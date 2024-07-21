The 14 Best Sandals for Men to Shop This Season

These are the sandals you’ll want to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.

By Paul Jebara
Summer is here, which means it's prime time to ditch the socks and let your feet embrace open-toed freedom. But this sandal season is about much more than just utilitarian comfort—it's an opportunity to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe with serious style.

From Mediterranean-inspired artisanal luxuries to avant-garde, fashion-forward designs, this summer's sandal offerings run the full sartorial gamut. Looking to channel timeless European sophistication? Slip into woven leathers and rich raffia styles inspired by the sun-drenched Riviera. Craving something more modern and cutting-edge? Boundary-pushing brands are bringing technical innovation and sleek minimalism to the summer sandal realm. Many of this season's must-haves pay homage to rich global artisanal traditions. We're talking handcrafted styles like Brazilian fisherman-inspired slip-ons, American vegetable-tanned leather sandals and Spanish espadrilles passed down through generations of master cobblers. For those who define luxury through obsessive attention to detail, these are the pieces for you. 

But sandal season isn't just about buttoned-up propriety. The rebellious, statement-making side of summer style is represented through bold pieces like Gucci's exquisitely crafted yet utterly audacious horse-bit hardware sandals, and Tom Ford's daring animal prints dripping with Riviera decadence. Beyond the dressier options, a world of casual warm-weather sandals awaits for every occasion, from beachside strolls to ambitious hikes. Open-toed icons like Birkenstock, Teva, Crocs and many more prioritize comfort through ergonomic footbeds and technical performance details like waterproofing and adjustable straps. Even the sportiest sandals can look stylish when paired with the right relaxed shorts or chinos.

However you define your summer sandal style, from the boardroom to the boardwalk, the footwear options are limitless. It's time to ditch those sockless slip-ons and surrender to the most high-quality new pairs of sandals you deserve. Channeling timeless tradition or cutting-edge innovation, sophisticated luxury or laid-back nonchalance—these are the sandals that will elevate your summer fits from dapper to absolutely scorching hot.

The Best Men's Sandals for Summer

Suicoke DEPA-2Cab-ECO

Japanese label Suicoke is renowned for designing impeccable, breathable sports sandals like the Depa-V2. Black webbing straps and contoured antimicrobial footbed lining provide exceptional comfort and support, while the flexible Vibram outsole is slip-resistant on slick surfaces. Sure, they’re trendy, but also rugged enough to function as a hiking sandal on uneven terrain.

$225, shop now

Suicoke.

Tod’s T Timeless Suede Mules

Made in Italy, these mules showcase the brand’s signature “T Timeless” buckles along the straps for a subtle touch of sophistication to the design. Though not *technically* sandals, the open back still counts! The leather footbeds are contoured for optimal comfort and support, while the rubber soles are adorned with the iconic pebbles that the label is known for.

$465, shop now

Tod's.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather

Birkenstock's sandals offer unparalleled support and stability thanks to their contoured footbeds that follow the natural curves of the wearer's feet. This Arizona, first introduced in 1973, is crafted from suede and features flexible, durable EVA soles. They make for a perfect beach sandal, as the suede boasts a high moisture absorption capacity, so they’re relatively water-friendly. 

$140, shop now

Birkenstock.

Ancient Greek Sandals Zeus

For the sophisticate seeking a slice of Mediterranean antiquity, Ancient Greek Sandals' handcrafted Zeus slip-ons are a polished summer must-have. Inspired by classical designs yet modernized with an anti-slip sole, the woven leather uppers channel rustic coastal chic ideal for pairing with relaxed chinos, lightweight linen suits or rolled shorts. Crafted by hand in Greece, they're a refined nod to the region's timeless artisanal heritage.

$340, shop now

Ancient Greek Sandals. Ancient Greek Sandals.

Manolo Blahnik Otawi Raffia Crossover Sandals

When only the finest artisanal craftsmanship will do, turn to Manolo Blahnik's exquisite Otawi sandals. Each pair is sketched by hand and woven from raffia, trimmed with supple calfskin leather; for a rich, earthy aesthetic Blahnik drew inspiration from the muted tones of Italian painter Giorgio de Chirico. The crisscross straps and open-toe silhouette exude an air of Mediterranean tranquility, from seaside aperitivo hours to evening passeggiatas.

