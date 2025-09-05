Where to Eat in Hollywood, From Historic Icons to Noteworthy Newcomers
Old-school legends and buzzy new arrivals prove Hollywood is still one of L.A.’s top dining destinationsRead More
Star-studded residents, legendary landmarks and a rich history have made Hollywood one of L.A.’s most iconic neighborhoods. Perhaps just as infamous as it is famous (thanks to its reputation for scandal, celebrity culture and the sometimes-tacky side of tourism), Hollywood still set the foundation for what Los Angeles is today, and much of its old school glamour and timeless energy remains—you just need to know where to look for it.
While West Hollywood is right next door, the two areas are quite distinct. (West Hollywood is its own municipality and has its own local government.) There is a discrepancy over what constitutes Hollywood’s boundaries, but some of the main streets that run through the showbiz center include Sunset Boulevard, La Brea and the Walk of Fame-lined Hollywood Boulevard. For the purpose of this piece, we’re including our favorite spots from the bottom of the foothills all the way down to Melrose Avenue.
Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill, retains its reputation as one of the best places for a martini in L.A., while newer spots like Carmel and Linden have already managed to wow locals. Since opening at the start of 2022, chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf has quickly become one of the city’s hardest reservations, but one of Hollywood’s biggest culinary accomplishments is still Providence, one of the only three-Michelin-star restaurants in Los Angeles. From modern French fare in a chic setting to a renowned Tokyo transplant for sake and sushi, these are the best places to dine in Hollywood.
The Best Hollywood Restaurants
Linden
- 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linden pays homage to New York’s colorful culinary landscape in the heart of Hollywood. Chef Jonathan Harris has embraced a multicultural concept that is influenced by Caribbean and Jewish recipes, as seen in dishes like oxtail Wagyu pie, lamb spaetzle and cornmeal-dusted snapper. The herbed duck fat fries are beautifully crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, but you can’t skip the tempura-fired lemon pepper Brussels sprouts. Save room for the homestyle bread pudding.
Jemma
- 1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
If you’re a fan of Ospi Venice, sister restaurant Jemma is the perfect place to cure your craving for crispy provolone and spicy rigatoni alla vodka in Hollywood. The East Coast-inspired Italian joint fits in with Hollywood’s old school aura, with a spacious dining room under Art Deco chandeliers dangling from the tall ceilings. The basil margarita is fresh and vibrant, boasting a salty sea foam on top, while the Chef’s Negroni swaps gin for mezcal for a complex and boozy sipper. Though pasta steals the show at Ospi, don’t be afraid to branch out with Jemma’s pizzas, which are made with an organic dough that takes two days to naturally leaven.
Mother Wolf
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
One of the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, Mother Wolf is chef Evan Funke’s ode to Roman cuisine. The design-forward interior features velvety pink hues and avant-garde accents, setting the scene with a refined take on Hollywood glitz and glam. As is the case at any Funke restaurant, the pastas always hit the spot, but if you’re dining with a group, share a few of the puffy-crust pizzas with the table. The squash blossoms never get old, and you can always wash your meal down with a cold glass of Lambrusco. After dinner, stop by speakeasy-style lounge Bar Avoja for a nightcap. Though you’ll likely be stuffed from Mother Wolf, do yourself a favor and order a round of octopus skewers—you won’t regret it.
Mr. T
- 953 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Modern French fare meets global flavors at Hollywood’s Mr. T. Smooth concrete walls and dim lighting create a cozy interior, but just outside the industrial floor-to-ceiling windows, a charming patio is surrounded by manicured greenery and overhead string lights. The cocktails at Mr. T shouldn’t be missed—keep things classic with a martini or Boulevardier, or opt for the signature California Love. The milk bread with brown butter and trout crudo are two must-order appetizers, but for your main course, share the crispy branzino beurre blanc and Mr. T truffle pasta.
Udatsu
- 6634 W Sunset Blvd 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Embark on a traditional omakase dining experience from Tokyo when dining at Udatsu. This intimate, eight-seat Japanese restaurant offers a 17-course meal that is best accompanied by various pours of sake—take some time to appreciate the intricate sake glasses that have everything from ceramic figurines to delicate, hand-painted patterns. As the sushi chefs effortlessly slice, build and plate delicate bites of high-quality nigiri and sashimi right in front of you, waitstaff sporting silky kimonos tend to your every need in between courses by folding napkins, offering hot towels and ensuring that your glasses are never empty. Since the menu changes seasonally, you can always expect new creations curated by Michelin-starred chef Udatsu Hisashi at this special occasion spot.
Carmel
- 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Located near the border of West Hollywood on Melrose, Carmel is an innovative Mediterranean restaurant that knows how to have a good time. Inspired by Tel Aviv’s vibrant Carmel Market, this upbeat eatery kicks off each meal with complimentary arak shots for each guest. Whether you’re sitting in one of the cozy booths or at the interactive chef’s counter, the 72-hour fermented Moroccan bread is a must-order, as is the refreshing kampachi crudo. The menu is best enjoyed when shared, with highlights being the handmade corn tortellini, wood-fired octopus shawarma and ultra-crispy red snapper schnitzel. Explore the rotating wines on tap or keep things light with the cucumber-forward Jaffa Breeze cocktail.
