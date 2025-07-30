The Best Destinations to Unplug Out West
Whether you want to stay at a wellness resort with limited wifi or explore the moody coastline of Monterey in peace, we’ve got you covered on where to unplug out west.Read More
A vacation is meant to be an escape from our daily lives and responsibilities. But when your phone is constantly buzzing with news alerts, messages and emails, have you actually managed to get away? As difficult as it may be in this era of technological dependency, taking the time to unplug from our phones helps to recenter and reground, bringing back the concept of a true break. From vast desert landscapes to mountainous regions filled with natural hot springs, there are plenty of places out west where you can recharge your own battery, rather than the one in your pocket.
Enjoy an off-the-grid adventure along California’s pristine coast or head to Sedona for red rocks hiking and metaphysical magic. Prefer to blend luxury living with your daily dose of nature? Canyon Point in Utah is home to the famous Amangiri hotel, ensuring that you can lay your head on 1,000-count sheets at night after getting lost in a national park during the day. Whether you want to stay at a wellness resort with limited wifi or explore the moody coastline of Monterey in peace, we’ve got you covered on where to unplug out west.
Where to Unplug Out West
Big Sur, CA
Considered one of the world’s best road trip destinations, Big Sur’s rugged coastline makes it a haven for campers, glampers and even luxury-driven travelers hoping to unplug. Whether you’re driving down the windy roads to Bixby Creek Bridge or exploring the McWay Falls Waterfall at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, each scene looks straight out of a postcard. The natural beauty of Big Sur envelops you in the present moment, encouraging you to put the phone down and soak up the present moment. While coastal bluffs are all the craze, you’ve also got magical redwoods on the other side, and the Big Sur River Inn Restaurant is the ideal place to pause with a beer in hand. Large Adirondack chairs are actually situated in the river, allowing you to cool off and connect with nature while enjoying a tri-tip sandwich or juicy burger.
Where to Stay:
Despite its rustic glamping nature, Treebones Resort houses two fine dining restaurants, ensuring that you can enjoy your daily dose of luxury every evening. While it is a “camping” hotel, the accommodations are far from roughing it, and you can choose between chic ocean view yurts, luxe bamboo-floor tents, human nest huts or a premier tiny house. For a more traditional stay, book the all-inclusive Alila Ventana Big Sur and fill your itinerary with activities like beekeeping, leathercrafting or cold plunging in a forest stream.
Sedona, AZ
Famous for its towering red rock buttes and vortex site repudiation, Sedona is a spiritually-centered town that boasts one of Arizona’s most stunning landscapes. Those hoping to unplug from the virtual and plug in to the self should explore the many New Age shops that line Sedona’s downtown area. After snagging some crystals or tarot cards, lace up your hiking boots and get ready to conquer Devil’s Bridge Trailhead, the Boynton Canyon Trail or the Brins Mesa Loop. For sunset views and craft cocktails, sit down at the scenic Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill and admire the surrounding red rock canyons.
Where to Stay:
Enchantment Resort is the definition of secluded, and given its prime location within Boynton Canyon, there’s no better place to immerse yourself in Sedona’s landscape. The 218 casitas and suites blend modern decor with southwestern accents. The Mii Amo Spa is located steps from the property, and Enchantment guests enjoy exclusive access. For more spacious accommodations, book a riverfront cottage at L’Auberge de Sedona and spend your free time taking on-site meditation, journaling and art classes.
Pagosa Springs, CO
Looking to branch out from Vail and Aspen to experience the more rural side of Colorado? Pagosa Springs is a riverside town famous for its natural hot springs in the southwest portion of the state. The San Juan River runs right through the center of the city, and in the summer months, locals and visitors take to tubing, swimming and trout fishing. Though you’ll find great hiking all around, nearby Chimney Rock National Monument is home to 200 preserved ancient homes and ceremonial buildings of the Ancestral Puebloans. Pagosa Springs also has a charming downtown strip full of shops and restaurants; The Rose is a local favorite for comforting briskets and gravy and pozole.
Where to Stay:
Rather than purchasing a day pass to experience the 50-plus hot spring pools, book a stay at The Springs Resort and enjoy 24-hour access to it all. There are several different sections of the springs to explore, but the adults-only area has a cave-like grotto with delicate twinkling lights on the ceiling, reminiscent of a starry night in the mountains. The 79-room hotel is charming and comfortable, and the new on-site restaurant, Wild Finch, will impress even the most selective of foodies with dishes like chicken-fried elk, seared scallops and beef carpaccio.
