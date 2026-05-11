The 12 Best Public Golf Courses Within Two Hours of New York City—No Membership Required
From Metro-North-accessible municipal courses to a Tillinghast original on the Delaware, here’s where to play this spring without the country-club gatekeeping.Read More
The case for playing public golf near New York City has rarely been stronger, and the timing is no accident. The 2025 Ryder Cup turned Farmingdale’s Bethpage Black into international shorthand for public golf in New York, sending a generation of weekend players hunting for the next great round they can finally book without a member's introduction. A multimillion-dollar Gil Hanse restoration just reopened one of the Northeast's most architecturally significant courses to non-members for the first time in two years. Connecticut's best Pete Dye finally got the rankings credit it had deserved for two decades. And let's not forget about the muni renaissance—the wave of restored Golden Age municipals running through Hartford, Hamden and Bloomfield, where Devereux Emmet bones and Donald Ross greens have been brought back to their 1930s teeth on public budgets.
For weekend players plotting a day trip from Manhattan, the geography rewards anyone willing to plan it. The tristate area covers more elite public courses than any other two-hour bubble in the country: Tillinghast, Macdonald, Raynor, Ross, Pete Dye, RTJ Sr. and a half-dozen Golden Age architects whose names show up on every top-100 list, all bookable without a country club membership. The car-free angle works harder than people expect, too, with Metro-North, LIRR, NJ Transit and PATH delivering you within rideshare distance of more first-tier courses than you can realistically play in a single season. The list below—featuring 12 of the best public golf courses within two hours of NYC, ranging from Long Island state parks to Pocono resort stay-and-plays to Connecticut munis having their best year in decades—is built for the carless or car-light Manhattanite, with the qualifier that some of these are worth the weekend rental on principle. Just be sure to bring the right shoes, old sport.
Yale Golf Course
- 200 Conrad Drive, New Haven, CT 06515
One of the most noteworthy courses in 2026 American golf is reachable from Grand Central by 11 a.m. Yale's 1926 Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor masterpiece, public for a century but gatekept like it wasn't, closed for a multimillion-dollar Gil Hanse restoration in 2024 and reopened to non-affiliate play this April 28. The work isn't exactly subtle: USGA-spec greens, the Punch Bowl 3rd reborn, the Biarritz 9th rebuilt to its original dimensions and double fairways restored at the 3rd and 18th, with the par-3 9th now reading like the photographed icon it always wanted to be. Take Metro-North's New Haven Line to Union Station and a 12-minute Uber. A few caveats: Non-affiliate fees climb to about $350, the course is closed on Mondays, and you'll need to book through Whoosh 10 days out. Pair with Wooster Street pizza on the way home.
Bethpage Black
- 99 Quaker Meeting House Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735
The Black is the New York public-golf birthright, and the September 2025 Ryder Cup—the one Europe took 15-13 for the first away win since Medinah—put it back at the top of every itinerary. A.W. Tillinghast's 1936 design is walking-only and brutal in the best way. The value remains unbeatable, with New York residents paying $70 weekdays and $80 weekends with a Park ID, and non-residents paying $140 and $160. The 4:30 a.m. walk-up wristband line still works for the stubborn, and if the Black is sold out, the Red—Tillinghast 1935, around $90 to $100 non-resident—is the locals' pick, and the better walking experience, anyway.
Skyway Golf Course
- 200 Lincoln Park West, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Built on a reclaimed Hudson County landfill in 2015, Skyway is nine holes of fescue-clad links framed against the Manhattan skyline and the Pulaski Skyway, a course you can reach faster than you can reach your dentist in rush hour traffic. Roy Case and Jeff Grossman routed it on heaving, dune-style ground, with peak weekend rates running $50 to $75 and twilight dropping to $30. Take PATH to Journal Square plus a $12 Uber, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail to West Side Avenue plus a 15-minute walk, or NJ Transit's #119 from Port Authority.
Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort
- 100 Shawnee Inn Drive, Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356
This is A.W. Tillinghast's first design—full stop. The 1907 routing on a Delaware River island predates everything Tilly went on to do—Winged Foot, Bethpage, San Francisco—and hosted the 1938 PGA Championship, where Paul Runyan beat Sam Snead 8-and-7 (Snead was once the club pro, in case the lineage wasn't humbling enough). Twenty-seven holes today, plus a Tom Doak six-hole par-3 course on the property and a craft brewery in the historic 1911 inn, with stay-and-play packages bundling room, breakfast and 18 with cart from about $200 per person.
