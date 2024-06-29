The Dreamiest Scented Candles for Summer
It’s time to light up a summery votive to usher in the sunniest time of year.Read More
If you ask someone to describe the scent of summer, you’re sure to get quite a few different replies—some might say salty air or the ocean breeze, while others may associate the season with blooming flowers or fresh cut herbs, or perhaps zesty citrus and lush greenery. Fragrance is personal, but no matter what bouquet you prefer, a luxurious scented candle is a perfect way to bring that summery feeling into your home.
A chic scented candle instantly transforms the atmosphere; it’s such an easy and seamless option to update your home for summer. You can also opt for different scented candles depending on your mood; you might want a more uplifting, sunny scent during the daytime, and then light up a soft woodsy or amber-focused bougie for a dinner party or cozy evening at home.
There’s an elegant summer scent out there for every perfume preference, whether you’re into floral, fruity, woodsy, herbal, citrus or anything in between. Below, see the best scents to light up this season—you're sure to find your new favorite candle here.
The Best Summer Candle Scents
- Carrière Frères Waterlily
- Glasshouse Fragrances Perfect Palm Springs
- Byredo Summer Rain Candle
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian La Trouverie Scented Candle
- Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle
- Lafco Paloma Melon
- Apotheke x The Peach Truck Classic Candle
- Voluspa Wildflowers Classic Candle
- Oribé Côte d’Azur
- The White Company Sea Salt Signature Candle
- Aerin L'Ansecoy Orange Blossom Candle
- Aromatique White Amaryllis and Rosemary Cube Glass Candle
- Diptyque Paris Geranium Rosa Candle
- Nette Pearl Dust Scented Candle
- Boy Smells Italian Kush
- Trudon De Oro Candle
- Skandinavisk Regn Scented Candle
- Le Labo Petit Grain 21 Classic Candle
- Illume Citrus Crush Fleur Tin Candle
- Aerangis No. 50 Soiree Noire
- Otherland Melonspell Candle
Carrière Frères Waterlily
Carrière Frères’s special candle collection with the Paris National Museum of Natural History is so chic for summer. This lovely waterlily candle is both floral and fruity, and it comes in a gorgeous vessel that adds a pop of color to your home decor atmosphere.
Glasshouse Fragrances Perfect Palm Springs
Get into the summery mindset with this dreamy glass jar candle, which is inspired by the desert heat of Palm Springs. The two-wick candle exudes an aroma of bergamot, mint and anise, plus white tea, fig and lily of the valley, with base notes of woods and musk.
Byredo Summer Rain Candle
Just the name of this Byredo candle is enough to get it on our summer wish list, but the combination of scents is even more enticing—basil, spearmint, ginger, sandalwood and tonka beans. We can already feel the summer drizzle.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian La Trouverie Scented Candle
This luxe candle is inspired by perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s childhood in the French countryside, which comes through thanks to the warm and nostalgic amalgam of lavender, thyme and rosemary.
Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle
Sage is believed to be cleansing, so bring on the fresh starts with this candle that brings to mind the feeling of a fresh sea breeze.
Lafco Paloma Melon
Lafco's dreamy essential oil-based fragrance is perfect for summer; it’s fresh but complex, with rosemary, casaba melon, cantaloupe and lime.
Apotheke x The Peach Truck Classic Candle
Get in the mood for peach season with this fruity candle, which is inspired by all things summer fruit. Made with a soy wax blend and essential fragrance oils, it gives off an aroma of peaches, bergamot, jasmine, cedarwood and amber.
Voluspa Wildflowers Classic Candle
This aptly named hand-poured candle will fill your home with a the aroma of a bouquet of wildflowers, golden poppy and herbs, complemented by a touch of citrus and blue agave.
Oribé Côte d’Azur
Oribé has long been a haircare favorite, and now the brand has released their first candles, including this captivating scent inspired by the French Riviera; it’s a mixture of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and la mariposa blanca, with an underlying note of sandalwood.
The White Company Sea Salt Signature Candle
If you’re always dreaming of the ocean, you’ll adore this sea salt votive, with additional hints of oakmoss and cedarwood.
Aerin L'Ansecoy Orange Blossom Candle
For an elegant orange blossom aroma, try this candle that’s inspired by the Caribbean isle of Mustique.
Aromatique White Amaryllis and Rosemary Cube Glass Candle
For a citrusy, almost spicy summer vibe, try this candle, which features notes of lemon, rosemary and ginger with more unexpected hints of oak moss and cardamom.
Diptyque Paris Geranium Rosa Candle
You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Diptyque, but for summer, definitely try out the French fragrance house’s rose geranium candle—it's sure to be your new favorite scent for the season.
Nette Pearl Dust Scented Candle
Nette’s hand-poured, coconut and soy wax candle is all about the height of summer; it will perfume the room with a mixture of white musk, amber and orris.
Boy Smells Italian Kush
For a more unexpected summertime candle scent, try Boy Smells unique take on their classic Kush aroma. It's a mixture of classic citrus and pepper alongside basil, oregano and cannabis, with base notes of patchouli and cypress.
Trudon De Oro Candle
Trudon’s latest sophisticated votive is all about the Mediterranean, because even if you can't spend your summer jet-setting, at least you can make your home smell like vacation. The Oro candle is focused on all things bergamot and orange blossom, even down to the sunny orange-yellow color.
Skandinavisk Regn Scented Candle
For a more unexpected scent, try this candle that’s inspired by those quick summer storms—think damp grass and peonies.
Le Labo Petit Grain 21 Classic Candle
Le Labo's Petit Grain 21 is hand-poured with potent fragrance oils, for a heady scent of bergamot, orange blossom and delicate white florals.
Illume Citrus Crush Fleur Tin Candle
Citrusy scents are so lovely for this season, and we love the combination of mandarin and grapefruit, along with a touch of sandalwood, in this petite bougie.
Aerangis No. 50 Soiree Noire
Aerangis’ votive is a unique mixture of a wood and floral scent along with musk, for those that prefer a headier bouquet, even in the warm months. The cashmere wood and musk are offset by cassis and lemon, for a bright yet warm aroma.
Otherland Melonspell Candle
Those that can’t get enough of fruity medleys won’t be able to resist this juicy watermelon, cucumber dew and palo santo-focused coconut and soy candle, which also has a 50-hour burn time.