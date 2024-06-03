Summer is the perfect season for sipping rosé. This light, refreshing and fruit-forward wine is the ideal vino for your pool day or park picnic, but it also pairs well with a wide range of cuisines like seafood, Mediterranean fare, salads and more. The Provence region of France is known for producing some of the best rosé wines, with popular estates including Château Miraval and Château d'Esclans. The rosés that come out of this region tend to be crisp, dry and delicate, but other rosé wines can fall on the sweeter side of the spectrum. California wine country, however, also produces some solid rosés that fall somewhere between dry and creamy. Rosé is typically made from a combination of red wine grapes, but with a shorter skin contact process, yielding its light pink hue.

From ripe strawberries to fresh flowers, the aromas and tasting notes vary depending on which grapes are used in each bottle. While a nice bottle of rosé is great for any occasion, some brands are best reserved for sunset dinner parties or special celebrations. If you like a little texture, branch out with a Brut rosé and enjoy sipping pink bubbles under the sun. Whether you’re planning to celebrate National Rosé Day on June 8 or simply want to stock up your bar cart, these are the best rosé wines to sip this summer.