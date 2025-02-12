The Rain Boots to Take on Storms in Style
All the best waterproof boots to splash around in right now.Read More
Whether the ocean is emptying out of the sky in a torrential downpour or it's just a drizzle, getting dressed on a rainy day can feel like a bit of a slog. You don't want to destroy any of your favorite shoes stomping around in puddles, but you'd also rather not ruin your outfit with a pair of clunky rain boots.
Sure, keeping your feet warm and dry is the most important factor, but why should you have to give up fashion for function? The best rain boots protect your feet no matter how horrendous the damp, cold and dreary weather conditions outside, without destroying your ensemble. And let's not forget about comfort; you want to avoid shoes with too rigid of structure and too little support.
Today's waterproof galoshes manage the double feat of both defense against the rainy elements and suitable style. In fact, the best rain boots even elevate your rainy day look, whether you're looking for a classic tall Wellington or a minimalist Chelsea boot. These are the top waterproof rain boots that will have you looking forward to splashing around on the next stormy day.
The Best Rain Boots to Shop Now
Barbour Wilton Wellingtons
A rainy day doesn't mean everything has to be dreary and grey—just look at Barbour's pastel blue rain boots. It's no surprise that the British brand makes a solid shoe for rainy day; the designer is behind some of the most iconic jackets perfectly suited for a wet day. These Chelsea boot-inspired slip-on shoes feature Barbour's classic tartan lining.
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
For a classic pair of rain boots, you can't beat Hunter's high-quality wellies. These knee-high Hunter boots are a tried and true favorite; they're heavy duty yet stylish, with a traction-gripping sole to prevent slipping and an adjustable buckle. Pair them with the brand's matching thick socks and you're good to go. These rubber rain boots don't come in half-sizes, so order down if you're not sure—you can buy them online on the brand's website or from other retailers, including Nordstrom or Zappos.
Sperry Women's Saltwater Quilted Duck Boot
A preppy duck boot never goes out of style, like these water-resistant, quilted lace-up nylon duck boots. They have a rubber outsole and a convenient zipper, so you can take them on and off without unlacing.
Moncler Kickstream Low Rain Boots
A drawstring fastening at the ankle ensures water can't seep into these waterproof rain boots. Moncler's maintains its signature sleek silhouette even when it comes to footwear; even the brand's logo, stamped onto one side, is tone-on-tone, for a less flashy look.
Moon Boot Protecht Low Rain Boots
Moon Boots might be most known for their snow boots, but that doesn't mean they don't have shoes made for rain, too. These classic rubber ProTECHt boots feature a water-repellent membrane and fleece lining, for warmth and comfort no matter the wet weather conditions.
Stutterheim Chelsea Rainwalker
Stutterheim's Chelsea rain boots embody the best of Scandinavian minimalism. Designed in Sweden, these ankle boots are handmade using 100 percent natural rubber, which creates a more flexible and comfortable shoes. Entirely waterproof, these sleek and simple boots are rainy day saviors, with a back pull tab for ease in taking them on and off.
Ugg Women's Brisbane Chelsea Boot
For a bootie-style rain boot, try Ugg's low waterproof shoes in neutral shades of beige and tan. The ultra-modern, futuristic silhouette includes a super chunky platform lug sole, giving you tons of extra height.
Le Chameau Women's Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot
Handcrafted in France since 1927, Le Chameau's waterproof tall boots seamlessly blend quality and style—and they count Kate Middleton as a fan. The insulating neoprene lining adds extra warmth (something that many rain boots are unfortunately lacking), while the adjustable gusset ensures you can tighten or loosen the boot to your preference. The anti-fatigue arch support is another highlight, especially since rain boots are often deficient in this area. As suitable for wandering around Glastonbury as strolling through the city slush on a rainy day.
Chloé Betty PVC Short Rain Boots
If you refuse to forsake your heels, even in a downpour, look no further than Chloé's square-toe Betty rain boots, with a sturdy yet still leg-lengthening block heel.
Merry People Darcy Mid Calf Rain Boot
These classic rain boots are made of a more eco-friendly natural rubber, with flexible neoprene lining so you can easily slip them on and off. They have a slip-resistant sole and arch support, and they're entirely waterproof.
Sorel Women's Lennox Hiker STKD Boot
These Sorel boots are a fun twist on classic hiking boots; they're sturdy and stylish, and they're made of waterproof leather. They have a removable molded footbed in case you want to use your own insoles, with extra cushioning.
Sperry Women's Torrent Chelsea Rain Boot
These olive green shoes have a micro-fleece lining and a comfy, on-trend platform sole, with a round toe and wave-sipping technology on the outsole for more stability and traction.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots
These Asgard PVC rain boots are an Amazon best-seller, and while they're super versatile, well-priced and come in a chic matte black shade, they're best for days when it's just a light drizzle.
Bogs Vintage Rose Women's Rain Boots
Bring a little flower power to your rainy day ensemble with these feminine floral rain boots, which are fully waterproof and made of soft and flexible waterproof rubber, and the best is that there's an eco-friendly, algae-based footbed that helps clean polluted water habitats.