The 14 Best Sandals for Men to Shop This Season

Summer is here, which means it's prime time to ditch the socks and let your feet embrace open-toed freedom. But this sandal season is about much more than just utilitarian comfort—it's an opportunity to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe with serious style.

From Mediterranean-inspired artisanal luxuries to avant-garde, fashion-forward designs, this summer's sandal offerings run the full sartorial gamut. Looking to channel timeless European sophistication? Slip into woven leathers and rich raffia styles inspired by the sun-drenched Riviera. Craving something more modern and cutting-edge? Boundary-pushing brands are bringing technical innovation and sleek minimalism to the summer sandal realm. Many of this season's must-haves pay homage to rich global artisanal traditions. We're talking handcrafted styles like Brazilian fisherman-inspired slip-ons, American vegetable-tanned leather sandals and Spanish espadrilles passed down through generations of master cobblers. For those who define luxury through obsessive attention to detail, these are the pieces for you.

But sandal season isn't just about buttoned-up propriety. The rebellious, statement-making side of summer style is represented through bold pieces like Gucci's exquisitely crafted yet utterly audacious horse-bit hardware sandals, and Tom Ford's daring animal prints dripping with Riviera decadence. Beyond the dressier options, a world of casual warm-weather sandals awaits for every occasion, from beachside strolls to ambitious hikes. Open-toed icons like Birkenstock, Teva, Crocs and many more prioritize comfort through ergonomic footbeds and technical performance details like waterproofing and adjustable straps. Even the sportiest sandals can look stylish when paired with the right relaxed shorts or chinos.

However you define your summer sandal style, from the boardroom to the boardwalk, the footwear options are limitless. It's time to ditch those sockless slip-ons and surrender to the most high-quality new pairs of sandals you deserve. Channeling timeless tradition or cutting-edge innovation, sophisticated luxury or laid-back nonchalance—these are the sandals that will elevate your summer fits from dapper to absolutely scorching hot.