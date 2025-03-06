The Best Restaurants in Santa Monica
From Southeast Asian cuisine in Ocean Park to Mediterranean fare in front of Muscle Beach, these are the best restaurants in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica is a laid-back, beachside oasis that feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Though it has traditionally been rather touristy due to its scenic, coastal landscape and iconic sights like the Santa Monica Pier, the restaurant scene has experienced a major upgrade in recent years. Tried-and-true establishments like Mélisse, which boasts two Michelin stars and has been around since 1999, have stood the test of time. Newcomers, including Chelsea, Orla, Edgemar and Seline, have already managed to impress locals and visitors from all across the city, encouraging even the most stubborn of East L.A. residents to hop on the 10 for dinner.
Whether you’re looking for fine dining to celebrate something special or simply need a new date night spot on the Westside, there are plenty of culinary gems ready to impress. Given the recent fires that devastated next door neighbors in the Palisades, this tight-knit coastal area is in need of support and business now more than ever. From Southeast Asian cuisine in Ocean Park to Mediterranean fare in front of Muscle Beach, these are the best restaurants in Santa Monica.
The Best Santa Monica Restaurants
Colapasta
- 1241 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Colapasta is a hidden gem; the atmosphere is simple and cozy, encouraging patrons to pop in at their leisure for pasta and a glass of wine at this Michelin Guide Italian restaurant. You can also bring your own bottle of vino for a $10 corkage fee. The thinly-sliced bresaola, arugula and burrata is a delightful appetizer, but make sure you save room for the Moringa Agnolotti, which features fluffy, fontina-filled pockets of pasta drenched in a rich truffle butter. Another must-try is the casunziei—these red beet raviolis are sautéed in brown butter and topped with crunchy poppy seeds.
Cobi’s
- 2104 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Cobi’s is a Southeast Asian eatery created by Cobi Marsh, ideal for a fun weekend brunch or dinner. The pink and teal exterior is met with an extravagant interior: overhead hanging flowers greet you at the host stand, but in the main dining room, expect pink floral wallpaper, green ceilings and curtains and antique furnishings. There is also a beautiful patio with lush greenery and tropical energy. The Chef’s Selection tasting menu is a great way to experience the best of chef Arnold Marcella’s creations. If you prefer to order à la carte, signature items include the raw scallops on the half shell, pork dumplings, butter chicken and dry-aged branzino with yellow curry.
Citrin and Mélisse
- 1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Though they are two distinct concepts, Citrin and Mélisse by chef Josiah Citrin share a beautiful space in the heart of Wilshire Boulevard. Both Citrin and Mélisse focus on fine dining and five-star service, but one-Michelin-star Citrin is a bit more approachable and laid-back when compared to Relais and Châteaux Mélisse’s two Michelin stars. Whether you choose to sit at Citrin’s bar for à la carte bites or want to partake in the $165 pre-fixe menu, the signature egg caviar is a must. Mélisse, on the other hand, is an über special occasion spot, with only 14 seats in a small space that faces the open kitchen. The $399, 18-course menu uses locally sourced, seasonal California cuisine. Expect rotating dishes that range from A5 Wagyu to wild turbot and aged Liberty Duck.
Chelsea
- 1318 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Since opening in 2024, Chelsea has brought a slice of London living to Los Angeles. The pink, teal and blue interior is reminiscent of its namesake neighborhood in West London. Available Tuesday through Friday, Chelsea’s Happy Hour takes place at the bar and features discounted bites and $12 cocktails. If you sit down for a full dinner service, start with a cucumber gimlet infused with aloe while nibbling on the crispy lobster sliders. The grilled octopus and short rib cappelletti are also solid apps, but the sweet corn and ricotta ravioli with Thai green curry sauce shouldn’t be skipped. Round out your meal with the Japanese Caesar and a side of Kung Pao Brussels sprouts.
Orla
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Orla by chef Michael Mina landed on the Westside in tandem with the opening of Regent Santa Monica. During the day, enjoy sweeping ocean views from the chic outdoor patio, which boasts neutral tones and Art Deco accents. The menu revolves around Mediterranean fare with a special focus on Greek and Egyptian cuisine. Before diving into the hot dishes, spend some time exploring the cold mezze with the urfa-dusted big eye tuna, which is served atop a crispy falafel, and the hamachi crudo with Asian pear. Hot mezze small plate must-orders include the kataifi-wrapped prawns and charcoal-grilled octopus, but save room for the toasted orzo and spicy duck. When it comes to entrées, the kabob platter for two is a true feast of filet mignon, lamb kofta, chicken dolmas, halloumi, tangerine labneh, smoked eggplant dip, saffron basmati rice and fresh pita bread.
Shunji
- 3003 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Shunji is one of Santa Monica’s best sushi restaurants. Backed by chef Shunji Nakao, this Michelin Guide restaurant offers a traditional omakase dining experience that changes with the seasons. Guests are all seated at the same time as a group before being treated to a $295 tasting complete with a few small dishes and an array of nigiri courses. The on-site sommelier can also enhance your experience by guiding you through Shunji’s extensive list of sake. Since each type of fish featured is sourced fresh from local fish markets, patrons can expect five-star quality across the taste and presentation of each dish.
