Discover the Best Rose Perfumes for Every Type of Fragrance Lover

It’s the perfect time of year to spritz on one of these dreamy rose perfumes.

By Morgan Halberg

While rose has long been considered a classic fragrance, over the years, the floral scent has gained a reputation as a touch old-fashioned and outdated. Rose has a naturally powdery aroma, and that particular aspect of the scent isn't for everyone (ahem, this writer). But don't let your preconceived notions around rose scents dissuade you from sampling a rose-focused perfume.

If you're part of the camp that immediately skips over anything with a rose-forward bouquet, it's time to reconsider your stance. Yes, there are plenty of rose fragrances that aren't going to be your cup of tea, but there are now countless rose (or rose-adjacent) perfumes for every preference. These elegant, fresh and feminine scents continue to demonstrate that this floral can be both timeless and modern—there's a reason these rose fragrances are so often best-sellers.

Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory, from the base notes to the top notes, that contribute to creating the best perfume for your personal preferences.

While a rose scent is a reliable fragrance any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really encourages a spritz of a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic than a delicate new signature scent to add to their perfume collection? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.

The Best Rose Perfumes to Buy Now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la Rose Eau de Parfum

This delicate, feminine fragrance is composed of fresh Grasse roses from France and Bulgarian Damascena roses, along with citrusy, fruity bergamot and orange, as well as violet, magnolia blossom, cedar wood and musk, which adds a more complex edge.

$275, Shop now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Tom Ford Rose Prick

Tom Ford’s cheeky Rose Prick perfume is a decidedly modern take on the classic scent; it’s inspired by the designer’s own rose garden, and features a bouquet of three different types of fresh roses: Bulgarian Rose, Rose de Mai and Turkish Rose, with hints of pepper and spice.

$405, Shop now

Tom Ford

Guerlain Rose Chérie Eau de Parfum

Rose Chérie is the perfect new perfume for the ultimate rose-lover; it’s youthful, feminine and floral. The focus is entirely on the delicate flower, while notes of almond, raspberry and violet serve to elevate and accentuate the sweet scent.

$395, Shop now

Guerlain

Sisley Paris Izia La Nuit Eau De Parfum

If you're looking for a more intense fragrance that still falls within the rose family, try Sisley's Izia La Nuit. The perfume is inspired by a specific rose in founder Isabelle d' Ornano's that only blooms once a year, and that fleeting feeling is brought to life in this warm aroma—an ode to a mysterious night, with rose complemented by amber and vanilla, which add intensity, along with citrusy notes of mandarin alongside cardamom and blackcurrant.

$220, Shop now

Sisley Paris Sisley Paris

Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum

Next time you’re perusing Le Labo’s fragrances, please, skip the Santal 33 and move right on over to Rose 31. It’s a lush combination of Grasse rose petals anchored by headier notes of cumin, cedar, amber and a touch of vetiver.

$235, shop now

Le Labo

Valmont Rosso I

If you’re not interested in a straightforward rose perfume, consider Valmont’s luxe Rosso, which offers a hint of damask rose and pink berries with muskier notes of oud wood.

$490, SHop now

Valmont

Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight in Milan

While Glasshouse Fragrances might be best known for candles, the brand also offers a selection of delightful perfumes, including Midnight in Milan, which is a sultry and sensual take on rose. Instead of putting rose at the forefront, the floral commingles with jasmine and ambergris, with top notes of saffron and blackcurrant and an earthy base of moss, amber, maltol, musk and cedar.

$140, SHop now

Glasshouse Fragrances Glasshouse Fragrances

Diptyque Paris Eau de Parfum Eau Rose

This playful rose perfume features intentionally unexpected accords of chamomile, artichoke and lychee, and contains both rose damascena and rose centifolia.

$240, Shop now

Diptyque

Frédéric Malle Editions De Parfums Lipstick Rose Perfume

Created by Ralf Schwieger, Frédéric Malle’s Lipstick Rose perfume is inspired by the smell of Schwieger’s mother’s lipstick. The primary rose note is highlighted thanks to grapefruit and vanilla, while musk, vanilla, vetiver and amber provide a grounding warmth.

