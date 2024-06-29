The Dreamiest Scented Candles for Summer

If you ask someone to describe the scent of summer, you’re sure to get quite a few different replies—some might say salty air or the ocean breeze, while others may associate the season with blooming flowers or fresh cut herbs, or perhaps zesty citrus and lush greenery. Fragrance is personal, but no matter what bouquet you prefer, a luxurious scented candle is a perfect way to bring that summery feeling into your home.

A chic scented candle instantly transforms the atmosphere; it’s such an easy and seamless option to update your home for summer. You can also opt for different scented candles depending on your mood; you might want a more uplifting, sunny scent during the daytime, and then light up a soft woodsy or amber-focused bougie for a dinner party or cozy evening at home.

There’s an elegant summer scent out there for every perfume preference, whether you’re into floral, fruity, woodsy, herbal, citrus or anything in between. Below, see the best scents to light up this season—you're sure to find your new favorite candle here.