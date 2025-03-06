Santa Monica is a laid-back, beachside oasis that feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Though it has traditionally been rather touristy due to its scenic, coastal landscape and iconic sights like the Santa Monica Pier, the restaurant scene has experienced a major upgrade in recent years. Tried-and-true establishments like Mélisse, which boasts two Michelin stars and has been around since 1999, have stood the test of time. Newcomers, including Chelsea, Orla, Edgemar and Seline, have already managed to impress locals and visitors from all across the city, encouraging even the most stubborn of East L.A. residents to hop on the 10 for dinner.

Whether you’re looking for fine dining to celebrate something special or simply need a new date night spot on the Westside, there are plenty of culinary gems ready to impress. Given the recent fires that devastated next door neighbors in the Palisades, this tight-knit coastal area is in need of support and business now more than ever. From Southeast Asian cuisine in Ocean Park to Mediterranean fare in front of Muscle Beach, these are the best restaurants in Santa Monica.