The Most Delightful Rose-Scented Candles
A rose votive is a lovely choice any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for this particular period of February, and not just because of Cupid’s favorite day. A rose scented candle adds a welcome touch of dreamy floral vibrance to these short, cold and utterly grey winter days, and that special someone will so appreciate the rose-y vibes.
And let's not forget that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while you’ve surely already planned out the perfect gift for the most special person in your life, you can also create a romantic (yet decidedly not cheesy) atmosphere at home. Sure, flowers are nice, but even the most decadent bouquet of roses will wilt sooner rather than later, so why not add to the ambiance with a much longer-lasting rose-scented candle, instead?
That’s not to say that a Valentine’s Day date is a prerequisite for a rose candle; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s always a good idea to pamper yourself, whether you’re heading out on a romantic night on the town, having a cozy party or you’re spending time solo, indulging in some much-deserved self-care and self-love. A romantic candle is perfect for date night, but a rose fragrance is also a simple and chic way to add a little ambiance into your home decor atmosphere right now, and they also happen to be excellent Valentine’s Day gifts for loved ones. Below, see our favorite candles to light up you can truly smell the roses.
The Best Rose-Scented Candles
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle
- Literie Candles 28th Street Flower Market
- Diptyque Roses Scented Candle
- Carrière Frères Damask Rose Candle
- Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine and Damask Rose Candle
- Nest New York Rose Noir & Oud Three-Wick Candle
- Voluspa Blackberry Rose Oud Candle
- Caftari Dolce Far Niente
- D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose
- Otherland Daybed Candle
- Rukske Rose Oud
- Floral Street Rose Provence Scented Candle
- Lafco Rose de Mai
- Sisley Rose Candle
- Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming
- Phlur Currant Crush
- Byredo Burning Rose
- Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight In Milan Saffron & Rose Candle
- Diptyque Tuberose Three-Wick Candle
- Jo Malone Red Roses Scented Home Candle
- Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Candle
- Bath and Body Works Rose Water and Ivy Three-Wick Candle
- Uma Rose Rapture Wellness Candle
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Anouche Scented Candle
This delightfully fruity, rose-and-plum scented candle is inspired by the luxury perfumer’s memories of his grandmother’s rose petal jam, from his childhood in Paris.
Literie Candles 28th Street Flower Market
Influenced by New York's flower markets, this candle is ideal for anyone who wants a softer, even more delicate peony combined with classic rose.
Diptyque Roses Scented Candle
Diptyque’s beloved Roses candle is always a good choice; it’ll fill the room with a romantic bouquet of florals, sans actual flowers. It's a fresh and feminine choice that's flowery, but not stifling.
Carrière Frères Damask Rose Candle
Carrière Frères's Damask Rose candle is for those who prefer headier scents; it's rich and fragrant, yet stops short of overwhelming the room. It's definitely best suited for those that want an intense rose aroma, though.
Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine and Damask Rose Candle
Rose takes a backseat to the focal jasmine notes in this candle, but that doesn't mean it's hidden. Instead, it adds to the warmth and spiciness of this votive, which is enhanced by citrusy bergamot, and anchored with peppercorn and white sandalwood. Even better, this cotton wick candle is cruelty-free and vegan.
Nest New York Rose Noir & Oud Three-Wick Candle
Rose might have a reputation as soft, feminine and oh-so-floral, but you can also find a rose candle that's sure to appeal to those who prefer smokier scents. The unexpected combination of rose de mai and oud results in a sultry, smoky fragrance, further amplified by the black leather and incense, and a touch of patchouli.
Voluspa Blackberry Rose Oud Candle
The blackberry adds a fruity touch to the soft, romantic rose, which is complemented by unexpected oud in this hand-poured candle. Save the pretty pink jar to repurpose after the candle burns out.
Caftari Dolce Far Niente
Caftari's self-care focused candles bring more than a touch of wellness into your home routine. This particular floral votive with rose top notes, with sandalwood and violet balancing it all out. The combination is intended to help enhance the release of serotonin.
D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose
This salty-sweet candle was inspired by co-founder David Moltz’s New England roots, with an amalgamation of swamp rose, sea lettuce and lichen moss.
Otherland Daybed Candle
Otherland’s Daybed is a perfect Valentine’s Day candle option, thanks to a romantic combination of rosebud, peony blossom and pear water. Plus, it’s nontoxic and made of a coconut and soy wax blend.
Rukske Rose Oud
This deep rose oud is composed of a blend of Damascan roses, violet and oud, along with hints of agar wood and sandalwood. It’s perfect if you don’t want a sugary sweet scent, and prefer a more complex aroma.
Floral Street Rose Provence Scented Candle
This vegan rapeseed and soy candle exudes a lovely and enticing scent of blooming roses, accented by raspberry, violet and patchouli.
Lafco Rose de Mai
Lafco’s Rose de Mai Absolute features the rare rose oil merged with honey nectar, geranium, Turkish rose and warmer notes of violet and woods, in a gorgeous high-quality glass jar.
Sisley Rose Candle
Embrace the classic rose aroma with Sisley’s luxurious votive, which is inspired by cofounder Isabelle d’Ornano’s personal rose garden.
Nomad Noe Muse in Wyoming
If you want a rose scent that isn’t too floral, consider this Nomad Noe fragrance, for an earthier aroma of rose bushes with cedar and fresh greenery.
Phlur Currant Crush
While this might technically be more of a holiday candle, it’s actually a beautiful scent for rose lovers who want an aroma that feels more fitting to cooler times of year. It features hints of red currant, cassis and rhubarb, with lighter floral notes of rose petals and peony.
Byredo Burning Rose
Byredo’s Burning Rose candle offers a heady scent of roses with leather, birch and woods. It’s also a good option if you’re not looking for anything too pink, since it comes in the brand’s signature black vessel.
Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight In Milan Saffron & Rose Candle
Unlike so many luxury votives out there, Glasshouse Fragrances' bougies are truly fragrant; this long-lasting two-wick candle packs a punch, in the best way possible. This saffron and rose votive features blackcurrant, jasmine and ambergris notes, with a warmer base of moss, amber and musk. Make sure to keep the top lid; you can use this candle jar as storage once you finish burning through it.
Diptyque Tuberose Three-Wick Candle
For a truly luxurious candle experience, look no further than Diptyque’s new three-wick Tuberose votive, which comes in a gorgeous ceramic jar. It’s a lovely Valentine’s Day candle gift for your favorite votive-adoring pal or yourself, and the 90-hour burn time is the cherry on top.
Jo Malone Red Roses Scented Home Candle
Sometimes, you just need to go back to basics. The Jo Malone Red Roses candle is a classic for a reason; it’s a feminine blend of rose petals with violet, honeycomb and a hint of lemon, which adds the perfect touch of freshness.
Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Candle
Those who are bored of the traditional rose scent will adore this sandalwood and rock rose soy wax candle, for an earthier, woodsy fragrance.
Bath and Body Works Rose Water and Ivy Three-Wick Candle
This rose water and ivy-scented three-wick candle is infused with natural essential oils.
Uma Rose Rapture Wellness Candle
Candle and aromatherapy all in one? Sign us up—this votive features oud oil, rose and geranium, for a soothing and calming effect.