Mohonk Mountain House
- 1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz, NY 12561
Among the oldest continuously played courses in America, with Albert Smiley's original 1897 nine and Robert Pryde's 1911 redesign still defining a par 35 on a 2,707-yard ridge above the Hudson Valley. It has the kind of severe undulations and Scottish-style blind shots—playing into greens you can't see—that modern courses grade away. Resort guests play free with overnight stays, and the all-inclusive Mountain House itself, a National Historic Landmark Victorian castle on a glacial lake, is the destination as much as the golf is. Day visitors need a $119 Sports Pass or a dining or spa reservation.
Pound Ridge Golf Club
- 1 Couch Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
Pete Dye's only New York design (owned by Vera Wang's brother, Ken) opened in 2008, delivering country-club conditioning at daily-fee rates with peak fees pushing $200. It's the rare modern Westchester course that looks like its setting, with rock outcrops, beech and hemlock, a glacial-erratic boulder mid-fairway at the par-5 13th and the par-3 15th playing over reeds to a green backed by a stone wall. 7,165 yards, slope 150 from the tips.
Wintonbury Hills
- 206 Terry Plains Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002
Pete Dye and Tim Liddy built this in 2003, the only Pete Dye in Connecticut and, as of 2025, GolfPass's number one public in the state. Non-resident green fees run about $65 on weekends with cart, roughly a third of what equivalent architecture costs in Westchester, and the routing earns every dollar with a reverse Redan 9th, a signature tree behind the 14th green and the 14-15-16 stretch along Bloomfield Reservoir.
Keney Park
- 200 Tower Avenue, Hartford, CT 06120
If the municipal renaissance has a flagship, this is it. Devereux Emmet laid out the front nine in 1927, and Robert "Jack" Ross the back nine in 1931, all of it within the Olmsted firm's 1896 Hartford park. Matt Dusenberry's $6 million 2016 restoration returned the templates to their 1930s teeth, with a Redan and restored tile bunkers at the 6th, a reachable Road green at the 9th, a Punchbowl, a Biarritz and a Principal's Nose at the 17th.
Buck Hill Golf Club
- 357 Golf Drive, Buck Hill Falls, PA 18323
Robert White designed the original nine at Buck Hill Golf Club in 1907, Donald Ross expanded it to 18 around 1922, and Rees Jones completed a centennial restoration in 2022, putting a real Donald Ross in the Poconos at about $60 a round. The catch—and the reason this is a spring story—is that Buck Hill goes members-only Memorial Day through Labor Day, so book before someone you know does. Pair with one of the other Pocono courses on the Robert White triangle—Shawnee, Glen Brook, Skytop—for a weekend itinerary built around a single architect's hundred-year footprint.
Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen)
- 105 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419
Roger Rulewich (Robert Trent Jones Sr.'s longtime lead designer) built Ballyowen in 1998 as a treeless Celtic links course—7,094 yards, with stacked-stone walls, fescue and bagpipes at sunset, in case you forgot you were in Sussex County. The resort itself runs six courses (Ballyowen, Wild Turkey, Crystal Springs, Black Bear, Cascades and Minerals), two hotels (the AAA Four-Diamond Grand Cascades Lodge and the family-friendly Minerals), three restaurants and a wine cellar holding more than 100,000 bottles, with the 2026 Eagle Unlimited stay-and-play covering four of the six and a surcharge for Ballyowen and Wild Turkey.
Hominy Hill
- 92 Mercer Road, Colts Neck, NJ 07722
The state of New Jersey's flagship public county course, with a backstory that public golf doesn't usually get: Robert Trent Jones Sr. built it as a private course in 1964, and the family eventually donated it to Monmouth County. 7,049 yards, 138 bunkers, host of the 1983 U.S. Amateur Public Links and the 1995 U.S. Women's, with non-resident weekend play running about $95 to $110 with a $270 Player Pass and residents paying closer to $55. Pair with a Sandy Hook beach afternoon.
Dutcher Golf Course
- 135 East Main Street, Pawling, NY 12564
This is the (allegedly) oldest nine-hole municipal course in the United States, per Golf Digest. John Dutcher laid out the original three holes in 1885 and expanded to nine by 1890, with Tom Bendelow having a hand later on. The resulting 42 acres are bisected by original stone farm walls on a par 35, used to rehab Air Force personnel during World War II. Greens fees are $11 for nine and $17 for 18, which is approximately what mini-golf costs, and Metro-North's Harlem Line to Pawling drops you walking distance from the first tee.