For decades, eating a salad was seen as more a chore than a treat. However, over the last few years, upscale eateries have put a modern and elevated twist on this health-conscious dish, proving that a salad doesn’t have to be boring. From modernized Caesars with grilled cabbage and heaps of Parmesan to salads with crispy rice and crab, several Los Angeles restaurants have gone above and beyond to create iconic recipes that locals actually crave.

Places like the Polo Lounge are actually known for their salads—the McCarthy is a cult favorite that can book up an entire lunch service with ease. Though kale can be a hit or miss veggie, The Win-Dow has managed to become just as famous for its kale salad as it is for its smashburger, while La Scala reigns supreme for serving the Original Chop that never gets old. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your lunch routine or simply want to enjoy a healthy yet delicious dinner that won’t leave you feeling sluggish, we’ve got you covered on where to get the best salads in L.A.