The Dreamiest Scented Candles for Summer

It’s time to light up a summery votive to usher in the sunniest time of year.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg

If you ask someone to describe the scent of summer, you’re sure to get quite a few different replies—some might say salty air or the ocean breeze, while others may associate the season with blooming flowers or fresh cut herbs, or perhaps zesty citrus and lush greenery. Fragrance is personal, but no matter what bouquet you prefer, a luxurious scented candle is a perfect way to bring that summery feeling into your home.

A chic scented candle instantly transforms the atmosphere; it’s such an easy and seamless option to update your home for summer. You can also opt for different scented candles depending on your mood; you might want a more uplifting, sunny scent during the daytime, and then light up a soft woodsy or amber-focused bougie for a dinner party or cozy evening at home.

There’s an elegant summer scent out there for every perfume preference, whether you’re into floral, fruity, woodsy, herbal, citrus or anything in between. Below, see the best scents to light up this season—you're sure to find your new favorite candle here.

The Best Summer Candle Scents

Carrière Frères Waterlily

Carrière Frères’s special candle collection with the Paris National Museum of Natural History is so chic for summer. This lovely waterlily candle is both floral and fruity, and it comes in a gorgeous vessel that adds a pop of color to your home decor atmosphere.

$85, SHOP NOW

Carrière Frères. Carrière Frères.

Glasshouse Fragrances Perfect Palm Springs

Get into the summery mindset with this dreamy glass jar candle, which is inspired by the desert heat of Palm Springs. The two-wick candle exudes an aroma of bergamot, mint and anise, plus white tea, fig and lily of the valley, with base notes of woods and musk.

$50, SHOP NOW

Glasshouse Fragrances. Glasshouse Fragrances

Byredo Summer Rain Candle

Just the name of this Byredo candle is enough to get it on our summer wish list, but the combination of scents is even more enticing—basil, spearmint, ginger, sandalwood and tonka beans. We can already feel the summer drizzle.

$99, SHOP NOW

Byredo. Byredo

Maison Francis Kurkdjian La Trouverie Scented Candle

This luxe candle is inspired by perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s childhood in the French countryside, which comes through thanks to the warm and nostalgic amalgam of lavender, thyme and rosemary.

$95, SHOP NOW

Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle

Sage is believed to be cleansing, so bring on the fresh starts with this candle that brings to mind the feeling of a fresh sea breeze.

$60, SHOP NOW

Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle Flamingo Estate

Lafco Paloma Melon

Lafco's dreamy essential oil-based fragrance is perfect for summer; it’s fresh but complex, with rosemary, casaba melon, cantaloupe and lime.

$75, SHOP NOW

Lafco. Lafco.

Apotheke x The Peach Truck Classic Candle

Get in the mood for peach season with this fruity candle, which is inspired by all things summer fruit. Made with a soy wax blend and essential fragrance oils, it gives off an aroma of peaches, bergamot, jasmine, cedarwood and amber.

$44, SHOP NOW

Apotheke. Apotheke

Voluspa Wildflowers Classic Candle

This aptly named hand-poured candle will fill your home with a the aroma of a bouquet of wildflowers, golden poppy and herbs, complemented by a touch of citrus and blue agave.

$35, SHOP NOW

Voluspa. Voluspa.

Oribé Côte d’Azur

Oribé has long been a haircare favorite, and now the brand has released their first candles, including this captivating scent inspired by the French Riviera; it’s a mixture of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and la mariposa blanca, with an underlying note of sandalwood.

$78, SHOP NOW

Oribe. Oribe.

The White Company Sea Salt Signature Candle

If you’re always dreaming of the ocean, you’ll adore this sea salt votive, with additional hints of oakmoss and cedarwood.

$29, SHOP NOW

The White Company. The White Company.

Aerin L'Ansecoy Orange Blossom Candle

For an elegant orange blossom aroma, try this candle that’s inspired by the Caribbean isle of Mustique.

$125, SHOP NOW

Aerin. Aerin.

Aromatique White Amaryllis and Rosemary Cube Glass Candle

For a citrusy, almost spicy summer vibe, try this candle, which features notes of lemon, rosemary and ginger with more unexpected hints of oak moss and cardamom.

$30, SHOP NOW

Aromatique. Aromatique.

Diptyque Paris Geranium Rosa Candle

You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Diptyque, but for summer, definitely try out the French fragrance house’s rose geranium candle—it's sure to be your new favorite scent for the season.

$74, SHOP NOW

Diptyque. Diptyque.

Nette Pearl Dust Scented Candle

Nette’s hand-poured, coconut and soy wax candle is all about the height of summer; it will perfume the room with a mixture of white musk, amber and orris.

$82, SHOP NOW

Nette. Nette.

Boy Smells Italian Kush

For a more unexpected summertime candle scent, try Boy Smells unique take on their classic Kush aroma. It's a mixture of classic citrus and pepper alongside basil, oregano and cannabis, with base notes of patchouli and cypress.

$48, SHOP NOW

Boy Smells. Boy Smells

Trudon De Oro Candle

Trudon’s latest sophisticated votive is all about the Mediterranean, because even if you can't spend your summer jet-setting, at least you can make your home smell like vacation. The Oro candle is focused on all things bergamot and orange blossom, even down to the sunny orange-yellow color.

$140, SHOP NOW

Trudon. Trudon

Skandinavisk Regn Scented Candle

For a more unexpected scent, try this candle that’s inspired by those quick summer storms—think damp grass and peonies.

$45, SHOP NOW

Skandinavisk. Skandinavisk.

Le Labo Petit Grain 21 Classic Candle

Le Labo's Petit Grain 21 is hand-poured with potent fragrance oils, for a heady scent of bergamot, orange blossom and delicate white florals.

$84, SHOP NOW

Le Labo. Le Labo

Illume Citrus Crush Fleur Tin Candle

Citrusy scents are so lovely for this season, and we love the combination of mandarin and grapefruit, along with a touch of sandalwood, in this petite bougie.

$16, SHOP NOW

Illume Candles. Illume Candles.

Aerangis No. 50 Soiree Noire

Aerangis’ votive is a unique mixture of a wood and floral scent along with musk, for those that prefer a headier bouquet, even in the warm months. The cashmere wood and musk are offset by cassis and lemon, for a bright yet warm aroma.

$78, SHOP NOW

Aerangis. Aerangis.

Otherland Melonspell Candle

Those that can’t get enough of fruity medleys won’t be able to resist this juicy watermelon, cucumber dew and palo santo-focused coconut and soy candle, which also has a 50-hour burn time.

$40, SHOP NOW

Otherland. Otherland.

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page