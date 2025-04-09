The Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A.
Whether you’re planning a romantic date night complete with oysters and caviar or simply want to know where to find the city’s best lobster rolls, these are the best seafood restaurants in L.A.Read More
Seafood is a quintessential cuisine for any coastal city, and Los Angeles is no exception. In Malibu, laid-back beach shacks like Neptune’s Net and Malibu Seafood serve fried shrimp, scallops and crab legs right along PCH, allowing guests to soak up ocean views or walk across the street for a sandy picnic. However, if you prefer a more elevated seafood experience complete with three-tiered shellfish platters, caviar-topped lobster rolls and fresh crudos, there are plenty of restaurants to explore across the city.
Fine dining legend Providence is a multi-Michelin-starred gem that serves sustainably sourced seafood by chef Michael Cimarusti, but if you want a more casual seafood feast inspired by the New England coast, head to Connie & Ted’s, Cimarusti’s second restaurant. From Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo to Frogtown’s Loreto, several of L.A.’s most popular seafood spots have combined creativity with high-quality fish to create a cult following of loyal regulars. Exciting newcomers like Koast have already earned their keep, with a dynamic menu enhanced by a premium wine list. Whether you’re planning a romantic date night complete with oysters and caviar or simply want to know where to find the city’s best lobster rolls, these are the best seafood restaurants in L.A.
The Best Restaurants for Seafood in L.A.
Loreto
- 1991 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Mexican-inspired seafood is served in a chic, upscale space at Loreto. This unique Frogtown restaurant serves a variety of ceviches, aguachiles and tostadas—all of which pair perfectly with a zesty margarita or the signature Todos Santos Milk Punch. Start light with the leche de tigre ceviche, scallop tostada and yellowtail sashimi. The tortilla Tom Yum soup puts a fun twist on a Thai classic, but the shrimp empanadas are another comforting creation. When it comes to the main course, share the branzino zarandeado which is served with tortillas, black beans, rice and more. An entire vegetarian menu features everything from hearts of palm ceviche to stuffed sweet potatoes for plant-based diners.
Koast
- 6623 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Koast is a 2025 opening that has already won the hearts of Los Angeles seafood lovers. Backed by the same team behind Michelin-starred Kali, Koast focuses on shareable dishes in an intimate, cozy setting. The wine program is out of this world, with special bottles ranging from British bubbles to under-the-radar reds from California. The crispy scallop cake is a signature item that will have you coming back for more, but the raw items also shine, with the miso-marinated Ora King salmon crudo and brown butter bluefin tuna being two major hits. The angel hair pasta with octopus is the ultimate pasta course, but you’ll definitely want to order the tender grilled prawns, too. Like any great seafood joint, Koast also serves an incredible burger—don’t forget to order a side of crispy Old Bay fries.
Crudo e Nudo
- 2724 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Located in the heart of Ocean Park’s Main Street, Crudo e Nudo is a Santa Monica staple for seafood lovers. Sustainability and local sourcing are at the foundation of the Southern California operation, and the chalkboard menu changes daily depending on what is caught. Counter ordering creates a laid-back vibe, but the quality of the food is on par with some of the city’s finest eateries. Though you’ll always find new creations on the menu, some consistent favorites include the tuna toast, caviar nachos and fresh halibut crudo.
Ceviche Project
- 2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Ceviche Project is the definition of tiny but mighty. This renowned seafood restaurant has a small yet design-forward dining room complete with a handful of tables and an intimate bar area. As the name suggests, guests can expect to enjoy an innovative selection of raw seafood. The Thai snapper ceviche is a zesty and spicy delight, while the kanpachi aguachile boasts bold, fruit-forward flavor. If you’re a fan of shellfish, the Peruvian scallops on the half-shell are famous among loyal locals—just don’t forget to pair your meal with a glass of crisp white or orange wine.
Broad Street Oyster Co.
