The Cozy Red Wines to Gift for the Holidays

Universally celebrated around the world, an elegant bottle of red wine is a classic gift that boasts sophistication and poise. Though there is a time and place for priceless bottles worthy of the most discerning collectors, there is also an approachable sweet spot that can be more appropriate for gift-giving.

Whether you’re looking to warm up with a complex Napa Valley cabernet or keep things balanced with a fruit-forward Santa Barbara pinot noir, California is known for producing cozy wines with bold flavor and plenty of finesse. However, if there was ever a perfect time to introduce your loved ones to lesser-known varietals and purveyors from around the world, it’s during the holiday season.​

Washington state boasts an underrated wine scene, characterized by a semi-arid climate, which makes it an ideal place to grow Bordeaux-style reds with depth and structure. Rather than sticking with a classic Chianti from Italy, explore the region’s more unique Amarones, or take your taste buds on a journey to Austria with a rare bottle of Blaufränkisch. From a French blend made with zero filtration to a California cab franc with balanced acidity, these are the coziest red wines to gift this holiday season.