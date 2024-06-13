The Smocked Dresses You’ll Live in for Summer

At long last, warm weather has arrived, and while you might have rued bundling up during the cold days of winter, the sweltering summer heat can be rather trick to dress for, too. When in doubt, a breezy summer dress is the solution, and right now, we’re all about a smocked dress, which combines the best of comfort, ease and style.

While smocked dresses have been worn for decades, they’ve become even more relevant over the past few years, especially with the ongoing popularity of the cottagecore trend and the coastal grandmother aesthetic. Smocked dresses are stylish, flattering and comfortable, which is something you shouldn't have to sacrifice for fashion.

Smocked dresses are typically identified by stretchy gathered material, most often at the bodice or waist of the frock. The smocking adds a comfortable structure to the dress that’s flattering without being too constricting. Like any good wardrobe staple, smocked dresses are super versatile; you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. They come in a plethora of silhouettes, whether you’re looking at a babydoll mini, a demure ankle-length frock or a long-sleeved bohemian-inspired style. They also work any time of year; wear one in a thicker fabric with tights when it’s cooler out, or a linen frock during summer. A silkier fabric is chic for a special occasion or dressier affair. Your outerwear choice can also change the feel of a smocked dress; layer with a leather jacket or denim topper if there’s a chill in the air, or perhaps a blazer, for a more professional look.

Below, see the best smocked dress to shop now.