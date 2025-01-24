The Most Delightful Rose-Scented Candles

Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a rose-scented candle.

By Morgan Halberg
A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A rose scented candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will so appreciate the rose-y vibes.

And let's not forget that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, you can also create a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere at home. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?

That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself, whether you’re heading out on a romantic night on the town, having a cozy party or you’re spending time solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care and self-love. A romantic candle is perfect for date night, but a rose fragrance is also a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home decor atmosphere right now, and they also happen to be excellent Valentine’s Day gifts for loved ones. Below, see our favorite candles to light up you can truly smell the roses.

The Best Rose-Scented Candles

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle

This delightfully fruity, rose-and-plum scented candle is inspired by the luxury perfumer’s memories of his grandmother’s rose petal jam, from his childhood in Paris.

$95, Shop now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Literie Candles 28th Street Flower Market

Influenced by New York's flower markets, this candle is ideal for anyone who wants a softer, even more delicate peony combined with classic rose.

$45, Shop now

Literie. Literie

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle

Diptyque’s beloved Roses candle is always a good choice; it’ll fill the room with a romantic bouquet of florals, sans actual flowers. It's a fresh and feminine choice that's flowery, but not stifling.

$76, Shop now

Diptyque.

Carrière Frères Damask Rose Candle

Carrière Frères's Damask Rose candle is for those who prefer headier scents; it's rich and fragrant, yet stops short of overwhelming the room. It's definitely best suited for those that want an intense rose aroma, though.

$69, shop now

Carrière Frères. Carrière Frères

Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine and Damask Rose Candle

Rose takes a backseat to the focal jasmine notes in this candle, but that doesn't mean it's hidden. Instead, it adds to the warmth and spiciness of this votive, which is enhanced by citrusy bergamot, and anchored with peppercorn and white sandalwood. Even better, this cotton wick candle is cruelty-free and vegan.

$60, shop now

Flamingo Estate. Flamingo Estate

Nest New York Rose Noir & Oud Three-Wick Candle

Rose might have a reputation as soft, feminine and oh-so-floral, but you can also find a rose candle that's sure to appeal to those who prefer smokier scents. The unexpected combination of rose de mai and oud results in a sultry, smoky fragrance, further amplified by the black leather and incense, and a touch of patchouli.

$85, shop now

Nest Fragrances. Nest Fragrances

Voluspa Blackberry Rose Oud Candle

The blackberry adds a fruity touch to the soft, romantic rose, which is complemented by unexpected oud in this hand-poured candle. Save the pretty pink jar to repurpose after the candle burns out.

$28, shop now

Voluspa.

Caftari Dolce Far Niente

Caftari's self-care focused candles bring more than a touch of wellness into your home routine. This particular floral votive with rose top notes, with sandalwood and violet balancing it all out. The combination is intended to help enhance the release of serotonin.

$58, shop now

Caftari.

D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose

This salty-sweet candle was inspired by co-founder David Moltz’s New England roots, with an amalgamation of swamp rose, sea lettuce and lichen moss.

$70, shop now

D.S. & Durga.

Otherland Daybed Candle

Otherland’s Daybed is a perfect Valentine’s Day candle option, thanks to a romantic combination of rosebud, peony blossom and pear water. Plus, it’s nontoxic and made of a coconut and soy wax blend.

$40, shop now

Otherland.

Rukske Rose Oud

This deep rose oud is composed of a blend of Damascan roses, violet and oud, along with hints of agar wood and sandalwood. It’s perfect if you don’t want a sugary sweet scent, and prefer a more complex aroma.

$65, shop now

Rukske.

Floral Street Rose Provence Scented Candle

This vegan rapeseed and soy candle exudes a lovely and enticing scent of blooming roses, accented by raspberry, violet and patchouli.

$52, shop now

Floral Street.

Lafco Rose de Mai

Lafco’s Rose de Mai Absolute features the rare rose oil merged with honey nectar, geranium, Turkish rose and warmer notes of violet and woods, in a gorgeous high-quality glass jar.

$115, shop now

Lafco.

Sisley Rose Candle

Embrace the classic rose aroma with Sisley’s luxurious votive, which is inspired by cofounder Isabelle d’Ornano’s personal rose garden.

$80, shop now

Sisley.

Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming

If you want a rose scent that isn’t too floral, consider this Nomad Noe fragrance, for an earthier aroma of rose bushes with cedar and fresh greenery.

$75, shop now

Nomad Noe.

Phlur Currant Crush

While this might technically be more of a holiday candle, it’s actually a beautiful scent for rose lovers who want an aroma that feels more fitting to cooler times of year. It features hints of red currant, cassis and rhubarb, with lighter floral notes of rose petals and peony.

$45, shop now

Phlur.

Byredo Burning Rose

Byredo’s Burning Rose candle offers a heady scent of roses with leather, birch and woods. It’s also a good option if you’re not looking for anything too pink, since it comes in the brand’s signature black vessel.

$99, shop now

Byredo.

Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight In Milan Saffron & Rose Candle

Unlike so many luxury votives out there, Glasshouse Fragrances' bougies are truly fragrant; this long-lasting two-wick candle packs a punch, in the best way possible. This saffron and rose votive features blackcurrant, jasmine and ambergris notes, with a warmer base of moss, amber and musk. Make sure to keep the top lid; you can use this candle jar as storage once you finish burning through it.

$55, shop now

Glasshouse Fragrances.

Diptyque Tuberose Three-Wick Candle

For a truly luxurious candle experience, look no further than Diptyque’s new three-wick Tuberose votive, which comes in a gorgeous ceramic jar. It’s a lovely Valentine’s Day candle gift for your favorite votive-adoring pal or yourself, and the 90-hour burn time is the cherry on top.

$230, shop now

Diptyque.

Jo Malone Red Roses Scented Home Candle

Sometimes, you just need to go back to basics. The Jo Malone Red Roses candle is a classic for a reason; it’s a feminine blend of rose petals with violet, honeycomb and a hint of lemon, which adds the perfect touch of freshness.

$82, shop now

Jo Malone.

Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Candle

Those who are bored of the traditional rose scent will adore this sandalwood and rock rose soy wax candle, for an earthier, woodsy fragrance.

$46, shop now

Apotheke.

Bath and Body Works Rose Water and Ivy Three-Wick Candle

This rose water and ivy-scented three-wick candle is infused with natural essential oils.

$26.95, shop now

Bath and Body Works.

Uma Rose Rapture Wellness Candle

Candle and aromatherapy all in one? Sign us up—this votive features oud oil, rose and geranium, for a soothing and calming effect.

$81, shop now

Uma.

