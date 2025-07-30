The Best Destinations to Unplug Out West

A vacation is meant to be an escape from our daily lives and responsibilities. But when your phone is constantly buzzing with news alerts, messages and emails, have you actually managed to get away? As difficult as it may be in this era of technological dependency, taking the time to unplug from our phones helps to recenter and reground, bringing back the concept of a true break. From vast desert landscapes to mountainous regions filled with natural hot springs, there are plenty of places out west where you can recharge your own battery, rather than the one in your pocket.

Enjoy an off-the-grid adventure along California’s pristine coast or head to Sedona for red rocks hiking and metaphysical magic. Prefer to blend luxury living with your daily dose of nature? Canyon Point in Utah is home to the famous Amangiri hotel, ensuring that you can lay your head on 1,000-count sheets at night after getting lost in a national park during the day. Whether you want to stay at a wellness resort with limited wifi or explore the moody coastline of Monterey in peace, we’ve got you covered on where to unplug out west.