to the feeling of a dopamine rush in the tension of watching these meteor showers. You stare deep into time, waiting for comet debris to crash into Earth’s atmosphere and light up the sky overhead. Unlike the Northern Lights, you don’t necessarily have to travel far to see meteor showers, and they can often be spotted across the U.S. You simply need dark skies and good weather to witness the peak of a meteor shower.

While there’s not a specific “meteor shower season” (some of the best annual displays take place in the winter, including the occasionally bombastic Geminids), the summer and fall are great times to see showers because the weather makes it tolerable to sit outside for hours.

There are plenty of warm-weather displays left to catch this year. While the Eta Aquariids peak on May 4 into the morning of May 5 (most displays are best seen after midnight on the night of their peak), with the potential to showcase 10 to 30 meteors per hour, the shower is typically visible until around May 28. There’s a dry spell before the Alpha Capricornids peak the night of July 30. This shower doesn’t produce many meteors, but among its scattered streaks, viewers will find bright fireballs. Finally, the last display of the summer is the best of the year, as the Perseids will peak the night of August 12. The moon will set just before midnight, providing perfect conditions until the dawn hours of August 13. The Perseids can unfurl up to 100 meteors per hour during this time.

While you can see meteor showers under dark skies across the U.S., you can also make an event of it by heading to any of these nine spots that are a perfect setting for stargazing. Wherever you go, get out during this year’s meteor showers to unplug, connect with nature, and find something inspiring.