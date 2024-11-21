Sake is the quintessential drink pairing for all things Japanese cuisine. Made from fermented rice, sake tends to hover around a 15 to 20 percent ABV, making it slightly stronger than your standard bottle of wine. The secret ingredient to sake is koji—cooked rice or soybeans that have been injected with a fermenting mold called Aspergillus oryzae. From elevated omakase experiences to artisanal izakaya-focused eateries, Los Angeles is home to a flourishing Japanese restaurant scene where patrons can imbibe a bottle of imported sake. While most restaurants serve sake chilled, warm sake is a cozy and soothing way to sip this delicate rice wine.

The flavor profile ranges greatly from bottle to bottle, with some sakes boasting a dry, crisp and clean taste, and others featuring a sweeter, fruitier flavor. Filtered sake tends to be clear and sharp, while unfiltered varieties are creamy, milky, and sweeter. Similarly to a wine pairing, a curated sake pairing is a great way to elevate any omakase or tasting menu experience, but even more casual L.A. sushi experiences call for sake. Raise your o-choko and say kanpai to the best places to sip sake in Los Angeles.