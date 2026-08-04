The Most Remote Private Island Resorts, Where Seclusion Is the Ultimate Luxury
From Fiji and French Polynesia to the Seychelles and Madagascar, these far-flung resorts turn a castaway fantasy into a five-star escape.Read More
As we watch ever-growing crowds of tourists descend upon the most popular city destinations, whether that be Rome, Tokyo or Paris, where packed streets and lengthy museum queues have become the norm, it seems that privacy has become one of travel's greatest luxuries. While the idea of a private island has always held a whimsical allure, the ability to disconnect from the outside world has become increasingly desirable, especially as our lives are inundated with technology keeping us in constant contact with each other. Rather than exploring a destination while attempting to navigate through bustling sidewalks awash with tourists amid the background noise of deafening honking cars, today’s most restorative vacations drown out the din with lapping waves, swaying fronds and whistling seabirds.
Despite their remote locations, popular places like Hawaii and the Bahamas feel more accessible than ever, encouraging the most discerning travelers to get more creative. Certain destinations lend themselves particularly well to those seeking ultra-private escapes; Tahiti, for example, is home to countless petite islands and hidden enclaves for a truly off-the-radar jaunt—and for those who don't want to remain on the high seas, there's always the option of a charter that will take you to the most exclusive isles in the country. The Seychelles—the smallest country in Africa—is made up of 115 islands, many of which are uninhabited, while others house some of the most secluded, luxurious hotels in the world.
From Turtle Island in Fiji’s magical Yasawa Archipelago to the Brando resort in French Polynesia, the world’s most exclusive island hotels offer the rare opportunity to live a castaway fantasy elevated by five-star comfort and premium service. These secluded sanctuaries encourage travelers to slow down, connect with nature and recharge their batteries, without the distractions and demands of society. Here, guests forgo busy lobbies and packed beaches for a more bespoke and intimate adventure in their own personal paradise. Whether you’re looking to check snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef off your bucket list or adventure around one of Madagascar’s most untouched isles, these are the tropical resorts offering the most authentic private island experiences.
The Most Exclusive and Secluded Private Island Resorts
Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island
- Desroches Island, Seychelles
Traveling to the Seychelles is not for the faint of heart—there’s no getting around the fact that it is a serious trek, no matter where you’re coming from. But once you reach the East African archipelago, you’ll forget all about that days-long journey and wonder if you should start planning your next jaunt to the Seychelles already. Desroches Island is an even more secluded, exclusive spot within the already remote Seychelles—a private island only accessible via a 35-minute plane ride from Mahé, which lands directly on the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island airstrip. Located in the Amirantes Bank, this is one of the more remote locations in the already off-the-grid Seychelles. From the moment you land, you’re on island time—there’s no cell service, though those who can’t be torn away from their phones will be pleased to discover there is wifi. The Four Seasons is the only hotel on the 3.7-mile-long island, which features just 71 villas, each with its own private pool (the floating breakfast is a must), open-air pavilion, rain shower and direct beach access. The decor is refreshingly well-suited to the environment; there’s no sleek, modern aesthetic here, and instead, the breezy rooms are outfitted with natural-wood four-poster beds, wicker and rattan furnishings and a smattering of Creole-inspired prints. Guests travel the island by bike, and the beach totes for on-island use convert into backpacks for easy cycling. There are five bars and restaurants and a low-key spa where you’ll finally understand what people mean when they claim to feel one with the environment. Speaking of which, there are several conservation initiatives here, including the on-property tortoise sanctuary, where guests can spend an afternoon.
Turtle Island Fiji
- Turtle Island, Nanuya Levu, Fiji
One of Fiji’s most distinct collections of islands, mostly due to its silken, white sand beaches and translucent turquoise waters, the Yasawa Archipelago feels worlds away from the busier side of Nadi. Turtle Island stands out as the ultimate destination for a remote, romantic escape. This intimate, exclusive resort is home to just 14 beachfront bures, ensuring that there are never more than 28 people on the property at once. Guests essentially have 500 acres of private island to explore at their leisure, whether that be snorkeling just off the main beach and taking in a vibrant underwater scene of fish and thriving coral reefs, or hiking along one of the winding trails to take in a more elevated perspective of the isle. From candlelit dinners on a floating pontoon about 50 feet off the shore, to cozy mornings with breakfast served directly to your villa’s daybed, you’ll enjoy plenty of one-on-one dining throughout your stay, along with a mix of group meals and excursions. Every other day, each couple is assigned a private beach where they are dropped off in complete seclusion with lunch, a bottle of wine and a walkie-talkie, providing the rare opportunity to be completely alone with the most breathtaking Fijian coastline as your backdrop.
