The Most Delightful Rose-Scented Candles

A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A rose scented candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will so appreciate the rose-y vibes.

And let's not forget that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, you can also create a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere at home. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?

That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself, whether you’re heading out on a romantic night on the town, having a cozy party or you’re spending time solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care and self-love. A romantic candle is perfect for date night, but a rose fragrance is also a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home decor atmosphere right now, and they also happen to be excellent Valentine’s Day gifts for loved ones. Below, see our favorite candles to light up you can truly smell the roses.