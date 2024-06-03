The Best Rosé Wines to Sip This Summer
Summer is the perfect season for sipping rosé. This light, refreshing and fruit-forward wine is the ideal vino for your pool day or park picnic, but it also pairs well with a wide range of cuisines like seafood, Mediterranean fare, salads and more. The Provence region of France is known for producing some of the best rosé wines, with popular estates including Château Miraval and Château d'Esclans. The rosés that come out of this region tend to be crisp, dry and delicate, but other rosé wines can fall on the sweeter side of the spectrum. California wine country, however, also produces some solid rosés that fall somewhere between dry and creamy. Rosé is typically made from a combination of red wine grapes, but with a shorter skin contact process, yielding its light pink hue.
From ripe strawberries to fresh flowers, the aromas and tasting notes vary depending on which grapes are used in each bottle. While a nice bottle of rosé is great for any occasion, some brands are best reserved for sunset dinner parties or special celebrations. If you like a little texture, branch out with a Brut rosé and enjoy sipping pink bubbles under the sun. Whether you’re planning to celebrate National Rosé Day on June 8 or simply want to stock up your bar cart, these are the best rosé wines to sip this summer.
A Guide to the Perfect Summer Rosés
- Domaines Ott Étoile Provence Rosé 2020
- Château Sainte Marguerite Fantastique Rosé 2022
- Flowers Sonoma Coast Rosé 2022
- Pangloss Cellars Brut Rosé
- Scribe Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir Magnum 2022
- Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé
- Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé 2021
- Gérard Bertrand Clos Du Temple Rose, 2022
- Wolffer Estate Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé Magnum 2022
Domaines Ott Étoile Provence Rosé 2020
Domaines Ott Étoile is a rare and complex rosé that varies greatly between each vintage. Made of 80 percent grenache and 20 percent mourvèdre, the 2020 vintage has a pink mother-of-pearl coloring that catches the eye in its unique, curved bottle. The nose boasts aromas of citrus and vanilla, with tropical hints of mango and passion fruit on the palate. This dry rosé has a silky and luscious texture that makes it the perfect pairing for a creamy pasta dish.
Château Sainte Marguerite Fantastique Rosé 2022
Encased in an intricate floral bottle with a pearly pink glow, Château Sainte Marguerite Fantastique Rosé is a beautiful blend of grenache red grapes and rolle white wine grapes. Scents of peach and raspberry lead into flavors of guava, papaya and pomelo, bringing a fruit-forward punch that is utterly refreshing. The long and subtly savory finish of this varietal makes this a great wine to enjoy with zesty ceviches or a classic shrimp cocktail.
Flowers Sonoma Coast Rosé 2022
Flowers Vineyards and Winery has been one of the most renowned winemakers on Sonoma’s picturesque coast for more than 30 years. While they’re best known for their chardonnay and pinot noir, this particularly juicy rosé features lively aromas of rose petals, citrus and strawberry. Watermelon and minerality are complemented by bright acidity, uplifting the palate with a crisp finish. Serve Flowers Rosé at your next dinner party with passed hors d'oeuvres like brie bites or mini quiches.
Pangloss Cellars Brut Rosé
If you ever find yourself wine tasting in downtown Sonoma, Pangloss Cellars should be at the top of your list. Their brut rosé is the ideal bottle to pop for a summer celebration, and its pinot noir base gives it a dry yet fruit-driven flavor profile. Made in the vein of French champagne, the texture of this sparkling wine is crisp and vibrant but the bubbles refrain from overwhelming the palate, allowing the succulent hints of red fruits to shine through. Enjoy a glass of Pangloss Cellars Brut Rosé alongside sushi or fresh scallop crudo.
Scribe Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir Magnum 2022
Scribe is a popular California winery that is known for its pinot noir and rosé. Since Scribe harvests rosé first each year, they have to work carefully to preserve the freshness of the fruit. Thanks to a long and cold fermentation in stainless steel barrels, Scribe’s estate rosé provides a vivacious and lively sipping experience. Expect peach, strawberry and grapefruit on the nose with guava and jasmine on the palate. Pair this rosé of pinot noir with fresh seafood or grilled chicken.
Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé
Whispering Angel is a classic choice for rosé lovers. Made from a combination of grenache, cinsault and rolle grapes, this pale pink wine is an easy-to-drink wine that is smooth and simple. Despite having a pretty luscious palate, it is incredibly dry. The floral and fruity aroma showcases lavender, clove and cherry notes, while the palate holds hints of spicy minerality that lead into a smooth and round finish. Sip this alongside grilled salmon or a goat cheese salad.
Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé 2021
Château Miraval is an iconic estate located in the heart of Provence. Balanced minerality and acidity complement each other in this French rosé wine blend of cinsault, grenache, syrah (which is made partially using the saignée method) and rolle, with beautiful scents of red berries and fresh flowers on the nose. The unique bottle is shorter and stouter than a standard 750 ml bottle, making it a stunning staple for your bar. Miraval Côtes De Provence Rosé pairs nicely with everything from sharp cheeses and bread to shellfish.
Gérard Bertrand Clos Du Temple Rose, 2022
Created in Languedoc in the south of France, Clos du Temple by Gérard Bertrand is harvested by hand at sunrise to make the most of the cool, early morning temperatures. Made in the terroir of Cabrières, you’ll find aromas and flavors of ripe apricot, rose petals and subtle hints of spice in this pale rosé. The silky texture and peppery finish make Gérard Bertrand Clos Du Temple Rose an ideal pairing for grilled pork and shrimp at your next summer BBQ.
Wolffer Estate Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé Magnum 2022
This Long Island, New York rosé tastes like a Hamptons summer in every sip. Versatile and sophisticated, this rosé possesses a fruit-forward mouthfeel that is enhanced by notes of ripe strawberries on the nose, thanks to a blend of merlot, chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, riesling, and cabernet franc grapes. Summer in a Bottle is the perfect blend of dry and refreshing, and since it is available in a magnum bottle, it is a great rosé to serve at large parties or gatherings. Enjoy it alone or alongside light meats like chicken, turkey and pork.