The Brando
- Arue 98702, French Polynesia
Marlon Brando was filming Mutiny on the Bounty in the early 1960s when he first came across Tetiaroa, a private island in French Polynesia. The actor was so enamored with the remote isle that he eventually persuaded the owners to sell it to him (well, it was actually a nearly 100-year lease), and used it as his own off-the-grid getaway for years. He eventually wanted to transform it into a genuine eco-resort—no greenwashing allowed—and a decade after his death, his dream came to fruition when The Brando opened. The private island resort is reachable via a 20-ish minute private flight on Air Tetiaroa (the exclusive service provider to the atoll) from Faa'a airport; guests land directly at the resort.
Brando said that when people visited the island, they shouldn’t be able to see the villas when walking on the beach, so the 35 private accommodations are built into the natural landscape—you really can’t see them when walking on the white sand beaches; it’s wild, beautiful and, perhaps most importantly, truly private. The villas align with the eco-focused ethos of the Brando; they were constructed to conserve resources and limit waste, while blending into—and not harming—the natural environment. From the outside, they appear as simple thatched huts off the main path, but once guests step inside, the one- to three-bedroom villas are surprisingly sleek and contemporary, with separate living and sleeping areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, upholstered seating and a neutral color palette of creams with light and dark woods. Every room has its own outdoor pool and various lounging areas, including a hammock, with direct lagoon access. You could easily stay in your villa for your entire stay if you really want to embrace that castaway-private-island feel, but even the public spaces are designed with privacy in mind—the main pool, for example, never feels crowded, with thoughtful landscaping and hedges that separate chairs into private nooks and enclaves. There are three main restaurants and a couple of bars, plus a spa. It’s no surprise that it’s an A-list favorite—Barack Obama famously stayed at the Brando when writing his memoirs; Pippa Middleton honeymooned here, and Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio have all stayed here.
&Beyond Mnemba Island
- andBeyond Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Located on the northeastern shore of Zanzibar, &Beyond Mnemba Island feels like a tropical time capsule that’s completely out of reach from the modern world. Guests arrive via boat and occupy just 12 open-air bandas, all of which are completely door- and window-free. This intense immersion in the elements might be slightly intimidating, but it’s about as close as you can get to a luxe Castaway experience. Wake up every morning to the sound of gentle lapping waves, and don’t expect to wear any shoes during your stay, as all footwear is set aside until your departure. Simply soak your sandy feet in your own personal foot bath every time you return to your banda. All meals, designated butler service and most outdoor activities are included in the resort’s nightly rate, allowing you to spend your days snorkeling and kayaking just off the island's stark ivory beaches or unwind with daily meditation and sound healing classes.
Bawah Reserve
- Pulau Bawah, Kec. Siantan Sel., Kabupaten Kepulauan Anambas, Kepulauan Riau 29791, Indonesia
Bawah Reserve is an off-grid sanctuary set within Indonesia’s nearly untouched Anambas Archipelago. The remote eco-resort, which is only accessible by seaplane, places a strong emphasis on sustainability through its low-impact ethos, the country’s largest floating solar panel farm, and extensive marine conservation. There are 36 bungalows and villas at Bawah Reserve, featuring classic canopy beds, copper bathtubs and an indoor-outdoor design that provides direct access to the surrounding lush jungle and beaches. All meals and snacks are included in your stay, whether you’re enjoying Asian-fusion fare at the scenic Tree Tops Restaurant or chowing down on a poke bowl with your toes in the sand at The Boat House. You can also enjoy private beach dinners with customized menus at sunset before partaking in some of the most surreal stargazing thanks to the lack of light pollution.
