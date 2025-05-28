The Best West Coast Wineries to Sip Rosé
These standout wineries from Santa Barbara to the Willamette Valley are raising the bar for West Coast rosé, one glass at a time.Read More
Crisp, light and utterly refreshing, a chilled bottle of rosé wine is hard to beat during the summer months. While Provence, France, is widely considered the ultimate hub of this pink wine, the West Coast of the United States has also harnessed the cool, oceanside climate to create quality rosés that can compete. Not a white wine, yet not quite a red wine, rosé is technically its own kind of vino, and since it is actually one of the most straightforward and simple to make with a skin contact method, experts at the GuildSomm International believe it to be one of the first wines ever created, likely in Greece or somewhere else along the Mediterranean.
Rosé wine's iconic pink color can range from light and pale to vibrant and intense, and its flavor profile is equally diverse. Despite its feminine hue, rosé tends to be dry rather than sweet, and fruit-forward notes like strawberry, watermelon, peach and raspberry are common. From grenache and syrah to pinot noir and sangiovese, rosé can be made from a variety of grapes, giving it a unique range and palate. Whether you’re embarking on a girls’ trip to Santa Barbara wine country or exploring the best of Oregon's Willamette Valley, these are the best West Coast wineries for rosé.
Where to Find the Best Rosé on the West Coast
Pali Wine Co.
- Multiple Locations
Pali Wine Co. is a family-owned, forward-thinking winery with tasting rooms in Anaheim, San Diego and Santa Barbara. A majority of these California wines are sourced from Pali Vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA, and includes everything from esoteric and clonal-specific bottles to natural wines made with wild yeasts. No matter which location you visit, expect to taste an array of funk-forward wines that pack a unique punch. There are three different tasting options, all of which include at least one rosé. The $30 P.C.H. Rosé 2023 is a particularly great wine to drink during the summer, known for its elegant, vibrant acidity and floral aromas. If you like more texture, opt for the $70 Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Noir from 2021.
Alma Rosa Winery
- 1623 Mission Dr Suite M, Solvang, CA 93463
When exploring the Danish-style town of Solvang, a glass of rosé by the fire pits at Alma Rosa is a must. The actual estate is located in the Sta. Rita Hills, and though you can pay a visit for everything from a wine hike to a tour and tasting, appointments are required. If you’re looking for a light and playful rosé that pairs well with a variety of summer salads and seafood dishes, the 2022 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir is a $38 bottle with refreshing aromas of white peach, tangerine and guava. On the palate, enjoy vibrant flavors of watermelon, citrus and saline acidity.
Scribe Winery
- 2100 Denmark St, Sonoma, CA 95476
Scribe is a members-only winery based out of Sonoma. Known for their simple yet stylish label, this terroir-driven brand is operated by fourth-generation farmers Andrew and Adam Mariani. By using non-interventionist methods, the duo creates unique wines that represent the local region. Joining the club gives you exclusive access to this sipping society’s stunning, hacienda-style estate in NorCal and also ensures that you can keep your refrigerator stocked with Scribe’s famed estate rosé all summer long. This relatively dry rosé of pinot noir costs $42 per bottle and boasts a pale pink color with a lively palate of white peach, elderflower and subtle saltiness.
Daou Vineyards
- 2777 Hidden Mountain Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Chief winemaker Daniel Daou has led the charge in making Daou one of the most reliable and well-known producers out of Paso Robles. When visiting Daou Mountain, guests can choose from a selection of high-end wine tastings, with the $275 Patrimony Immersion being the most exclusive. The $40 salmon-colored 2023 DaouReserve Rosé is a Provence-inspired bottle aged for seven months in 100 percent new French oak. On the nose, expect creamy aromas of jasmine, lime zest, passion fruit and pineapple, while the palate remains bright and summery with flavors of raspberry, pineapple, orange, green apple, vanilla and star fruit.
Domaine Carneros
- 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559
Domaine Carneros is a Napa Valley staple best known for producing méthode traditionnelle sparkling wines. The French chateau-inspired tasting room transports guests to France as you sip bottles of bubbly while winding through the manicured hedges and surrounding vineyards. Reservations are required, so it’s best to plan your visit in advance to ensure a smooth experience, especially during the summer. If you’re looking to leave with a bubbly rosé, splurge on the $84 2020 Single Vineyard 'Crane Cuvée' Brut Rosé, which is made from 69 percent estate-grown pinot noir and 31 percent estate vineyard-grown chardonnay. Pair this floral and fruity sparkling wine with a creamy pasta or fresh salmon tartare.
Raptor Ridge Winery
- 18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, OR 97132
Willamette Valley’s Raptor Ridge Winery has been crafting eclectic, single-vineyard wines since 1995. Though the brand specializes in pinot noir and Grüner Veltliner, the Barrel Fermented Rosé of Pinot Noir is a complex bottle worth branching out for. Being vinified in neutral oak barrels gives this rosé bright tanginess, followed by subtle hints of white pepper, bruised lemongrass, and minerality. Pour yourself a glass while sitting outside on Raptor Ridge’s lush garden patio, looking out onto the rolling, pine-covered hills in the distance.
Halter Ranch
- 8910 Adelaida Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Another prize in Paso Robles, Halter Ranch focuses on Bordeaux and Rhône-style wines made with organically-grown grapes. Though the estate in Paso Robles offers the ultimate tasting experience with food and wine pairings at on-site restaurant Alice, adventurous ranch tours and the only fly-in winery experience in the world, there is also a second tasting room in Temecula if you happen to find yourself down south. While most of the Halter Ranch labels remain simple and cohesive, the $40 2023 Effervescent Rosé boasts a more intricate, engraved cover that represents the wine’s fruit-forward profile and bright complexity. Made from 93 percent grenache, five percent Picpoul Blanc and two percent mourvèdre, enjoy a nose of strawberry, rose petals and papaya followed by a fresh, clean finish.
Nysa Vineyards
- 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Founded in 1990, Nysa Vineyards is a family-owned vineyard and winery with a knack for pinot noir. The winery is located in the Dundee Hills of Oregon, and the $40 tasting experience guides guests through up-to-date varietals as you admire the surrounding vineyard views. The 2022 Rosé is a $45 bottle that showcases a dark pink, almost mauve color that immediately catches the eye before enticing your taste buds. A floral and strawberry-forward nose meets minerality, acidity and golden apple flavors on the palate. The unique color and more intense taste can be attributed to the fact that this wine underwent three days of skin contact before being fermented in neutral oak barrels.