Seafood is a quintessential cuisine for any coastal city, and Los Angeles is no exception. In Malibu, laid-back beach shacks like Neptune’s Net and Malibu Seafood serve fried shrimp, scallops and crab legs right along PCH, allowing guests to soak up ocean views or walk across the street for a sandy picnic. However, if you prefer a more elevated seafood experience complete with three-tiered shellfish platters, caviar-topped lobster rolls and fresh crudos, there are plenty of restaurants to explore across the city.

Fine dining legend Providence is a multi-Michelin-starred gem that serves sustainably sourced seafood by chef Michael Cimarusti, but if you want a more casual seafood feast inspired by the New England coast, head to Connie & Ted’s, Cimarusti’s second restaurant. From Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo to Frogtown’s Loreto, several of L.A.’s most popular seafood spots have combined creativity with high-quality fish to create a cult following of loyal regulars. Exciting newcomers like Koast have already earned their keep, with a dynamic menu enhanced by a premium wine list. Whether you’re planning a romantic date night complete with oysters and caviar or simply want to know where to find the city’s best lobster rolls, these are the best seafood restaurants in L.A.