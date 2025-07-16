L.A.’s Power Lunch Revival: The Smart and Sophisticated Spots for Midday Meals
Forget sad desk salads—this is where business, luxury and lunch come together in Los Angeles.Read More
Long considered a relic of the '80s, the “power lunch” has made a major comeback, with cities like Los Angeles embracing this midday meeting that blends business with pleasure. Whether you work from home or recently made a return to the office, getting out of your standard nine-to-five routine gets the creative juices flowing, and what better way to boost productivity than with a delicious meal in a swanky setting? From sushi by the beach to a Michelin-starred tasting menu in Beverly Hills, a luxe lunch always helps when it comes to impressing a client or prospective business partner.
Back in the day, places like Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, The Ivy and Polo Lounge served as the epicenters of power lunching. Every week, Hollywood’s top players could be found chatting it up over Arnold Palmers and steak frites, hoping to strike a deal and bring in the dough. Nowadays, power lunching extends beyond the stereotypical business lunch—they can be collaborative, casual or even just a spontaneous excuse to catch up with colleagues.
Though there’s nothing wrong with a little à la carte ordering for the table, several L.A. eateries have thrown together special prix-fixe lunch menus that offer multiple courses for a discounted price. Whether you’re schmoozing over tuna tartare and oysters on the Sunset Strip or negotiating with an elegant surf and turf in Brentwood, power lunching is the perfect fit for foodies looking to climb the ladder of success. Ready to add a little glamour to your Google Calendar? We've rounded up the best restaurants for a power lunch in Los Angeles.
The 13 Best Power Lunch Spots in L.A.
Tower Bar
- 8358 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Tower Bar is one of the city’s most legendary spots to host a power lunch. Everyone from Tom Cruise and Pedro Pascal to Emma Stone and Jane Fonda has wine and dined with producers and directors at this historic restaurant. Its warm wooden walls, vintage photographs and Old Hollywood appeal offer an inspiring backdrop to your business meeting. The Tower Burger is a resident icon, but if your WeHo power lunch calls for a more professional, fork-and-knife order, opt for the chicken paillard or grilled salmon with asparagus. Prefer a breezy and airy ambiance for lunch? Opt for a table on the poolside Terrace patio for a taste of L.A.’s outdoor charm.
Cecconi’s
- 8764 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Cecconi’s is one of West Hollywood’s most celeb-loved Italian joints. Located on Melrose Avenue in the upscale Design District, this Northern Italian eatery blends an old-school vibe with California charm. The sophisticated patio, which houses bistro tables on a cobblestone-like floor, is surrounded by manicured hedges and lush palm leaves, creating a sense of privacy and exclusivity. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas, most of the dishes are made for sharing, but if you prefer to order individual mains, stick with options like the seared scallops, chicken paillard or eggplant parmigiana.
Wally’s Beverly Hills
- 447 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Enjoy a true wining and dining experience at Wally’s Beverly Hills. If you’re looking to let loose with a drink or impress a prospective client with a killer wine list, Wally’s is one of the best places to power lunch. Though there is a second location in Santa Monica, Wally’s Beverly Hills is the original flagship and offers a $39 prix-fixe lunch menu. The first course features options like imported burrata, wagyu tartare and hamachi crudo, while the second course boasts heartier options such as steak salad, cacio e pepe and roasted lamb tenderloin. Ask the sommelier for pairing recommendations, or go big and order a bottle for the table.
Hillstone Santa Monica
- 202 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Looking to power lunch on the Westside? Hillstone Santa Monica is a testament to classic American cuisine. The elevated restaurant chain is known for its consistency, from the food to the service, but the Santa Monica location has a special ambiance given its bustling Wilshire Boulevard location and proximity to the ocean. This no-fuss establishment has several signature dishes, with this location serving up Hillstone’s famous sushi rolls like the Osaka-style pressed sushi and the crispy coconut shrimp roll. Other menu highlights include Ding’s crispy chicken sandwich and the grilled heirloom artichokes, but if you prefer something less messy, opt for the pan-seared Scottish salmon or sashimi and cashew kale salad.
Polo Lounge
- 9641 W Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located within the iconic pink and green Beverly Hills Hotel, Polo Lounge has long played host to producers, A-listers and directors looking to strike a deal for their next big Hollywood production. Whether you’re sitting outside on the bougainvillea-covered patio or at an indoor booth underneath the green and white striped ceiling, you’ll notice that at lunchtime, nearly every patron at Polo Lounge is eating the picture-perfect McCarthy Salad. A fresh and flavorful blend of iceberg lettuce, romaine, grilled chicken, egg, beets, tomatoes, cheddar, bacon and avocado is tossed tableside in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette, yielding one of, if not the, best salads in L.A. For the ultimate Polo Lounge power lunch, complete your meal with an ice-cold Arnold Palmer.
