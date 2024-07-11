Summer weather calls for a light, crisp and refreshing wine. While there are plenty of chilled, light-bodied reds that make for a perfectly nice summer sipper, white wine tends to be a much more fitting option during the warmer months. Though chardonnay is always a popular white wine option, it can be a bit heavy and feature an intense, buttery flavor that is better suited for the fall or winter. Pinot grigio is a standard Italian favorite, but some find it a bit too sweet and fruity. Sauvignon blanc, however, is a dry and acidic white wine with a zingy finish alongside fresh fruit flavors. Some bottles boast earthy and herbaceous notes, making it the perfect white wine to sip during summer.

Along with countries like New Zealand and Australia, California has also mastered the art of this Bordeaux grape. Though Oregon, which has been partial to pinot noir since becoming a premier wine-growing region, is new to growing sauvignon blanc grapes, a handful of vineyards in Oregon wine country have also begun experimenting with the varietal, allowing West Coast residents to enjoy premier bottles right from their backyard. From Santa Barbara all the way up to Willamette Valley, these are the best West Coast wineries for sipping sauvignon blanc.