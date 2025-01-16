The Stylish Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm and Cozy

Few items are as critical to a cold weather wardrobe as the humble puffer jacket, which is a must-have during the chilliest times of year. While the puffer coat was once largely seen as a purely sensible item of clothing that exclusively served the purpose of protecting you from Arctic-level temps, this piece of outerwear has experienced a serious fashionable resurgence. Yes, the puffer jacket's most important function is to keep you warm and dry, but thanks to a plethora of new styles and silhouettes, it now serves its purpose on both fashionable and practical levels.

The cozy and comfy down puffer jacket offers insulation, warmth and a cozy aesthetic. You can't go wrong with a classic black cut, but there are also more unexpected options, whether you want to venture away from neutrals and try a print, opt for a cropped silhouette or go all out with a full-length style. Below, shop all the best puffer jackets that will have you actually looking forward to bundling up this season.