The Stylish Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm and Cozy

The best down jackets are both fashionable and functional.

By Morgan Halberg
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: A Fashion Week guest is seen outside Khaite during New Yorker Fashion Week on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Few items are as critical to a cold weather wardrobe as the humble puffer jacket, which is a must-have during the chilliest times of year. While the puffer coat was once largely seen as a purely sensible item of clothing that exclusively served the purpose of protecting you from Arctic-level temps, this piece of outerwear has experienced a serious fashionable resurgence. Yes, the puffer jacket's most important function is to keep you warm and dry, but thanks to a plethora of new styles and silhouettes, it now serves its purpose on both fashionable and practical levels.

The cozy and comfy down puffer jacket offers insulation, warmth and a cozy aesthetic. You can't go wrong with a classic black cut, but there are also more unexpected options, whether you want to venture away from neutrals and try a print, opt for a cropped silhouette or go all out with a full-length style. Below, shop all the best puffer jackets that will have you actually looking forward to bundling up this season.

The Best Women's Puffer Jackets

Triple F.A.T. Goose Montalva Women's Puffer Down Belted Jacket

This high 750-fill-power wind-resistant down puffer is incredibly warm and water-repellent, with a practical hood and flattering elastic belted waist. The contrast quilting adds an unexpected textural touch, while the down-insulated detachable hood and interior zippered pockets are a feat in understated utility.

$500, shop now

Apparis Jemma Puffer Jacket

If you're loving the look of all things leather right now, but prefer not to wear the real thing, consider this trendy cool girl puffer winter jacket. It's made of a high-quality faux leather, with open hand pockets and a stand collar with snaps.

$455, shop now

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

You can’t go wrong with The North Face’s iconic puffer jacket. It comes in a few different color options, but serious bonus points go to the colorblocking on this particular windproof coat, made of 100 percent recycled materials. It’s a classic, with a boxy fit and zippered pockets, and you’re sure to turn to it time and time again during the winter.

$330, shop now

Rudsak Maia M Fitted Down Parka With Removable Faux Fur Hood

Stay toasty and chic in this sleek fitted parka, with a slightly longer, mid-thigh length and a removable hood with faux fur lining, in addition to fleece-lined pockets. The feather and down fill will keep you extra warm, while the adjustable draw cords help protect you from the wind.

$895, shop now

Halfdays Tabei Parka

For a dependable day-to-day puffer for the coldest times of year, try Halfdays' insulated, wind- and water-resistant coat. Stay warm and cozy on the snowiest of days in this comfortable, roomy puffer, with PrimaLoft fill, a removable hood, high collar, storm cuffs and adjustable hem. It has a relaxed but not too oversized fit, so you can easily layer it with your thickest winter sweaters.

$395, shop now

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

This Uniqlo puffer just might be the perfect lightweight jacket, especially for jet-setters. It’s an absolutely ideal layering piece, and somehow manages to keep you as warm or cool as the temperature outside calls for. No, it’s not the heavy hitter to turn to when the weather is below freezing, but it’s a dependable, solid choice for the pre-Arctic times, and it has the added bonus of being supremely packable, folding up into the teeny-tiny bag that it comes with, so you can easily pack it for any trip.

$79.90, shop now

Moncler Fulmarus Faux Fur-Trimmed Hooded Long Down Jacket

When in doubt, turn to Moncler. The fashionable brand is behind some of the most elegant, warm and splurge-worthy coats. If you’re looking for a longer style that's somewhere in between hip and knee-length, check out this timeless shiny black silhouette, simple black silhouette, with a two-way zipper and a faux-fur hood.

$2,640, shop now

Prada Re-Nylon Down Jacket

Prada's Re-Nylon Down Jacket proves that style, function and sustainability can all go hand in hand. Composed of a fabric made from recycled plastic from the bottom of the ocean, this classic black puffer is a contemporary yet timeless piece of outerwear that will keep a spot in your closet for years to come. The elasticized waist creates a flattering silhouette, while the relaxed fit promises you can wear heavier knits underneath. It's topped off with Prada's classic triangle logo.

$3,200, shop now

Mackage Calina Down Maxi Coat

If you want to stay warm in a long puffer that's practical without giving the look of wearing a duvet cover, Mackage has you covered. This longline coat offers a snug, body-skimming A-line fit, with a sash belt that cinches in at the waist. Functional details like insulated pockets, rib knit cuffs and an adjustable storm visor hood complete the look.

$1,250, shop now

Noize Coco Cropped Puffer

Shine bright in this glossy cropped short puffer, which proves you can still make a statement even in your everyday winter coat. The elasticated drawstring at the hem means you can alter the silhouette, depending on how you prefer to wear your coat, and it's also entirely vegan.

$79, shop now

Lululemon Women's Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Jacket

Leave it to Lululemon to craft the casual, easy down puffer of your everyday dreams. Throw this ultra-lightweight yet über-warm down coat on over your favorite activewear set for a run or en route to a workout class, or pair it with jeans and a sweater. The relaxed fit ensures you can comfortably don heavier layers underneath, and the close-fitting cuffs and cinched hem help keep the cold out and retain heat. It's water-repellant, windproof and has plenty of useful features like zippered hand pockets, a hidden phone sleeve and a removable hood.

$298, shop now

La DoubleJ Reversible St. Moritz Jacket

Embrace the best of holiday dressing with this luxe metallic jacquard hip-length coat, which also happens to be reversible. Whether you're jetting off to the Swiss Alps or finishing up a run in Aspen, this coat is the answer to all your après-ski wardrobe needs.

$1,590, shop now

Herno Quilted Faux Fur-Trim A-Line Coat

A functional jacket that goes with everything? Sign us up. Herno's classic A-line puffer features a faux-fur lined hood, stand collar and channel quilting.

$835, SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Pearlized Pristine Puffer

Elevate the usual sporty puffer look with this subtle pearlescent version from Alo, made from a water-resistant ripstop fabric. Plus, it's machine-washable.

$288, shop now

Canada Goose Cypress Puffer

Canada Goose (GOOS) is known for making some of the warmest puff jackets out there, and you can't go wrong with this classic black hoodie style, filled with duck down and complete with an adjustable hood for extra protection.

$1,125, shop now

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere English Rib Knit Down Jacket

The humble down jacket meets the most exquisite knitwear thanks to Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY). Crafted in Italy, this cashmere knit puffer has practical, useful details like elastic cuffs, a drawstring hem and hand pockets, along with unapologetically luxe features including shiny molili along the zipper closure and exceptional goose down and feather fill.

$7,995, shop now

Quince Responsible Down Puffer Jacket

No winter wardrobe is complete without a versatile, classic black hooded puffer jacket, at a truly reasonable price. It comes in a rainbow of colors, making it a solid option if you want to try out a bold hue, but don't want to splurge on a trendy colorway.

$129.90, shop now

Aritzia The Super Puff

Aritzia (ATZAF)'s viral Super Puff jacket is available in a rainbow of colors, so you have plenty of choice when it comes to the hue of your winter coat. It's an oversized, comfortable fit, with 700 + fill-power goose down, for tons of warmth without sacrificing on lightweight fabric.

$250, shop now

