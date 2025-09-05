Where to Eat in Hollywood, From Historic Icons to Noteworthy Newcomers

Star-studded residents, legendary landmarks and a rich history have made Hollywood one of L.A.’s most iconic neighborhoods. Perhaps just as infamous as it is famous (thanks to its reputation for scandal, celebrity culture and the sometimes-tacky side of tourism), Hollywood still set the foundation for what Los Angeles is today, and much of its old school glamour and timeless energy remains—you just need to know where to look for it.

While West Hollywood is right next door, the two areas are quite distinct. (West Hollywood is its own municipality and has its own local government.) There is a discrepancy over what constitutes Hollywood’s boundaries, but some of the main streets that run through the showbiz center include Sunset Boulevard, La Brea and the Walk of Fame-lined Hollywood Boulevard. For the purpose of this piece, we’re including our favorite spots from the bottom of the foothills all the way down to Melrose Avenue.

Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill, retains its reputation as one of the best places for a martini in L.A., while newer spots like Carmel and Linden have already managed to wow locals. Since opening at the start of 2022, chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf has quickly become one of the city’s hardest reservations, but one of Hollywood’s biggest culinary accomplishments is still Providence, one of the only three-Michelin-star restaurants in Los Angeles. From modern French fare in a chic setting to a renowned Tokyo transplant for sake and sushi, these are the best places to dine in Hollywood.