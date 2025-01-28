The Best Ski Jackets to Hit the Slopes in Style
Read More
Finding the perfect ski jacket isn’t as simple as bringing along your favorite winter puffer for a snowy trip to the slopes. The ultimate ski jacket isn’t just about warmth (though yes, that is a requirement); it also needs to keep you dry and comfortable while heading up the ski lift and while breezing down the mountain, without constraining your movement. That doesn't mean you have to give up style, though, because gone are the days when embarking on a skip trip meant packing the equivalent of a sleeping bag in clothing form.
The best ski jackets are a seamless blend of fashion and functionality; they have all the technical aspects you want, including weather-resistant technology, insulating features and pockets for mountain essentials like your ski pass and goggles. These ski jackets keep you warm in frigid temps, but should also be breathable, so you’re not sticky or uncomfortable, all while looking the part. You also want a ski jacket that won’t constrict your movements while flying down the mountain; not only is that uncomfortable, but it’s also a major safety issue.
Whether you're off to St. Moritz or jetting to Aspen, if you’re heading off on a ski trip this year, then it’s time to consider adding to your alpine wardrobe with a stylish new ski jacket. Whether you’re zooming down a black diamond or sticking to the bunny slopes, we found all the best ski jackets that promise to keep you warm, snug and chic on the mountains…or just for that après-ski lifestyle.
Perfect Moment Polar Houndstooth Down Puffer Jacket
Perfect Moment’s chic houndstooth ski jacket features 700-fill-power down for extra warmth even during cold weather conditions, with plenty of zippered pockets to hold onto your ski day accessories, plus an internal goggle pocket and a high-neck collar with a helmet-compatible hood. It is subtly cropped, so select your ski pants accordingly.
Obermeyer Circe Down Jacket
This Obermeyer ski jacket is made of a waterproof and breathable fabric, with 600-fill-power insulation and a removable faux-fur hood. It’s a solid piece of outerwear that you can wear on and off the slopes, with a classic fit that's easy to throw on over your base layers.
Halfdays Aston Jacket
This belted ski jacket is equipped with PrimaLoft insulation, underarm vents, a ski pass pocket with a goggle wipe and a helmet-friendly adjustable, removable hood. Multiple pockets offer storage for your on and off-slope essentials.
Rudsak Lux Women's Fitted Ski Jacket
We love a crisp winter white, especially on the mountain. This jacket is great for those that prefer a more fitted silhouette. The fleece-lined collar and pockets offer extra warmth, and there are plenty of pockets, stretch storm cuffs, a removable snow skirt and RECCO tech, plus a draw cord on the hood and bungee draw cords at the waist.
Outdoor Research Snowcrew Reveler Jacket
Keep it simple in this classic black snow jacket, which features a Ventia two-layer breathable membrane that is both windproof and waterproof, has an insulted exterior chest pocket to safely store your phone as well as a key clip pocket for your ski pass. Thumbholes and adjustable cuffs add comfort and ease, while the oversized fit allows for convenient layering.
Erin Snow Diana Cargo Jacket in Eco Sporty
This timeless black insulated ski jacket has us ready to book a trip to the slopes ASAP. The eco-friendly, waterproof coat is made out of a recycled shell, with a flattering, slim fit and removable belted waist. The attached insulated hood will keep you warm and dry, and the multiple pockets are fitted with a handwarmer lining.
Aether Bancroft Snow Jacket
This ski puffer packs a whole lot of punch in a minimalist aesthetic. This jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant and insulated with goose down, with an adjustable hem and multiple hidden zippered pockets. It has a snow skirt to prevent powder from creeping inside, but it also zips out in case it’s a less snowy day. And don’t forget about safety; the jacket has a rescue reflector feature at the back of the neck.
Cordova Meribel Down Ski Jacket
A bold red coat is a sure way to stand out from the crowds on the slopes; this quilted ski puffer is made of a water-resistant shell and has an internal powder skirt. We love the versatility; you can easily wear it on and off the slopes.
Helly Hansen Women’s Alphelia Ski Jacket
This green-and-white jacket has all the bells and whistles you want from a ski coat, including two-layer construction with PrimaLoft insulation for lightweight warmth, four-way stretch fabric, a ski-pass pocket and a goggle pocket (in addition to chest and hand pockets), plus a detachable hood and wrist gaiters. It’s treated with PFC-free DWR (durable water repellent), for waterproofing. It’s also equipped with a RECCO transponder, which emits a directional radar beam, just in case you go a little too far into the less-traveled mountain terrain.
Goldbergh Hida Ski Jacket
Goldbergh's Hida jacket offers a streamlined yet functional option. Made from a waterproof shell and filled with insulating down, the coat also features a waterproof shell, removable snow skirt and a detachable faux-fur-trimmed hood. We're especially into the thumbholes on the knitted cuffs, and the belted waist adds more shape.
Bogner Sport Vanja Down Ski Jacket
Bogner has long been one of the high-end gold standard brands of stylish ski gear. The Vanja down jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable, with a permanent water-repellent finish. It's filled with a goose down and goose feather padding, with an interior snow guard, two concealed zipper pockets and a detachable stand-up collar; the hood is also detachable, and stowable within the collar.. The shades of brown and neutrals in a "W" quilting pattern add a fun yet classic twist to the classic ski jacket.
Arc'teryx Sentinel Jacket
This no-nonsense, ultra-durable Gore-Tex shell jacket offers a comfy, roomy fit, plus it has a helmet-compatible adjustable hood, WaterTight pit zips and a RECCO reflector. Perfect for big mountain, freeride skiing, it has a more rugged feel, and backs that up with the technology to match.
Moncler Grenoble Laplance Hooded Ski Jacket
Designed for Alpine skiing, this stylish Moncler insulated jacket is made of windproof and water-repellent high-quality Gore-Tex canvas, with water-resistant zippers and avalanche reflector, plus a ski pass pocket and stretchy jersey wrist gaiters. It has a sleeker, more streamlined look than some of the puffier options out there, and the removable fur-trimmed hood is so chic.
Fusalp Lexa Ski Jacket
Make a statement on the mountain Fusalp's icy blue colorblock ski jacket, made of waterproof, water-repellent stretch twill with PrimaLoft wadding; the extra warmth makes this ideal for chilly ski temperatures. This piece of ski gear doesn't sacrifice style for function; it's one of the best options for advanced, active skiers, thanks to thermoregulating features including ventilation zips under the arms. It's also fitted with a RECCO avalanche tracking system and integrated snow guard, with both ski pass and goggle pockets, so you don't have to fumble for your must-haves on the chairlift.
The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
You can’t go wrong with this North Face topper; it’s an ideal ski and snowboarding jacket, with a waterproof exterior and warm, soft and cozy interior, for the ultimate in weather protection. The underarm venting allows for temperature regulation, and the DryVent shell layer can be worn with out without the zip-in ThermoBall liner. The hardshell jacket has all the little technical details one would want from a classic ski jacket, including a helmet-compatible hood, zip pockets, a ticket-attachment loop and a snap-down powder skirt.
Backcountry Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Shell Jacket
This Backcountry ski jacket is made of waterproof Gore-Tex canvas, with a fitted helmet-compatible hood and removable powder skirt. The hardshell jacket runs on the larger size so that you can easily wear it over down mid-layers.
Apparis Odin Ski Jacket
It turns out sportswear can be plenty elegant, like with Apparis’ chic metallic ski coat, complete with a belted waist and faux fur (removable!) collar.