Avra
- 233 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Avra is a chic and glamorous Mediterranean restaurant in the heart of Beverly Hills. The massive space blends indoor and outdoor dining with a breezy terrace that connects to an elegant dining room with tall ceilings, string-light-adorned trees and a grand display of fresh fish, crustaceans and caviar on ice. The crisp Greek salad is a must-order appetizer that can be shared with the table, but if you prefer a more formal power lunch, Avra offers a three-course lunch for $39.95. Choose from starters like the famous Greek salad, spanakopita or classic spreads before picking a main course such as filet mignon or charcoal-grilled salmon. Close the deal while indulging in the chocolate yogurt cheesecake for dessert.
Marea Beverly Hills
- 430 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Marea is a ritzy New York City transplant that serves elevated Italian cuisine with a modern flair. The sunken dining room connects to a stylish terrace that looks out onto Camden Drive, while a gold portrait of Sophia Loren welcomes guests near the host stand. Though you can fulfill your caviar and crudo dreams with à la carte ordering, the $49 prix fixe lunch menu is a two-course deal perfect for a business-focused power lunch. For your first course, choose between refreshing salads or flavorful sea bass tartare before enjoying the pan-seared halibut or duck leg ragu orecchiette for your main.
The Ivy
- 113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Since 1980, The Ivy has played host to the who’s who of Hollywood. The preppy, umbrella-covered patio, designed by Lynn von Kersting, feels like a secret garden with vibrant floral arrangements on each table, plaid and pinstripe pillows and colorful string lights. Upon sitting down, guests are greeted with The Ivy’s complimentary scones with jam and clotted cream. Light, seafood-focused starters range from oysters and tuna tartare to locally-loved crab cakes, but for your main course, stick with the signature Ricky’s fried chicken or lobster tagliatelle. The chocolate chip cookies are also an Ivy highlight, but you can always sweeten the deal with a slice of fluffy, raspberry-filled coconut cake.
Crustacean
- 468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Crustacean has been a 90210 staple since it first opened in 1997. Helmed by chef Helene An, Crustacean serves up comforting Asian fusion cuisine in a chic setting, complete with glass floors that offer a peek at the flowing koi fish pond below. Thanks to the three-course power lunch menu, patrons can enjoy easy ordering when blending business with pleasure. The power lunch is available Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring everything from torched salmon sashimi and signature crab puff appetizers to A5 wagyu fried rice and a grilled prawn mango salad.
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura
- 347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located in Beverly Hills, this fashion-forward eatery specializes in contemporary Italian cuisine, inspired by the establishment's original restaurant in Florence. For a lavish lunch meeting that you won’t soon forget, make a reservation on the bright and airy terrace. The five-course tasting menu can be reserved for $195 per person, but you also have the option to order à la carte, if that seems more practical for a midday meal. Fresh produce is at the forefront of each dish, and the menu changes regularly to reflect what’s in season. That said, some consistent favorites that you’ll usually find on the menu include the tortellini in a rich Parmigiano Reggiano sauce and the pizza-inspired risotto.
Nobu Malibu
- 22706 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Though venturing out to Malibu during the day might seem like a cumbersome trip, a meal at Nobu is always worth the trek. Plus, not only is it easier to get a Nobu reservation for lunch, but you’ll also be able to skip some of the evening traffic. If the Japanese food doesn’t impress, the views certainly will. After all, when the background noise to your lunch meeting is that of the waves hitting the sand, everything seems a bit better. This is perhaps the ultimate power lunch spot for producers, directors and aspiring film stars alike. Nobu is best for sharing, so start off by ordering an array of cold and hot dishes. Some can’t-miss favorites include the miso black cod, yellowtail and jalapeño sashimi, tuna tacos and the spicy tuna crispy rice. That said, the signature tasting menu is $100 at lunch, which is a pretty great deal for omakase.
Baltaire
- 11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bankers and financiers flock to this elegant and upscale Brentwood steakhouse for its refined atmosphere and quality cuts. The interior is sleek and immersive, but the airy patio is ideal for a productive business lunch on a nice day. The modern American steakhouse features plenty of classics like jumbo shrimp cocktail, grilled artichokes and fresh oysters. If you’re looking to keep things light at lunch, the lobster cobb salad is a refreshing dish that is filling without being too rich or hearty. However, Baltaire is best known for its steak, and the petite filet paired with Baltaire’s signature steak sauce is a match made in heaven. You can’t go wrong with a side of cavatappi mac and cheese, but the garlic-roasted broccolini is another favorite.
Crossroads Kitchen
- 8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Crossroads Kitchen is a 100 percent plant-based restaurant that will impress even the most dedicated of carnivores. Whether you’re treating a vegan client to lunch or simply need a centrally-located restaurant in West Hollywood, Crossroads Kitchen has an upscale menu with a timeless ambiance to match. The cozy booths are ideal for a power lunch for two, but if you need a large table, there’s plenty of space in the main dining room. Start with almond ricotta-stuffed zucchini blossoms and the vegan cheese plate. All of the pastas are handmade, but the spicy rigatoni vodka is the most popular, followed by the malfadine cacio e pepe. End your power lunch on a sweet note with the almond streusel-topped banana pudding.