The Best PR Firms in America 2022

34. Gia Kuan Consulting

Gia Kuan, founder

HQ: New York

As if the brands it represents weren’t cool enough on their own, Gia Kuan’s seven-person operation manages to make them feel even hotter. Kuan landed client Telfar Clemens on Time’s “Next 100” cover in March after turning Telfar’s Bag Security program into a massive viral hit, and most recently NPR’s ‘How I Built This’ with Guy Raz, CBS This Morning with Gayle King, and The Wendy Williams Show. American luxury menswear brand Fear of God got the Kuan boost for its Seventh Collection, blasting off with ubiquitous media and a Frances McDormand Vogue cover. Even Banana Republic tapped the firm for its rebrand last year, with Kuan’s team amping a Banana Republic Vintage campaign over trad and social channels. The firm continues to make inroads in art, with clients like civic-minded collective For Freedoms, downtown New York gallery Whaam!, and artist Hank Willis Thomas who exhibited during the All-Star weekend in Cleveland, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the NBA; Kuan’s work prioritizes deep cultural shifts and storytelling, with metrics of success derived from the true impact authenticated by the communities reached. And to add to their accolades, the GKC team is also on the masthead of nationally distributed Whaam Gazette as editors and publishers.