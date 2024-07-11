The Best West Coast Wineries for Sipping Sauvignon Blanc
Summer weather calls for a light, crisp and refreshing wine. While there are plenty of chilled, light-bodied reds that make for a perfectly nice summer sipper, white wine tends to be a much more fitting option during the warmer months. Though chardonnay is always a popular white wine option, it can be a bit heavy and feature an intense, buttery flavor that is better suited for the fall or winter. Pinot grigio is a standard Italian favorite, but some find it a bit too sweet and fruity. Sauvignon blanc, however, is a dry and acidic white wine with a zingy finish alongside fresh fruit flavors. Some bottles boast earthy and herbaceous notes, making it the perfect white wine to sip during summer.
Along with countries like New Zealand and Australia, California has also mastered the art of this Bordeaux grape. Though Oregon, which has been partial to pinot noir since becoming a premier wine-growing region, is new to growing sauvignon blanc grapes, a handful of vineyards in Oregon wine country have also begun experimenting with the varietal, allowing West Coast residents to enjoy premier bottles right from their backyard. From Santa Barbara all the way up to Willamette Valley, these are the best West Coast wineries for sipping sauvignon blanc.
Where to Find the Best Sauvignon Blanc on the West Coast, from California to Oregon
Dragonette Cellars
- 2445 Alamo Pintado Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
Situated in the heart of Los Olivos, one of the most quaint and idyllic towns within Santa Ynez Valley, Dragonette Cellars crafts expert Burgundy, Rhône and Bordeaux varietals from local vineyards, with special attention to sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir. The $60 2022 sauvignon blanc from Grimm’s Vineyard is a particularly exceptional bottle, made with beautiful fruits from the small, exclusive property. If you stop by the charming and laid-back tasting room, be prepared to leave with at least a few bottles (and maybe even a wine club membership).
Dry Creek Vineyard
- 3770 Lambert Bridge Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Dry Creek Vineyard is a private, family-owned winery in Healdsburg. Founded more than 50 years ago, Dry Creek is a Sonoma County staple that is 100 percent certified sustainable. Whether you want a full estate tour and tasting or prefer a wine flight and picnic lunch, this beautiful property sets the scene with lush vines, greenery and spacious outdoor seating. The $32 2022 Taylor's Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc is a single-vineyard wine with a juicy palate, featuring subtle hints of hibiscus and cucumber.
Willamette Valley Vineyards
- 8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
Willamette Valley Vineyards is leading the charge for sauvignon blanc in Oregon. To produce the 2023 Willamette Valley Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, a huge team had to research rootstocks and vine materials to craft the highest-quality wine possible while still remaining sustainable. Though this $38 bottle can be ordered online, a visit to the estate tasting room in Turner allows you to take in the panoramic valley and vineyard views while you sip. You’ll also find a massive courtyard, cozy fireplaces and dog-friendly lawns so you can imbibe with a scenic picnic.
Bricoleur Vineyards
- 7394 Starr Rd, Windsor, CA 95492
From picturesque ponds to epic lookout points, an afternoon at Bricoleur Vineyards includes far more than a standard tasting or glass of wine. When visiting the tasting room, located just outside of Healdsburg, guests have the option to partake in the Rooted wine pairing, which includes a six-course, chef-curated spread alongside complementary glasses of vino. The 2023 Bricoleur Sauvignon Blanc goes for $36 a bottle and boasts a tangy palate, with tropical fruit flavors ranging from guava to passion fruit. Grab a bottle before hosting your next dinner party and pair it with Mediterranean-style dishes like pasta and fresh seafood.
Merry Edwards Winery
- 2959 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol, CA 95472
Located in Sonoma County’s Sebastopol, Merry Edwards Winery has been producing elegant, single-vineyard sauvignon blancs since 1997. A stunning tasting room overlooks rolling vineyards as far as the eye can see at this certified sustainable winery. There are a few different tasting tiers to choose from; the $90 reserve tasting experience is the most elevated, and ends with the brand's famous sauvignon blanc. Scoring 95 points from Wine Spectator, the 2022 Merry Edwards Russian Valley Sauvignon Blanc is silky, bright and fruit-forward, at $45 per bottle.
Gamble Family Vineyards
- 7554 St Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
Gamble Family Vineyards was founded by third-generation winemaker Tom Gamble in 2005. Since then, this quiet winery has sourced grapes from Napa’s most pristine vineyards and AVA’s in Yountville, Rutherford and more. The family-owned tasting room sits in the heart of Napa Valley, and offers private tastings where you might even get to meet Gamble himself. Reservations are required as the winery is not open to the public, but as long as you book in advance, you should be able to secure a spot. The 2023 Gamble Sauvignon Blanc costs $55 a bottle and boasts a harmonious balance of citrus and minerality, making it a solid contender against light fare or even spicy cuisine.
Margerum Wine Company
- 19 E Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- 2446 Alamo Pintado Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
Whether you’re strolling through Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone or taking a self-led wine-tasting tour through Los Olivos in Santa Ynez, Margerum Wine Company is a must-visit. With tasting rooms both along the coast and in the valley, each of these spaces has a special charm and design-forward interior that invites guests to kick back and relax while exploring hand-crafted wines. The 2022 Margerum McGinley Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc is a $45 bottle that has a vibrant, clear color with a rich, concentrated and mineral-forward palate. Sourced from a rare selection of old vines, this is the ideal bottle to bring to your next outdoor gathering or beachside picnic.
Story of Soil
- 2928 San Marcos Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
Another favorite among Los Olivos locals, Story of Soil is a unique and innovative winery that has truly worked its way from the ground up. The tiny, dedicated team focuses on single-vineyard wines made in small batches. The cozy tasting room feels more like entering someone's house than it does a business, and the knowledgeable pourers and winemakers are always interested in conversing with guests and visitors. The $38 2023 Grassini Family Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc is aged for 10 months in both stainless steel and natural French oak barrels, yielding a citrusy taste and acidic mouthfeel.