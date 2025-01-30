Discover the Best Rose Perfumes for Every Type of Fragrance Lover

While rose has long been considered a classic fragrance, over the years, the floral scent has gained a reputation as a touch old-fashioned and outdated. Rose has a naturally powdery aroma, and that particular aspect of the scent isn't for everyone (ahem, this writer). But don't let your preconceived notions around rose scents dissuade you from sampling a rose-focused perfume.

If you're part of the camp that immediately skips over anything with a rose-forward bouquet, it's time to reconsider your stance. Yes, there are plenty of rose fragrances that aren't going to be your cup of tea, but there are now countless rose (or rose-adjacent) perfumes for every preference. These elegant, fresh and feminine scents continue to demonstrate that this floral can be both timeless and modern—there's a reason these rose fragrances are so often best-sellers.

Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory, from the base notes to the top notes, that contribute to creating the best perfume for your personal preferences.

While a rose scent is a reliable fragrance any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really encourages a spritz of a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic than a delicate new signature scent to add to their perfume collection? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.