$225, shop now

Frédéric Malle

Future Society Haunted Rose Eau de Parfum

Those partial to bold, spicy fragrances may find themselves leaning towards Future Society's inventively-named Haunted Rose, inspired by an extinct subspecies of South African rose—think top notes of black pepper and saffron alongside rare rose absolute and passionfruit, with a base of ambroxan and sandalwood.

$98, shop now

Future Society. Future Society

Kilian Roses on Ice

Kilian’s intoxicating fragrances count Beyonce and Rihanna as fans, so you already know these scents are going to be fabulous. For Roses on Ice, the perfumer took inspiration from his wife’s favorite gin drink; it’s an enticing aroma of rose with cucumber, gin and musk.

$275, shop now

Kilian

Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne

You can’t go wrong with Jo Malone’s iconic Red Roses, a unisex fragrance with lemony top notes mingled with red roses, violet and honeycomb.

$165, shop now

Jo Malone

Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum

Jewelry isn’t the one way to accessorize with Tiffany’s. This perfume is inspired by the luxe jeweler’s iconic diamond baubles, with a dynamic blend of blackcurrant, pink pepper, lychee and amber that play off the central blue rose accord.

$160, shop now

Tiffany & Co.

Byredo Young Rose

This vibrant perfume is comprised of a youthful mix of damask rose and spicy Sichuan pepper.

$225, shop now

Byredo

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum

Chanel has plenty of glamorous fragrances, but try their Chance Eau Tendre for a floral and fruity perfume, thanks to an angelic combination of jasmine absolute, grapefruit and rose essence.

$172, shop now

Chanel

Aerin Rose De Grasse Eau de Parfum

Up the romance vibes with this delicate perfume, composed of a blend of three different types of rose, including the ultra-rare rose absolute.

$275, shop now

Aerin

Cartier Pure Rose Eau de Toilette Les Epures de Parfum

Minimalists will adore Cartier’s simple yet elegant, fresh and pure rose perfume.

$280, shop now

Cartier

Amaffi June Night

If you're ready to commit to a new perfume and prefer a classic powdery scent, but with a twist (and are prepared to invest in a major splurge), consider Amaffi's decidedly powdery rose perfume, with a bouquet of rose, chamomile and iris that’s complemented by rich amber accords.

$3,000, shop now

Amaffi

Dior Miss Dior Rose N'Roses Eau de Toilette

You can’t go wrong with this delightfully feminine perfume, thanks to a fresh combination of top notes of Grasse rose and damask rose, followed by citrusy mandarin, bergamot and geranium middle notes and a base of white musk.

$113, shop now

Dior

Maison Margiela Replica On a Date

Maison Margiela’s fragrances have a dedicated cult following, and the Replica On a Date definitely stands out even among the others. It’s a warm, flirty and romantic bouquet with rose petal and bergamot along with black currant liquor accord and patchouli; the latter two are what add the “grape” notes. It’s rounded out with geranium oil, davana oil, patchouli essence, vetiver oil and musk.

$165, shop now

Maison Margiela

Acqua Di Parma Rosa Nobile Eau De Parfum

Spritz on this fruity and floral perfume and transport yourself to the Mediterranean, thanks to a blend of centifolia rose with peony, violet, musk and lily of the valley, complemented by top notes of mandarin, bergamot and pepper.

$350, shop now

Acqua di Parma. Acqua di Parma

Parfums de Marly Delina

This lovely bouquet proves a perfume can be sweet yet not cloyingly so; it’s a delicate mix of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony, with brighter notes of lychee, rhubarb, bergamot and a deeper nutmeg, vanilla, white musk and cedarwood.

$375, shop now

Parfums de Marly

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Sublime Rose Eau de Parfum

The rose, blackcurrant, rosewater and freesia are anchored by the the warmer wood notes, adding a cozier feel to the fragrance.

$145, shop now

Tory Burch

Floris London A Rose For… Eau de Parfum

While you might not immediately associate spice with a rose perfume, that’s just what you’ll get with this rich Floris London scent, thanks to a careful balance of rose with incense, oud, orris and amber.

$270, shop now

Floris London. Floris London