Miavana by Time + Tide
- Miavana Nosy Ankao, Madagascar
Simply reaching the shores of Miavana by Time + Tide is an exhilarating adventure, requiring a private helicopter transfer to the hotel’s Nosy Ankao island. Despite being the world's fourth-largest island, Madagascar is an underrated destination, especially for remote travelers seeking the most vibrant biodiversity. Your nearest neighbors are adorable lemurs that roam the island’s verdant jungle, along with slow-moving sea turtles and the occasional dolphin or humpback whale. There are 14 villas in total, allowing guests to feel right at home with private plunge pools, eco-cooled bedrooms and convenient kitchenettes. The island feels equal parts wild and refined as you switch between seaside lunches at the Miavana Piazza and ocean safaris along some of the world’s most unexplored reefs.
Necker Island
- Necker Island, VG1150, British Virgin Islands
Looking to get lost in the middle of the Caribbean? Necker Island is an all-inclusive escape that’s home to just 28 Balinese-inspired rooms and suites. Whether you’re booking a couples' getaway or doing a full buyout of the property, each day is spent island-style as you wade in the Caribbean’s crystalline waters and end the evening with sunset climbs to the crow's nest for stargazing. Owned by Sir Richard Branson, this 74-acre retreat feels entirely your own thanks to the limited number of guests. You’ll find plenty of private beaches and hidden palm-lined coves without seeing a single soul. I can’t say the same for wildlife, so don’t be surprised when you run into the occasional lemur, flamingo or giant tortoise.
Lizard Island Resort
- Lizard Island National Park, PMB 40, Lizard QLD 4871, Australia
The name "Lizard Island" might give some travelers pause—especially when you realize it’s in Australia—but the barefoot luxury, pristine beaches and natural beauty easily overshadow the destination’s namesake reptiles. The 40-room Relais & Châteaux hotel can only be reached by a private air charter and sits directly on the Great Barrier Reef, giving guests access to some of the world’s best snorkeling and scuba diving. A turquoise lagoon serves as the main backdrop to the resort section of the island, and during sunset, guests can arrange a private dinner and admire the best views from one of the hotel’s two overwater gazebos.
Islas Secas
- Gulf of Chiriquí, Chiriquí Province, Panama
Just off Panama’s Pacific Coast in the glimmering Gulf of Chiriquí, Islas Secas is an all-inclusive eco-lodge with just eight distinct accommodations. Rather than being an amenity, privacy is the resort’s driving force, and guests are encouraged to live as though the island is their own. Villas on the main isle range from cozy casitas with private plunge pools to the four-bedroom Casa Cavada owner’s residence, but all 13 of the archipelago’s other volcanic masses remain completely undeveloped. A unique sense of seclusion is enhanced by quiet rainforest trails and deserted beaches, offering the rare chance to explore an entire chain of islands that is ultimately detached from the outside world. Home to more than 100 different species of birds, Islas Secas is also just an hour-long boat ride away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site Coiba National Park, which houses the second-largest coral reef in the Eastern Pacific.
Vahine Private Island
- Motu Tuvahine, Tahaa 98733, French Polynesia
For a genuinely secluded, off-the-beaten-path getaway in French Polynesia, skip the usual suspects. Sure, you could book one of the celeb-touted Bora Bora properties, but if you put in the effort for a true island escape, it's well worth it. Vahine Private Island is a bit of a trek, but that's part of the magic—and in the grand scheme of things, what's a few extra stops? From the French Polynesian capital of Papeete, you'll take a short, 45-minute flight over to Raiatea; once you land, you'll head straight to the small pier and board a 35(ish)-minute boat transfer that takes you from the lagoon right to the hotel dock. And that's it—you've arrived on Motu Tuvahine.
The 23-acre private island getaway features just nine beachfront and overwater bungalows that are in either the coconut grove or above the sea; guest capacity is around just 18 people, and it feels like you've got the entire place to yourself. It's the kind of place where buzzwords like "barefoot luxury" actually mean something. With a sparkling blue lagoon on one side and a coral reef on the other (just buy the water shoes before you go—you'll thank me later), it's impossible to get a bad view here, no matter the weather. There's just one real restaurant, but that's all you need—don't forget to ask to try the traditional Tahitian breadfruit, 'uru, which even the most ardent carb-lover will adore.