$645, shop now

Manolo Blahnik. Manolo Blahnik.

Kenner Rakka A-Just Black

For laidback summer adventures that demand equal parts style and performance, slip into Kenner's fisherman-inspired Rakka sandals. These utilize ultra-soft adjustable polyester straps and rubberized pullers for an effortless customized fit atop a cushioned EVA footbed. The rugged vulcanized rubber outsole provides sure-footed traction whether you're exploring ancient port cities or dockside cantinas.

$110, shop now

Kenner. Kenner.

Brunello Cucinelli Flip Flops

Only Brunello Cucinelli could reimagine the men’s flip-flop as a refined footwear staple. These Italian-made slip-on thong sandals pair ultra-lightweight EVA soles with supple leather straps topped in sporty grosgrain stripes that lend an elegant textural contrast. Versatile enough to wear with swim trunks or linen trousers, these classic sandals are laidback continental indulgence in its purest form.

$395, shop now

Brunello Cucinelli. Brunello Cucinelli.

Gucci Men's Sandal With Buckles

Gucci's impeccably crafted Horsebit sandals are summertime opulence bottled. Part of the brand's exclusive Lido seaside collection, these supple leather stunners combine elegant minimalism with Gucci's unmistakable hardware in the form of a metal horse-bit detail underfoot. The buckle closures, substantial rubber soles and sleek black colorway project unabashed luxury from the cabana to the yacht deck.

$1,200, shop now

Gucci. Gucci.

Bottega Veneta Trip Sandal

Leave it to Bottega Veneta to bring avant-garde design to the world of men's summer sandals. The Trip's slingback upper in featherweight technical nylon looks sleek yet substantial, sitting atop an ergonomic leather footbed and durable rubber sole built for all-day comfort. Special velcro closures lend a modern utilitarian edge to this strap-on sandal that epitomizes the house's exceptional pedigree.

$920, shop now

Bottega Veneta. Bottega Veneta.

Zegna Off White Suede Espadrille Sandals

Trust Zegna to elevate the humble espadrille into a paragon of Italian footwear prestige. These sumptuous suede slip-on sandals feature the house's signature tonal lining and soft roped midsoles paired with sporty rubber outsoles for versatile traction from the sailboat to shore—a brilliantly understated way to add refined European flair to any summer ensemble, from swim trunks to linen suits.

$690, shop now

Zegna. Zegna.

Castañer Kevin Leather Sandals

For nearly a century, Spanish brand Castañer has epitomized timeless artisanal quality. These minimalist leather sandals showcase that tradition through clean cross-strap uppers and the label's signature hand-braided jute midsoles. Refined yet casual, they're an elevated summertime shoe infused with rich, generations-spanning heritage.

$195, shop now

Castañer. Mr. Porter.

Yuketen Sal-2 Leather Sandals

Each pair of American-made footwear brand Yuketen is cut and constructed entirely by hand with rich vegetable-tanned leather, adjustable buckled straps, braided jute trim and unique 3D-formed footbeds featuring structured toe bars, cushioning and arch support, for the most comfortable fit yet. Modern style meets old-world artisanal technique with these shoes.

$395, shop now

Yuketen. Mr. Porter.

J. M. Weston Anatomical Mule Double V

French shoemaker J.M. Weston brings a refined sensibility to the easy summer mule with the Double V. These elegant slip-ons feature supple leather straps atop molded, anatomically contoured rubber footbeds that provide customized support. They are a streamlined yet supremely comfortable sandal option for the discerning gent seeking equal parts luxury and laid-back hot-weather style.

$650, shop now

J.M. Weston. J.M. Weston.

Loro Piana Naha Sandal

When only the finest from the Riviera will do, slip into Loro Piana's exquisite Naha slide sandals. Crafted from intertwining polished calfskin bands that are delicately embossed, these combine sleek contemporary lines with a timeless artisanal quality. Every detail is a masterclass in attentive Italian craftsmanship, from the raised trims to the elegant wide straps that complement shorts or tailored pants with equal sophistication.

$950, shop now

Loro Piana. Loro Piana.

