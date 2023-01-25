The Chic One-Piece Ski Suits to Hit the Slopes in Style
All the most fashionable snowsuits to shop now.Read More
Peak ski season is here, and whether you're a black diamond-loving pro or you're prepping for your first run down the slopes, you're going to want to pack a stylish ski ensemble for your snowy getaway. The most important aspect of any item of ski apparel is that it keeps you warm, dry and comfy, but who says you can't have fashion *and* function when it comes to ski clothes? There's no shortage of elegant skiwear options right now, including plenty of chic one-piece ski suits.
A quality ski jacket and ski pants are always nice, but a snowsuit is quite possibly the easiest and most convenient way to dress for the slopes; it takes all the effort of figuring out what snow jacket and pants work together out of the equation. And if hearing the word "snowsuit" is already giving you traumatic flashbacks to the bulky and unwieldy one-piece ski suits of your childhood, don't fret—today's fashionable ski jumpsuits are sleek, chic and comfortable. They come in a plethora of colorways and styles, too, whether you prefer a classic monochrome aesthetic or tend towards more retro vibes or brightly-colored, patterned onesies.
Whether you're a skiing enthusiast or prefer snowboarding, we've got you covered. Below, see all the most stylish women's snowsuits for your next trip to the slopes, for your most luxurious and sophisticated ski ensemble yet.
The Most Stylish Women's Ski Suits to Shop Now
Fusalp Clarisse Suit
Add a splash of color to your ski wardrobe with this softshell Fusalp one-piece. It has graphic stripe accents and quilted knee pads, and also has all the functional necessities you need while on the slopes, including chest, hand and interior pockets, as well as a special ski pass pocket for peak accessibility, in addition to storm cuffs, while the legs have a zip-up opening and snow gaiters.
Rudsak Myrali Vegan Leather Ski Suit
It turns out that ski outfits can be extremely high fashion—just look at this sleek vegan leather ski suit, complete with a removable faux fur hood. You'll look just as chic for the après ski as you do on the slopes.
Goldbergh Pearl Hooded Faux Fur-Trimmed Color-Block Ski Suit
Bring the colorblock trend into the winter sports arena with this bold ski suit, which is made from waterproof stretch-shell and has a funnel neck and a faux fur-trimmed hood.
Cordova Striped Ski Suit
It's no surprise that Cordova's signature weatherproof ski suit continues to be a best-seller for the brand; not only is it cute and functional, but it's sleek and even, dare we say, flattering? This is also a great option when you want to layer a one-piece under your go-to ski parka, for extra warmth to combat the cold weather.
Farm Rio Pink Cashew Ski Jumpsuit
Brighten up the slopes with this retro-inspired printed Farm Rio ski jumpsuit. It's such a cheerful and whimsical addition to your snowsports outerwear wardrobe, and it's also windproof and waterproof.
Bogner + 007 Bond Belted Ski Suit
Luxurious ski brand Bogner debuted a very stylish capsule collection with James Bond to celebrate over 50 years since On Her Majesty's Secret Service (and its many ski scenes) was released, including snow jackets, snow pants, knit beanies and plenty of base layers options, but we're loving this classic black and white look. It has four way stretch and is windproof and waterproof, with insulating fleece and zipped pockets to keep all your necessities safe and secure.
Noize Birdie Long Length Ski Suit
Keep it simple in this classic black ski suit, which has multiple large front pockets that are perfect for storing mittens and other cold weather essentials.
Erin Snow Luna Ski Suit
For a more eco-friendly winter sports activewear option, look no further than Erin Snow's stylish Luna silhouette, which has special padding to help keep you warm without adding too much bulk, as well as fleece-lined pants and flared legs, which make pulling those ski boots on and off so much easier.
Tipsy Elves Women's Dayglow Dream Snow Suit
Make a statement with your alpine attire in this retro dayglow snowsuit. It has a waterproof outershell and zippers, with an arm pocket for your lift pass and a waterproof storm hood.
Perfect Moment Star Hooded Belted Printed Ski Suit
Try out a bold pattern with Perfect Moment's houndstooth printed snowsuit. You'll be the star of the slopes, and we're loving the exaggerated bootcut hem (it's all very '70s) and flattering, belted waist.
Head Women's Legacy One-Piece Ski Suit
If there's anyone you should trust when it comes to stylish quality skiwear, it's surely Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn. The champion skier launched a special collection with Head, and we're obsessed with this fashionable white one-piece. It's super functional too, of course, with four-way stretch and a customized belt.
Obermeyer Katze Suit
Obermeyer's classic white snowsuit is meant to take the place of your usual bulky puffer jacket and all those layers. It's super warm, with special down insulation, as well as four-way stretch, a removable faux fur collar and even technology pockets that are specifically made to hold all your phone and other devices.
Backcountry Last Chair Stretch Insulated Women's One-Piece Suit
This one-piece ski and snowboard suit is waterproof but breathable, with an adjustable waist fitted with belt locks as well as a drop hood and plenty of pockets.