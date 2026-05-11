The 12 Best Public Golf Courses Within Two Hours of New York City—No Membership Required

The case for playing public golf near New York City has rarely been stronger, and the timing is no accident. The 2025 Ryder Cup turned Farmingdale’s Bethpage Black into international shorthand for public golf in New York, sending a generation of weekend players hunting for the next great round they can finally book without a member's introduction. A multimillion-dollar Gil Hanse restoration just reopened one of the Northeast's most architecturally significant courses to non-members for the first time in two years. Connecticut's best Pete Dye finally got the rankings credit it had deserved for two decades. And let's not forget about the muni renaissance—the wave of restored Golden Age municipals running through Hartford, Hamden and Bloomfield, where Devereux Emmet bones and Donald Ross greens have been brought back to their 1930s teeth on public budgets.

For weekend players plotting a day trip from Manhattan, the geography rewards anyone willing to plan it. The tristate area covers more elite public courses than any other two-hour bubble in the country: Tillinghast, Macdonald, Raynor, Ross, Pete Dye, RTJ Sr. and a half-dozen Golden Age architects whose names show up on every top-100 list, all bookable without a country club membership. The car-free angle works harder than people expect, too, with Metro-North, LIRR, NJ Transit and PATH delivering you within rideshare distance of more first-tier courses than you can realistically play in a single season. The list below—featuring 12 of the best public golf courses within two hours of NYC, ranging from Long Island state parks to Pocono resort stay-and-plays to Connecticut munis having their best year in decades—is built for the carless or car-light Manhattanite, with the qualifier that some of these are worth the weekend rental on principle. Just be sure to bring the right shoes, old sport.