Musso & Frank Grill
- 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
As Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill holds a special place in the hearts of many Angelenos. Seasoned servers, some of whom have been on-staff for more than 40 years, sport bright red jackets and classic black bow ties. The martinis are ice-cold, the steaks are tender, and the ambiance is straight out of an Old Hollywood time capsule. Before diving into a juicy filet mignon, explore classic appetizers like shrimp cocktail, a crab Louie and Musso’s quail egg-topped steak tartare. Finally, save room for the brioche bread pudding or New York cheesecake for dessert.
Gwen
- 6600 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gwen doubles as a fine dining steakhouse and high-end butcher shop on Sunset Boulevard. Helmed by Australian chef Curtis Stone and his brother, Luke Stone, Gwen offers á la carte options and a five-course tasting menu that is available Wednesday through Sunday. In addition to cuts ranging from New York strip to 30-day dry-aged ribeye, Gwen also serves premium seafood and handmade pastas. The black truffle gnocchi is topped with a rich Taleggio fondue, but if you want something on the lighter end, opt for the grilled lobster with shiro dashi butter.
Lemon Grove
- 1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Located on top of The Aster, a trendy members club and hotel, Lemon Grove is a scenic rooftop restaurant that recently launched a refurbished menu from newly appointed chef Daniel Pfeifer-Kotz. The seasonally-driven cuisine is met with refreshing libations like the strawberry-forward Aster Spritz and smoky Cactus Flower cocktail, made with mezcal, chartreuse, prickly pear and basil. The signature Thai-influenced lemon pasta is a longtime staple that has withstood multiple menu changes, but newer can’t-miss items include the crispy marble potatoes, Guajillo-roasted branzino and chilled white bean salad with feta and champagne vinaigrette. A separate brunch menu is served on Saturdays and Sundays, and there’s a happy hour Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
While Providence’s three-Michelin-star status speaks for itself, this sustainably-driven seafood restaurant celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, proving that fine dining has found its footing in Los Angeles. Tucked away on an unassuming corner of Melrose Avenue, chef Michael Cimarusti offers guests the choice of a $375 classic menu or a $495 chef’s tasting menu. If you're not interested in the wine pairing, Providence also boasts a five-star zero-proof beverage program for those seeking a spirit-free experience. The multi-course menus change regularly based on what’s in-season and locally-caught, but you can expect seafood such as king crab, Santa Barbara spot prawns and Vermilion rockfish.
Yamashiro
- 1999 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Despite its trendy nature and reputation as a touristy restaurant, Yamashiro remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic landmark restaurants. Though you shouldn’t expect to have the best sushi of your life, the food is solid, the drinks are fun, and the views are breathtaking. Classic apps that are great for sharing include the spicy tuna crispy rice, edamame truffle dumplings and roasted Brussels sprouts. You can certainly order an array of fresh nigiri and sashimi, but we recommend exploring the specialty rolls. The signature Yamashiro roll combines tuna, salmon and yellowtail with pickled serrano peppers, crispy onions, spicy mayo and sweet eel sauce, while the baked lobster roll takes a more decadent and rich approach to sushi.
Laya Restaurant
- 1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Laya by Top Chef winner Charbel Hayek serves up quality Middle Eastern cuisine on one of Hollywood’s biggest and most beautiful patios. Muted, cool tones set a sleek backdrop on the outdoor dining space, while stone walls, curved arches and overhead string lights create a romantic setting for fireside dining and craft cocktails like the effervescent Laya Mist. Most dishes are meant to be shared, with favorites being the house-made labneh, octopus skewers, charred beetroot hummus and mixed grilled platter. The desserts are also worth saving room for, and you won’t want to miss the cheesy kanafeh or floral rose soft serve.
Osteria Mozza
- 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
One-Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza is an Italian favorite by chef Nancy Silverton. The mozzarella bar is the menu’s upper crust, boasting a variety of dishes with this milky and creamy cheese at the center. After kicking off the meal with a tasting of Nancy’s favorite mozzarella trio, dig into the big eye tuna crudo and prosciutto and Roman artichokes. When it comes to pastas, the oxtail ragu tagliatelle is a meaty favorite, but if you prefer a rich, buttery sauce, order the ricotta and egg raviolo. Round out your meal with a bottle of Chianti before finishing with the olive oil crouton-topped chocolate mousse for dessert.
Chi Spacca
- 6610 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Inspired by the butcher shops of Italy, Chi Spacca swaps pasta and pizza (head to Pizzeria Mozza next door for the latter) for hearty cuts and marbled steaks. Also helmed by chef Nancy Silverton, Chi Spacca uses live fire grilling and smoke to create meat-forward dishes with depth. From using locally-sourced meats and produce to responsibly disposing of chemicals and waste, the Hollywood restaurant’s prioritization of sustainability has also earned it a green Michelin star. The steak tartare with gnocco flatbread is a crowd-pleasing starter, but adventurous diners should try the veal tongue before diving into the grilled squid entrée. In addition to a classic hanger steak and indulgent porterhouse, more unique main courses include the lamb sausage, pork blade chop and spicy roasted chicken on toast.