- Multiple Locations
From Malibu to Downtown Los Angeles, Broad Street Oyster Co. has taken over the city with its award-winning lobster rolls. While you can keep your lobster roll classic and simple, Broad Street is known for enhancing this seafood sandwich with everything from fresh uni to generous dollops of caviar. If you’re in the mood for a lighter meal, the menu also features shareable bites like ceviche, tuna tartare, oysters Rockefeller, and more. Though you’ll find Broad Street Oyster Co. at both Grand Central Market and Smorgasburg downtown, as well as in Northern California in San Francisco, the Malibu location offers a huge covered patio where you can kick back with canned wine or beer while waiting for your order.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Saltie Girl is a Boston transplant located on the Sunset Strip. The impressive selection of tinned fish is out of this world, featuring classic anchovies, octopus soaked in olive oil, grilled razor clams, all of which are served alongside grilled bread, flavored salts, peppers and French butter. If tinned fish isn’t your thing, Saltie Girl has plenty of East Coast classics, like the buttery lobster roll or New England clam chowder, though you could also try the king crab roll. However, those looking to splurge should indulge in the lobster frites before ending on a sweet note with the homemade soft serve. The pink and blue color scheme is playful and bright, but for the ultimate people-watching, sit outside on the covered patio and enjoy a prime view of Sunset Boulevard.
Found Oyster
- 4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Found Oyster is a neighborhood eatery located in the heart of East Hollywood. The decor and vibe of the jewel box space is reminiscent of a classic East Coast oyster bar, featuring checkered floors, rustic bar stools and quaint bistro tables. This is the perfect place to gather with friends over cold Champagne and oysters on ice. Though there are plenty of raw bar items to choose from, the cooked seafood dishes are just as enticing. Start with the fried oysters before indulging in the rich lobster bisque roll as your main course.
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Regarded as one of L.A.’s most beloved fine dining restaurants, Providence by chef Michael Cimarusti holds two Michelin Stars and one Green Star. Providence’s commitment to sustainability shines, and in addition to working with local fisherman to source the most in-season fresh fish, the eatery even has its own beehive on-site for honey. Though the menu changes based on what is available, expect delicately plated creations such as box crab with truffles, salt-roasted Santa Barbara spot prawns and caviar-topped crispy potatoes.
Connie and Ted’s
- 8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Also by chef Michael Cimarusti, Connie and Ted’s is a New England-inspired seafood restaurant with a nautical ambiance in the heart of West Hollywood. Red booths, exposed wooden beams and a clear, open kitchen curate a cozy, diner-esque atmosphere, setting the scene for oysters on ice, fried clams, and of course, the famous chowders. Whether you prefer New England, Manhattan or Rhode Island-style, Connie and Ted’s has perfected all three—order the sampler and see for yourself. The fresh Maine lobster roll, which can be served hot or cold, is another obvious highlight, but if you’re visiting during brunch, indulge in the rich Maine lobster croque Connie.
The Lonely Oyster
- 1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Located in Echo Park, The Lonely Oyster is a locally-loved oyster bar that oozes cozy neighborhood charm. The interior is sleek yet warm, while the back patio offers a quiet reprieve in the heart of East L.A. When it comes to cocktails, the oyster-topped TLO Martini is a must, but they also whip up a solid Bloody Mary during brunch. If you’re going to splurge on a shellfish “plateau,” this is the place to do it. Depending on which platter you choose, you’ll get to try a combo of some of The Lonely Oyster’s freshest offerings, such as chilled clams, tiger prawns and stuffed mussels.
Holbox
- 3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Holbox is a no-frills, one-Michelin-star restaurant that’s all about the food. Located within Mercado La Paloma, Holbox hosts casual counter ordering in a charming food hall setting, though on Thursdays and Fridays, guests do have the opportunity to partake in an eight-course dinner (spots fill up fast). The menu is inspired by the food found in chef and owner Gilberto Cetina’s native Yucatan Peninsula. Expect tostadas topped with tuna, uni and smoked kanpachi along with a variety of fish tacos, ceviches and aguachiles. When it comes to hot dishes, the pan-seared scallop tacos are a must, as is the Mesquite-grilled branzino and octopus.
The Lobster
- 1602 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
For more than 25 years, The Lobster has delighted locals and tourists alike with its epic ocean views, proximity to the Santa Monica Pier and classic seafood menu. As the name suggests, lobster is the star of the show, and you’ll find it prepared in a multitude of ways. From classic grilled tails served alongside hot-drawn butter to mashed potatoes topped with tender chunks of poached lobster, this shellfish gets all of the attention it deserves. The menu, curated by chef Govind Armstrong, showcases other ocean favorites like charred octopus, crispy calamari, grilled dayboat scallops and New England-style clam chowder.