Sea Ranch, CA
Located in NorCal on a serene section of the Sonoma Coast, Sea Ranch is a small community known for its sweeping bluffs and timber-frame structures. From treasure hunting on Shell and Pebble Beach to strolling along the buff trail, Sea Ranch has a remote feel that seems untouched by modernity. The Sea Ranch Chapel, an architectural phenomenon known for its curved walls and ceilings, vibrant stained glass and fantasy-like interior, is a must-see site that looks straight out of The Shire in The Lord of the Rings. Head 20 miles up the coast to nearby Point Arena to explore the famous lighthouse, grab baked goods at Franny’s Cup & Saucer or check out the pier.
Where to Stay:
The Sea Ranch Lodge is one of the oldest buildings at The Sea Ranch, and hosts 17 reimagined rooms designed to immerse guests in nature. The property sits on 53 acres and is a genuine retreat from everyday life, boasting panoramic ocean views, activities ranging from hands-on workshops to community yoga and seasonally-driven cuisine at the Dining Room.
Canyon Point, Utah
Canyon Point is a remote desert destination located in the Four Corners region of the country. Though it is technically in Utah, it is close to the Arizona border and national parks like the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley. Perhaps best known as the home of the Amangiri Resort, Canyon Point also boasts epic hiking trails where you’ll feel like you’ve escaped from the world. The Cave Trail is a more popular hike that leads to Ulrike’s Cave, and there are also plenty of amazing stargazing spots given the lack of light pollution. Lone Rock Beach offers another serene backdrop just 15 minutes from Canyon Point, where you can swim, paddleboard and even camp.
Where to Stay:
Though it is certainly a destination in and of itself, the only luxury accommodation within miles is Amangiri. Surrounded by more than 900 acres of Red Rock country, this five-star hotel has been visited by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Olivia Culpo. With only 34 suites across the property, guests can expect attentive service and exclusivity during spa treatments, leisurely time by the pool and while dining at the signature resort restaurant. The most relaxing itineraries include a spa day at the Aman Spa. Stay on theme with your digital detox by embarking on the Detoxification Programme by Novak Djokovic. While the schedule can be tailored to fit your needs, expect everything from cryotherapy and thermal therapy to salt and clay body wraps.
Monterey, CA
While it might be best known for its world-famous aquarium and historic Cannery Row, Monterey is also a great place to unplug and immerse yourself in one of California’s moodiest coastlines. Though it is only about 30 miles north of Big Sur, the energy here is different, and rather than just admiring rocky and dramatic bluffs, you’ll also find plenty of accessible beaches where you can walk along the sand or surf the towering waves. Rolling hills and sand dunes surround Monterey’s most peaceful beaches, creating a sanctuary for snowy plovers and other sea birds. Strolling through Cannery Row takes you back in time to the pre-iPhone days, complete with quaint mom-and-pop shops and restaurants. Sit down at Schooners on the patio for ocean views and keep your eyes peeled for resident otters or seals while warming up with a cozy clam chowder bread bowl.
Where to Stay:
The Sanctuary Beach Resort is Monterey’s ultimate place to unplug. Enjoy nightly bonfires on the beach while watching the sunset or unwind with a relaxing massage and morning yoga. If you book the Burnout Recovery Journey, The Sanctuary also provides an SLNT Faraday Phone Sleeve that blocks all signals, taking away any technological temptation during your downtime. The Seven Gables Inn is a Victorian-style accommodation with boutique charm and stunning sea views.
Carefree, AZ
What better place to unplug than in a remote Arizona community called Carefree? Located north of Scottsdale in the Sonoran Desert Foothills, Carefree offers scenic hiking and sunny skies year-round, but you’ll also find a bustling art scene. Spend the day getting lost in a sea of galleries and discover your new favorite artist, or hit up East Street downtown and explore the Carefree Desert Gardens. In addition to four acres of rare desert flora and fauna, the botanical gardens also house the 90-foot Carefree Sundial landmark, one of the largest sundials in the world. Once you’ve worked up an appetite in the evening, sit down for a steak dinner at Keeler’s. This neighborhood steakhouse is the perfect place for a glass of pinot noir and a tender filet mignon with a side of grilled asparagus.
Where to Stay:
Civana Wellness Resort & Spa is Carefree’s premier place for an unplugged reset. Situated on 20 acres of desert land, the resort is home to a world-class spa and 144 rooms and suites, but the property's main highlight is its extensive list of classes and activities. Guests can partake in complimentary meditation, yoga, fitness and Reiki classes, and there are more than 100 different experiences to try. Castle Hot Springs, another renowned wellness resort with natural hot springs and limited wifi, is located about an hour away.