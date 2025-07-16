L.A.’s Power Lunch Revival: The Smart and Sophisticated Spots for Midday Meals

Long considered a relic of the '80s, the “power lunch” has made a major comeback, with cities like Los Angeles embracing this midday meeting that blends business with pleasure. Whether you work from home or recently made a return to the office, getting out of your standard nine-to-five routine gets the creative juices flowing, and what better way to boost productivity than with a delicious meal in a swanky setting? From sushi by the beach to a Michelin-starred tasting menu in Beverly Hills, a luxe lunch always helps when it comes to impressing a client or prospective business partner.

Back in the day, places like Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, The Ivy and Polo Lounge served as the epicenters of power lunching. Every week, Hollywood’s top players could be found chatting it up over Arnold Palmers and steak frites, hoping to strike a deal and bring in the dough. Nowadays, power lunching extends beyond the stereotypical business lunch—they can be collaborative, casual or even just a spontaneous excuse to catch up with colleagues.

Though there’s nothing wrong with a little à la carte ordering for the table, several L.A. eateries have thrown together special prix-fixe lunch menus that offer multiple courses for a discounted price. Whether you’re schmoozing over tuna tartare and oysters on the Sunset Strip or negotiating with an elegant surf and turf in Brentwood, power lunching is the perfect fit for foodies looking to climb the ladder of success. Ready to add a little glamour to your Google Calendar? We've rounded up the best restaurants for a power lunch in Los Angeles.