Where the Front Row Drinks and Dines During New York Fashion Week
The 15 restaurants that matter after the shows, including a piano bar modeled on Diana Vreeland’s living room and Fashion Week’s likeliest new uptown power table.Read More
Fashion has a way of getting into New York restaurants before the rest of the city does. While everyone else waits for reservations to open, a brand publicist is already deciding who belongs on the banquette and which editor should sit within whispering distance. Last September, Harper’s Bazaar brought Dua Lipa, Linda Evangelista, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tessa Thompson to Wild Cherry inside A24’s then-unopened Cherry Lane Theatre. Jean’s had made a much longer occasion of its soft opening in 2023, hosting parties for months and welcoming Gisele Bündchen as co-host of Frame’s September dinner before finally admitting the public that October.
Seppe Tirabassi, a New York stylist who began by assisting Vogue fashion directors and has since worked with GQ, has attended enough Fashion Weeks to look at the place cards before the menu. “I’m from Maine, where dinner starts as soon as the food arrives. At Fashion Week, it starts with the seating chart and the name cards. One well-placed chair tells you who a brand is courting well before the first course hits the table,” he tells Observer.
This September, the dinner invitations could introduce a few new addresses. Faux, George McNally’s French restaurant in Tribeca, opened last week, while Marcel has had several months to settle in beneath Sotheby’s Breuer building. Open since April, Marcel hosted executives from Chanel and Gabriela Hearst at a Vogue Business dinner in May, making it a plausible uptown choice for the coming week, though that is a prediction rather than a confirmed booking. Once the front row empties, Fashion Week gets seated first at these 15 tables.
Chez Margaux
- 403 W. 13th St., New York, NY 10014
Last year, the CFDA and KFN lit the Empire State Building before taking their February celebration downtown to Chez Margaux, where Joseph Altuzarra, Mike Amiri, Sergio Hudson and Diotima’s Rachel Scott filled the lacquered-red dining room. Kyle Hotchkiss and Michael Cayre created the private members’ club with Jean-Georges Vongerichten as restaurant partner, and its caviar-and-champagne room turns into Gaux Gaux after 11 p.m. Public reservations are not available, so entry depends on a member bringing you.
The Nines
- 9 Great Jones St., New York, NY 10012
Golden Age Hospitality founder Jon Neidich modeled The Nines’ scarlet dining room on Diana Vreeland’s Billy Baldwin-designed living room and La Grenouille, then set the piano on leopard carpet. Tommy Hilfiger booked the room for a 2023 Fashion Week dinner with Charlotte Lawrence performing, while the following September, Veronica Beard brought in Banks for an acoustic set and traded a seated dinner for passed hors d’oeuvres around a chips-and-caviar tower. On a regular night, the house order is the Kaspian potato with a martini, preferably within range of the piano.
Jean’s
- 415 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10003
Max Chodorow and Ashwin Deshmukh’s upstairs restaurant draws on produce from Chodorow’s New Hope farm, while the Dirty Jean’s martini gets its bite from spiced olive brine and chili oil. The lounge has a separate entrance and opens by appointment, so securing dinner does not settle the question of where you’re dancing afterward. Jean's opened in late 2023, and by February 2025, Jimmy Choo and Chloë Sevigny were hosting a dinner at Jean’s with Patti Smith at the keyboard before The Dare moved the party into the downstairs lounge.
Sartiano’s at The Mercer
- 99 Prince St., New York, NY 10012
Fashion had Sartiano’s to itself before the public saw a menu, when Chanel used the former Mercer Kitchen for its 2023 Met Gala after-party and Gisele Bündchen danced beside Penélope Cruz with a slice of pizza. Scott Sartiano opened the restaurant that June, with Alfred Portale directing the kitchen and Chris Lewnes as executive chef, but The Mercer’s history with the industry reaches back decades: Karl Lagerfeld used the hotel as his New York base, and Marc Jacobs was a guest in the late 1990s. This season, the property is pairing dinner at Sartiano’s with drinks at the exclusive (Sub)Mercer lounge, and hotel guests can finish the night with an elevator ride upstairs.
Wild Cherry
- 38 Commerce St., New York, NY 10014
Fashion Week guests experienced Wild Cherry before any old New Yorker could reserve one of the 12 dining-room tables inside A24’s restored Cherry Lane Theatre. Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson kept the restaurant to 45 seats around a horseshoe bar, with Jorge Riera overseeing the natural wine list and a menu that moves from frog legs Kiev to an $86 Scorpion Bowl built to share. Reservations are released at midnight 14 days ahead, although a few seats are held for walk-ins.
Le Veau d’Or
- 129 E. 60th St., New York, NY 10022
Harper’s Bazaar traded the Plaza’s black-tie scale for Le Veau d’Or when it brought its 2024 Icons party to the newly reopened 15-table bistro. Naomi Campbell co-hosted with editor-in-chief Samira Nasr as Solange Knowles and Willy Chavarria took their seats in a room that has drawn uptown regulars since 1937. The party ran on sandwiches and fries, considerably looser fare than the $145 prix fixe now served to diners.
