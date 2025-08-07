Where to Find Downtown L.A.’s Most Elevated Dining, From Bistro Classics to Modern Mexican

Downtown Los Angeles is a historic hub home to world-renowned museums, scenic rooftop bars, urban nightlife and an ever-growing restaurant scene. Given its rich and diverse cultural landscape, you can find everything from authentic dim sum in Chinatown to mouthwatering pupusas at Sarita’s Pupuseria in Grand Central Market. Places like Good Clean Fun and Propaganda are perfect for sipping natural wine, while Sushi Gen in Little Tokyo is famous for its simple and traditional sashimi and nigiri spreads. Looking to indulge in the ultimate comfort cuisine? Pine and Crane is a casual Taiwanese eatery that crafts classics like Dan Dan noodles, dumplings and mapo tofu. Smorgasburg is another neighborhood highlight that takes place every Sunday, but if you’re looking to wine and dine in a more upscale setting, there’s no shortage of fancy fine dining options in DTLA.

Michelin-starred restaurants like Kato, Hayato and Camphor are worth the splurge for a special occasion, while newer staple Camélia beautifully blends French and Japanese flavors. Celebrity chefs including Stephanie Izard, José Andrés and Chris Bianco have also left their mark by crossing state lines to bring their award-winning concepts to downtown L.A. Whether you’re in the mood for modern Mexican in an industrial setting or sweeping city views paired with Spanish tapas, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy elegant dining in Downtown Los Angeles.