Swim and Sip at the Best Poolside Bars in L.A.

While many Los Angeles locals love hitting the beach, poolside lounging is a great alternative for those hoping to avoid sticky sand and rough waves. From rooftops in DTLA to beachside pool decks in Santa Monica, there are plenty of places to soak up some sun while sipping on a fruity cocktail. Thankfully, Los Angeles weather tends to stay sunny and warm year-round, with pool season lasting all the way through early October. Even if you’re not planning on swimming, nothing beats posting up at a stylish pool bar for daytime drinks or a sunset tipple.

While pool bars have a reputation for serving overly sweet drinks made with cheap ingredients, several L.A. establishments have upped the ante with hand-crafted cocktails made with quality in mind. Mixologists and bar managers across the city, from Beverly Hills to Silver Lake, have curated menus that focus on seasonal produce and house-made ingredients, resulting in five-star service in a poolside setting. Whether you’re planning a pool day with your best gals or savoring the final days of summer with a bottle of rosé at sunset, these are the best poolside bars in L.A.