Monsieur
- 86 E. 4th St., New York, NY 10003
Vogue brought Monsieur into the Fashion Week circuit with its October 2025 cover celebration, where Gigi Hadid and Vera Wang watched country singer Sacha, handpicked by Baz Luhrmann, perform from the bar. Luhrmann and production designer Catherine Martin developed the former Boiler Room with Jon Neidich’s Golden Age Hospitality, and Martin brought stained glass into the room before stationing a suit of armor beside the bar. Chef Nicole Gajadhar’s menu includes croquettes monsieur topped with osetra caviar and minced meat pies, while Lila Moss has already settled on her drink: an espresso martini without the banana.
The Manner
- 58 Thompson St., New York, NY 10012
The Manner belonged to fashion before it belonged to hotel guests, with Coach x Perfect and Off-White hosting there ahead of the property’s official opening and Marc Jacobs choosing Sloane’s for a post-show party in February 2025. Alex Stupak oversees the food-and-drink program across the ground-floor seafood restaurant The Otter and later-night Sloane’s, both of which take public reservations, while The Apartment upstairs is reserved for hotel guests. Coach shows on Sept. 9, but no return party has been announced, so anyone without a room key can reserve The Otter or Sloane’s instead.
Corner Bistro
- 331 W. 4th St., New York, NY 10014
For its September 2025 Fashion Week party, Veronica Beard took over Corner Bistro, passing caviar beneath the red neon as Katie Holmes, Natasha Lyonne, Misty Copeland and Pauline Chalamet arrived. Guests left with VB-shaped pretzels from a West Village fixture better known for burgers on paper plates. On an ordinary night, the bar takes neither reservations nor cards, so plan on waiting your turn and visiting the ATM inside if necessary.
Caviar Kaspia at The Mark
- 992 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Gigi Hadid brought her Guest in Residence knitwear label to Caviar Kaspia at The Mark for a September 2024 dinner, with Helena Christensen and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson among the guests. Jacques Grange designed the emerald dining room for this New York outpost of the Paris restaurant founded in 1927, where the signature twice-baked potato arrives crowned with caviar and there are caviar-topped fries for anyone inclined to share.
Saga
- 70 Pine St., 63rd floor, New York, NY 10005
Public School turned the late James Kent’s 63rd-floor dining room into Club Supper in September 2025, dressing the performers and the entire staff, down to the elevator attendants, in Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow’s clothes. Executive chef Charlie Mitchell replaced Saga’s usual tasting menu for the night, while Natasha Lyonne joined designer Priya Ahluwalia before Common performed and Mark Ronson took over the DJ booth. On an ordinary evening, the two-Michelin-star restaurant returns to six courses for $215 or 10 for $315, a commitment that takes most of the night.
Cafe Zaffri
- 16 E. 16th St., New York, NY 10003
Cafe Zaffri became a fashion address almost as soon as The Twenty Two opened, hosting Miu Miu’s Miutine fragrance launch in September 2025 with Maggie Rogers performing and Chloë Sevigny in the room. By the following May, GQ had taken over the same ground-floor restaurant for its Met Gala after-party, with Olivia Rodrigo and Haider Ackermann among the guests. The public restaurant at The Twenty Two occupies the ground floor of the 1891 Margaret Louisa Home, commissioned for self-supporting women seeking work, while Mary Attea leads its Levantine kitchen.
Torrisi
- 275 Mulberry St., New York, NY 10012
Torrisi is the regular dinner on a list full of one-night takeovers, and it does not need a step-and-repeat to feel like part of Fashion Week. Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone made their names in the original Mulberry Street storefront, then returned to the block with Major Food Group in December 2022 to open this larger successor inside the landmark Puck Building. Torrisi leads the kitchen, with Carbone and Jeff Zalaznick as partners, and the Michelin-starred menu brings flavors from New York’s Chinese and Jewish communities into its Italian cooking.
Bar Pitti
- 268 Sixth Ave., New York, NY 10014
Since Giovanni Tognozzi opened Bar Pitti with Da Silvano’s Silvano Marchetto in 1992, the sidewalk at Sixth Avenue and Bleecker Street has doubled as its waiting room, drawing fashion people into the same line as downtown regulars. It remains cash only and takes no reservations, while a waiter carries over a blackboard listing dishes such as rigatoni Pitti and veal Milanese. The outdoor tables face the avenue rather than one another, which puts the whole sidewalk on view before lunch has even arrived.
Marcel
- 945 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10021
Below Sotheby’s galleries, Marcel offers considerably softer surroundings than the Breuer building’s concrete exterior suggests, with walnut paneling and mohair banquettes by Roman and Williams. Chef-partner Marie-Aude Rose and executive chef Juan Moncalvo cook French-leaning continental dishes, including duck confit and côte de boeuf to share. Works from Sotheby’s offerings rotate through the dining room alongside pieces on loan, so an object that catches your eye over dinner might actually be available to buy.