Pasjoli
- 2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Pasjoli’s candlelight ambiance, exposed brick walls and industrial setting make you feel as though you’re dining in a Parisian bistro in the middle of Ocean Park. For a more casual experience, post up at the bar and order various bites like the French deviled eggs with crispy duck skin or rich chicken liver mousse. The burnt Basque cheesecake is one of the creamiest in the city, and since there’s only a limited quantity available at the bar, order yours fast. The full Pasjoli experience includes a five-course menu with dishes like beef tartare, short rib bordelaise and a refreshing endive salad.
Crudo e Nudo
- 2724 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Crudo e Nudo went from a pandemic-era pop-up to one of the most locally-loved restaurants in Santa Monica seemingly overnight. The small counter-order establishment features an outdoor patio where guests can enjoy a glass of low-intervention wine while soaking up the sunshine. The menu is found on an ever-changing chalkboard inside, and though you’ll usually find staples like the tuna tartare toast and halibut crudo, even the most regular of patrons can expect to try something new during each visit. The $95 Neptune’s Flight is a five-course tasting menu that the chef decides each day, and though you’ll certainly want to try as many crudos as possible, don’t sleep on the Caesar Goes Vegan, which is topped with a generous amount of umami-forward furikake flakes.
Edgemar Restaurant and Lounge
- 2435 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Another Santa Monica newcomer that has already made quite the local impression, Edgemar Restaurant and Lounge boasts a warm, bohemian space on Main Street in Ocean Park. Located within a historic Frank Gehry-designed building, retro, curved booths meet lush greenery and original vaulted ceilings, setting the scene for a mezcal Negroni or glass of chilled red. The raw bar section of the menu is a major hit, featuring a big eye tuna sashimi salad with Maui onion dressing and a ginger chive halibut crudo in hot sesame oil. The shrimp toast is already local legend—you’ll want to order at least two for the table. For your main course, opt for the smoked lamb shoulder with whipped feta and accouterments.
Seline
- 3110 Main St Ste 132, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Seline is Pasjoli chef Dave Beran’s newest Santa Monica venture, with a stronger emphasis on fine dining. Seline opened toward the end of 2024 and uses dim lighting, abstract artwork and an open dining concept to entice all five senses while telling a story through each course. The seasonal $295 menu rotates regularly, but typically includes 15 to 18 courses that feature the freshest fruit, veggies, seafood and meats. For the ultimate experience, splurge on the $225 wine pairing and take your tastebuds on a journey as your eyes feast on the art that is each plate.
Xuntos
- 516 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Owned by chef Sandra Cordero of Gasolina Café in Woodland Hills, Xuntos is a modern Spanish restaurant in downtown Santa Monica specializing in all things tapas. The pink interior is fitted with elegant light fixtures, leather booths and a scallop shell wall. Whether you snag a spot at the bar or sit on the second-level terrace, the romantic atmosphere pairs perfectly with a glass of Spanish rosé and shareable seafood. Start with an order of tinned fish, the Galician-style empanada and scallops on the half shell before exploring the heavier parts of the menu. The truffle-forward bikini de cebolla are a delightful blend of savory and sweet, but the patatas bravas are a tapas classic that should never be skipped.
Élephante
- 1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401, United States
Best known for their legendary whipped eggplant, Élephante is a trendy Santa Monica restaurant that never seems to go out of style. Bohemian decor, ocean views, refreshing cocktails and Italian-inspired bites keep loyal locals and out-of-towners coming back for more. Do your best to reserve a reservation during sunset and request a table by the railing for the ultimate backdrop to your meal. The spicy passion fruit-forward namesake Élephante cocktail can be made with any spirit of your choice, and though the whipped eggplant is a must-order appetizer, you should also try the gulf shrimp, vodka sauce pasta and burrata pizza.
The Lobster
- 1602 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, United States
Enjoy seafood galore paired with stunning ocean views when you dine at The Lobster. Despite being located right at the start of the Santa Monica Pier, The Lobster is far from your typical tourist trap. Thanks to the panoramic beachside scene and the ultra-fresh seafood selection, this classic Santa Monica establishment has been a local staple for more than 25 years. As the same suggests, lobster is the star of the show, and you’ll find everything from lobster rolls to butter-poached lobster mashed potatoes to classic grilled Maine lobster on the menu. Outside of the luxe shellfish, highlights include the grilled day boat scallops, New England-style clam chowder and the sugar snap peas with toasted garlic and a zesty lemon aioli.
Birdie G’s
- 2421 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404, United States
Backed by the successful Rustic Canyon Family, Birdie G’s celebrates classic American cuisine with an elevated twist. This sustainably-driven restaurant prioritizes a zero-waste model and focuses on sourcing from local farmers and vendors. Birdie G’s feels like a true neighborhood spot, curating a casual, welcoming atmosphere that meets elegant bites and cocktails. The Sky’s the Limit is a gin-based beverage served in a delicate martini engraved martini glass, but if you prefer to sip something on the sweeter side, opt for the Not Your Grandmother’s Grasshopper. Similar to the cocktail menu, Birdie G’s food menu puts a playful spin on nostalgic dishes. Smoked fish dip is topped with trout caviar and fried matzo, cornbread sticks receive a spicy kick from a honey butter with green chiles and the tender skirt steak boasts a strong umami flavor from a koji marinade.