The Rain Boots to Take on Storms in Style

Whether the ocean is emptying out of the sky in a torrential downpour or it's just a drizzle, getting dressed on a rainy day can feel like a bit of a slog. You don't want to destroy any of your favorite shoes stomping around in puddles, but you'd also rather not ruin your outfit with a pair of clunky rain boots.

Sure, keeping your feet warm and dry is the most important factor, but why should you have to give up fashion for function? The best rain boots protect your feet no matter how horrendous the damp, cold and dreary weather conditions outside, without destroying your ensemble. And let's not forget about comfort; you want to avoid shoes with too rigid of structure and too little support.

Today's waterproof galoshes manage the double feat of both defense against the rainy elements and suitable style. In fact, the best rain boots even elevate your rainy day look, whether you're looking for a classic tall Wellington or a minimalist Chelsea boot. These are the top waterproof rain boots that will have you looking forward to splashing around on the next stormy day.