Swim and Sip at the Best Poolside Bars in L.A.
From rooftops in DTLA to beachside pool decks in Santa Monica, there are plenty of places to soak up some sun while enjoying a fruity cocktail.Read More
While many Los Angeles locals love hitting the beach, poolside lounging is a great alternative for those hoping to avoid sticky sand and rough waves. From rooftops in DTLA to beachside pool decks in Santa Monica, there are plenty of places to soak up some sun while sipping on a fruity cocktail. Thankfully, Los Angeles weather tends to stay sunny and warm year-round, with pool season lasting all the way through early October. Even if you’re not planning on swimming, nothing beats posting up at a stylish pool bar for daytime drinks or a sunset tipple.
While pool bars have a reputation for serving overly sweet drinks made with cheap ingredients, several L.A. establishments have upped the ante with hand-crafted cocktails made with quality in mind. Mixologists and bar managers across the city, from Beverly Hills to Silver Lake, have curated menus that focus on seasonal produce and house-made ingredients, resulting in five-star service in a poolside setting. Whether you’re planning a pool day with your best gals or savoring the final days of summer with a bottle of rosé at sunset, these are the best poolside bars in L.A.
The Best Poolside Bars in Los Angeles, California
Caravan Swim Club
- 8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Located at Hotel June West LA, Caravan Swim Club is a Baja-inspired oasis where guests can kick back with a cocktail by the pool or out on the chic terrace. The pink-tiled bar, bohemian pendants and abundant display of tequila create a bohemian and beachy setting, while the food and beverage offerings focus on sustainably sourced meats and seasonal produce. Explore Caravan Swim Club's selection of small-batch tequilas alongside raw West Coast oysters and shrimp tacos.
Bar Clara
- 649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Bar Clara at Hotel Per La offers a poolside reprieve in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Enjoy epic views of the city skyline from this rooftop pool while sitting on the plush outdoor couches. When it comes to drinks, the bubbly Sandy Spritz is the perfect thing to sip while catching some sun, but if you prefer a more spirit-forward libation, opt for the Nannas Negroni. Pair your drinks with shareable dishes like the salmon crudo, Cajun fries and mezze platter.
Marco Polo Trattoria and Bar
- 4141 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Transport your taste buds to Italy when you sip a poolside aperitif at Marco Polo Trattoria. This restaurant and bar at the Silver Lake Pool & Inn serves light Italian fare alongside grilled seafood and hand-made pastas. Order by the pool for an al fresco dining experience, or sit at the green marble bartop for a chic, Euro-inspired ambiance. If you’re sitting poolside, the passion fruit-forward house spritz is a must, as are the goat cheese-stuffed peppadew peppers.
The Cabana Cafe
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Though it is more a restaurant than a bar, The Cabana Cafe at The Beverly Hills Hotel is too classic not to include on the list. The pink-and-green color palette screams Beverly Hills, while the laid-back, open-air vibe provides a more casual hotel bar alternative to the iconic Polo Lounge. Match the decor by ordering the Pink Cadillac, which is essentially a strawberry margarita, alongside the truffle Parmesan French fries.
Canopy Club
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Inspired by the desert decor of Palm Springs, Canopy Club in Culver City is a pink dream, complete with flamingo accents and lush greenery. The fruity cocktails transport you to the tropics, but the Melona, which is a combination of Japanese gin, Midori, Calpico melon, lime and agave, is light and fresh without being too sweet. Though the food menu is limited, you can nibble on chips and guac, spicy tuna on crispy rice or the fried chicken sandwich while lounging.
Umbrella Swim Club
- 9360 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Located on the rooftop of Sixty Beverly Hills, Umbrella Swim Club is the ideal oasis for city-dwellers seeking an upscale escape with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills. For the ultimate poolside experience, reserve one of the spacious cabanas and spend the whole day dining and drinking before watching the sunset behind the city. There are also several comfy daybeds where guests can lounge at their leisure while sipping on an ice-cold frosé.
The Broken Shaker
- 416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Another rooftop bar located in Downtown Los Angeles, The Broken Shaker is a colorful, upbeat and tropical-esque poolside bar that specializes in hand-crafted cocktails. The signature libations feature unique elixirs and rare ingredients, with highlights being the Cocoa Puff Old Fashioned, made with a Cocoa Puff-infused bourbon, and the Banana Thang, with a toasted banana syrup. Snag a plush pink lounge chair by the pool or post up at one of the bistro tables and sit under string lights at sunset.
Poolside Bar & Kitchen at Fairmont Miramar
- 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Surrounded by towering palm trees and vibrant banana leaves, the Fairmont Miramar’s Poolside Kitchen and Bar allows you to enjoy the sea breeze and salt air on the Westside without the hassle of planning a beach day. Indulge in a Strawberry and Aperol Spritz or spicy margarita as you take a dip in the heated hotel pool. For food, order hamachi sashimi and spicy ahi tuna poke or keep things traditional with a poolside turkey club.
Skybar
- 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
If you’re looking for that typical L.A. pool party vibe, Skybar is a classic. Located at The Mondrian in West Hollywood, this trendy hotspot is known for its sleek setting and sweeping city views, both of which pair wonderfully with the refreshing Watermelon Basil Spritz. Sometimes, this poolside bar feels more like a poolside club, and once the sun goes down, expect a DJ, dancing and crowds dressed to the nines. If you get hungry, head next door to Casa Madera for modern Mexican fare ranging from tacos to raw bar delicacies.