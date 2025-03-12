Where to Get the Best Salads in L.A.
For decades, eating a salad was seen as more a chore than a treat. However, over the last few years, upscale eateries have put a modern and elevated twist on this health-conscious dish, proving that a salad doesn’t have to be boring. From modernized Caesars with grilled cabbage and heaps of Parmesan to salads with crispy rice and crab, several Los Angeles restaurants have gone above and beyond to create iconic recipes that locals actually crave.
Places like the Polo Lounge are actually known for their salads—the McCarthy is a cult favorite that can book up an entire lunch service with ease. Though kale can be a hit or miss veggie, The Win-Dow has managed to become just as famous for its kale salad as it is for its smashburger, while La Scala reigns supreme for serving the Original Chop that never gets old. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your lunch routine or simply want to enjoy a healthy yet delicious dinner that won’t leave you feeling sluggish, we’ve got you covered on where to get the best salads in L.A.
The Best Salads in L.A.
La Scala - Chopped Salad
- 434 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
La Scala is a Beverly Hills institution, but their Chopped Salad is without a doubt their claim to fame. Though the Beverly Hills location offers a classic dine-in experience, La Scala To-Go in Santa Monica ensures that Westsiders can also get their hands on this iconic salad for an easy takeout situation. The Original Chop comes with lettuce, salami, mozzarella, marinated garbanzo beans and Leon dressing, but if you want a little extra protein, opt for the Chicken Chop. You can also customize your salad by adding cucumbers, eggs, bacon and more, but don’t go fixing something that isn’t broken.
Polo Lounge - McCarthy Salad
- 9641 W Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Polo Lounge at the iconic pink-and-green Beverly Hills Hotel serves up L.A.’s most legendary salad—the McCarthy. If you visit during lunch hours, don’t be surprised when you see the McCarthy Salad on nearly every table, alongside an ice-cold Arnold Palmer. The recipe was created by polo player Neil McCarthy in the 1940s, and the components have remained unaltered since its conception. All of the ingredients are chopped to perfection and divided evenly, yielding a beautiful presentation that is mixed tableside. Made with iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, beets, egg, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado, think of the McCarthy as sort of like an elevated Cobb salad, but instead of blue cheese dressing, it’s served with a creamy balsamic.
Cento Pasta Bar - Gem Caesar Salad
- 4921 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Located in the historic West Adams neighborhood, Cento Pasta Bar is without a doubt one of the best Italian restaurants in L.A. Though pasta is obviously the lead player, the cheesy Gem Caesar is a standout that somehow steals the show. Crunchy, bright green gem lettuce leaves are layered beautifully with a house-made dressing before being topped with a heaping pile of finely shaved Parmesan cheese. The dressing and cheese-to-salad ratio is ideal, but the crumbly, crispy crouton bits add texture and saltiness. Pair this Caesar with a glass of Gamay before diving into the spicy pomodoro pasta.
The Win-Dow - Kale Salad
- Multiple Locations
From Silver Lake to Venice Beach, The Win-Dow serves one of the best smashburgers in the city. The kale salad, however, is a healthier menu highlight that has managed to become a favorite among regulars looking to lighten up their lunch order. Though kale can be fibrous and chewy when raw, The Win-Dow tosses this cruciferous veggie in a tangy lemon vinaigrette with plenty of black pepper that adds moisture and vibrancy without creating a soggy salad. Pecorino cheese adds extra flavor while pine nuts and house-made croutons yield the perfect crunch. For the ultimate topping, add The Win-Dows crispy fried chicken—you won’t regret it.
MXO Steakhouse - Braised Cabbage a La Caesar
- 826 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
A grilled salad might seem strange, but once you try MXO Steakhouse’s Braised Cabbage a La Caesar, you’ll understand. Grilling the cabbage creates a tender texture that is so juicy, you’ll almost forget you’re eating a salad. Created by chef Wes Avila, this indulgent dish is topped with a creamy lemon aioli before being finished with a generous portion of Parmesan cheese, house-fried croutons and fresh chives. Without any meat, this unique dish showcases the versatility of salad by simply swapping lettuce for cabbage and using heat rather than keeping it raw. Once you’re done with the Braised Cabbage a La Caesar, order the green chicken enchiladas with a side of frijoles.
Merois - Crispy Rice Crab Salad
- 8430 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
No visit to Wolfgang Puck’s Merois is complete with the Crispy Rice Crab Salad. Though it might seem silly to spend $34 on a salad, tender and thick chunks of crab make this cabbage-based, Thai-influenced salad worth every penny. The cabbage is finely shaved, as are the red onions, cucumbers and red chili peppers. In the center, crispy fried rice offers texture and heartiness, but once it is mixed together, you get a seafood-focused salad that boasts vibrant sweet, savory and herbaceous flavors thanks to a tangy palm sugar vinaigrette and fresh mint leaves. It showcases the menu’s blend of Japanese, Southeast Asian and French flavors, with a Southern California twist.
Goop Kitchen - Brentwood Chinese Chicken Salad
- Multiple Locations
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen has risen to fame as the ultimate lunch delivery service. From the South Bay to Studio City, you’ll find employees from all across the city shaking up one of these signature salads during their lunch break. In true Goop fashion, every salad is gluten-free and uses house-made dressings that are free of any processed sugars or preservatives. The Brentwood Chinese Chicken Salad combines hand-pulled organic chicken with bok choy, green onions, avocado, cabbage, watermelon radish, snow peas and cilantro. Toasted quinoa, roasted almond and grain-free wontons provide the perfect crunch, while the tangy carrot-ginger vinaigrette adds brightness and acidity.
Pizzana - Cesare
- Multiple Locations
Since opening in Brentwood in 2017, Candace Nelson’s Pizzana has expanded across the city with locations in Sherman Oaks, Silver Lake, Marina Del Rey and West Hollywood. The Neapolitan-style pizzas feature a beautifully puffy crust and imported Italian toppings, but before indulging in the main course, start with the little gem Cesare. The Calabrian Caesar dressing adds a subtle but flavorful hint of heat, while crisp little gem lettuce acts as the ideal vessel. In addition to the pizza croutons, which are made from Pizzana’s signature 48-hour fermented dough, fried capers enhance the saltiness of this salad with a briny undertone.
Gran Blanco - Roasted Cabbage Caesar
- 80 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Gran Blanco’s Roasted Cabbage Caesar is a small but mighty starter that puts an Asian twist on this historically Italian-Mexican dish. After being roasted to tender perfection, the cabbage is plated in a circular ring, allowing you to pull one piece off at a time as you dig in. Instead of a classic Caesar dressing, Gran Blanco uses a fresh green goddess that is more vibrant and tangy. A delicate layer of Parmesan cheese sits on top, but instead of croutons, furikake flakes add a crunchy umami element that makes this salad the perfect pairing with a glass of orange wine.