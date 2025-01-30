Discover the Best Rose Perfumes for Every Type of Fragrance Lover
It’s the perfect time of year to spritz on one of these dreamy rose perfumes.Read More
While rose has long been considered a classic fragrance, over the years, the floral scent has gained a reputation as a touch old-fashioned and outdated. Rose has a naturally powdery aroma, and that particular aspect of the scent isn't for everyone (ahem, this writer). But don't let your preconceived notions around rose scents dissuade you from sampling a rose-focused perfume.
If you're part of the camp that immediately skips over anything with a rose-forward bouquet, it's time to reconsider your stance. Yes, there are plenty of rose fragrances that aren't going to be your cup of tea, but there are now countless rose (or rose-adjacent) perfumes for every preference. These elegant, fresh and feminine scents continue to demonstrate that this floral can be both timeless and modern—there's a reason these rose fragrances are so often best-sellers.
Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory, from the base notes to the top notes, that contribute to creating the best perfume for your personal preferences.
While a rose scent is a reliable fragrance any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really encourages a spritz of a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic than a delicate new signature scent to add to their perfume collection? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.
The Best Rose Perfumes to Buy Now
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la Rose Eau de Parfum
This delicate, feminine fragrance is composed of fresh Grasse roses from France and Bulgarian Damascena roses, along with citrusy, fruity bergamot and orange, as well as violet, magnolia blossom, cedar wood and musk, which adds a more complex edge.
Tom Ford Rose Prick
Tom Ford’s cheeky Rose Prick perfume is a decidedly modern take on the classic scent; it’s inspired by the designer’s own rose garden, and features a bouquet of three different types of fresh roses: Bulgarian Rose, Rose de Mai and Turkish Rose, with hints of pepper and spice.
Guerlain Rose Chérie Eau de Parfum
Rose Chérie is the perfect new perfume for the ultimate rose-lover; it’s youthful, feminine and floral. The focus is entirely on the delicate flower, while notes of almond, raspberry and violet serve to elevate and accentuate the sweet scent.
Sisley Paris Izia La Nuit Eau De Parfum
If you're looking for a more intense fragrance that still falls within the rose family, try Sisley's Izia La Nuit. The perfume is inspired by a specific rose in founder Isabelle d' Ornano's that only blooms once a year, and that fleeting feeling is brought to life in this warm aroma—an ode to a mysterious night, with rose complemented by amber and vanilla, which add intensity, along with citrusy notes of mandarin alongside cardamom and blackcurrant.
Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum
Next time you’re perusing Le Labo’s fragrances, please, skip the Santal 33 and move right on over to Rose 31. It’s a lush combination of Grasse rose petals anchored by headier notes of cumin, cedar, amber and a touch of vetiver.
Valmont Rosso I
If you’re not interested in a straightforward rose perfume, consider Valmont’s luxe Rosso, which offers a hint of damask rose and pink berries with muskier notes of oud wood.
Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight in Milan
While Glasshouse Fragrances might be best known for candles, the brand also offers a selection of delightful perfumes, including Midnight in Milan, which is a sultry and sensual take on rose. Instead of putting rose at the forefront, the floral commingles with jasmine and ambergris, with top notes of saffron and blackcurrant and an earthy base of moss, amber, maltol, musk and cedar.
Diptyque Paris Eau de Parfum Eau Rose
This playful rose perfume features intentionally unexpected accords of chamomile, artichoke and lychee, and contains both rose damascena and rose centifolia.
Frédéric Malle Editions De Parfums Lipstick Rose Perfume
Created by Ralf Schwieger, Frédéric Malle’s Lipstick Rose perfume is inspired by the smell of Schwieger’s mother’s lipstick. The primary rose note is highlighted thanks to grapefruit and vanilla, while musk, vanilla, vetiver and amber provide a grounding warmth.
Future Society Haunted Rose Eau de Parfum
Those partial to bold, spicy fragrances may find themselves leaning towards Future Society's inventively-named Haunted Rose, inspired by an extinct subspecies of South African rose—think top notes of black pepper and saffron alongside rare rose absolute and passionfruit, with a base of ambroxan and sandalwood.
Kilian Roses on Ice
Kilian’s intoxicating fragrances count Beyonce and Rihanna as fans, so you already know these scents are going to be fabulous. For Roses on Ice, the perfumer took inspiration from his wife’s favorite gin drink; it’s an enticing aroma of rose with cucumber, gin and musk.
Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne
You can’t go wrong with Jo Malone’s iconic Red Roses, a unisex fragrance with lemony top notes mingled with red roses, violet and honeycomb.
Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
Jewelry isn’t the one way to accessorize with Tiffany’s. This perfume is inspired by the luxe jeweler’s iconic diamond baubles, with a dynamic blend of blackcurrant, pink pepper, lychee and amber that play off the central blue rose accord.
Byredo Young Rose
This vibrant perfume is comprised of a youthful mix of damask rose and spicy Sichuan pepper.
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum
Chanel has plenty of glamorous fragrances, but try their Chance Eau Tendre for a floral and fruity perfume, thanks to an angelic combination of jasmine absolute, grapefruit and rose essence.
Aerin Rose De Grasse Eau de Parfum
Up the romance vibes with this delicate perfume, composed of a blend of three different types of rose, including the ultra-rare rose absolute.
Cartier Pure Rose Eau de Toilette Les Epures de Parfum
Minimalists will adore Cartier’s simple yet elegant, fresh and pure rose perfume.
Amaffi June Night
If you're ready to commit to a new perfume and prefer a classic powdery scent, but with a twist (and are prepared to invest in a major splurge), consider Amaffi's decidedly powdery rose perfume, with a bouquet of rose, chamomile and iris that’s complemented by rich amber accords.
Dior Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilette
You can’t go wrong with this delightfully feminine perfume, thanks to a fresh combination of top notes of Grasse rose and damask rose, followed by citrusy mandarin, bergamot and geranium middle notes and a base of white musk.
Maison Margiela Replica On a Date
Maison Margiela’s fragrances have a dedicated cult following, and the Replica On a Date definitely stands out even among the others. It’s a warm, flirty and romantic bouquet with rose petal and bergamot along with black currant liquor accord and patchouli; the latter two are what add the “grape” notes. It’s rounded out with geranium oil, davana oil, patchouli essence, vetiver oil and musk.
Acqua Di Parma Rosa Nobile Eau De Parfum
Spritz on this fruity and floral perfume and transport yourself to the Mediterranean, thanks to a blend of centifolia rose with peony, violet, musk and lily of the valley, complemented by top notes of mandarin, bergamot and pepper.
Parfums de Marly Delina
This lovely bouquet proves a perfume can be sweet yet not cloyingly so; it’s a delicate mix of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony, with brighter notes of lychee, rhubarb, bergamot and a deeper nutmeg, vanilla, white musk and cedarwood.
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Sublime Rose Eau de Parfum
The rose, blackcurrant, rosewater and freesia are anchored by the the warmer wood notes, adding a cozier feel to the fragrance.
Floris London A Rose For… Eau de Parfum
While you might not immediately associate spice with a rose perfume, that’s just what you’ll get with this rich Floris London scent, thanks to a careful balance of rose with incense, oud, orris and amber.