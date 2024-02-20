Jet Set: The Best Sneakers for Travel
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable pair of sneakers is a must for any travel wardrobe, but not every pair of sporty lace-ups is suitable for the true jet-setter. You want a sneaker that's comfortable but still stylish, and will take you from a long travel day to a casual dinner, and keep your feet comfy and supported while walking around. From a sporty running shoe and trendy chunky dad style to a minimalist white leather lace-up and tennis-inspired footwear, these are the best sneakers for travel we're loving and coveting right now.
Travel Sneakers to Add to Your Packing List ASAP
Rothy's The Lace Up Sneaker
Rothy's might be best known for their ballet flats, but don't sleep on their superb sneakers. These super soft sneakers have a contoured footbed for extra comfort and support, with adjustable laces, a terry-lined tongue and gum outsoles. The brand promises there's no blister-filled break-in period, and the minimalist aesthetic means that they'll go with pretty much anything, so you can wear them both en-route and while on your trip. Plus, these are 100 percent machine washable, which is a major plus, and are easily packable.
Dr. Scholl's Women's Time Off Sneaker
Dr. Scholl's Time Off white sneakers went TikTok-viral after user posted a video about wearing the podiatrist-approved shoes throughout her European getaway (including oh-so-many cobblestone streets), and how they were the perfect combination of comfort and style. Indeed, these versatile lace-up walking shoes are made of vegan leather, with an eco-conscious fabric toebox and retro platform. They feature anti-microbial and anti-odor insole technology, for cushioning, comfort and arch support, and you can conveniently purchase them everywhere from Nordstrom to Amazon and Zappos.
Reebok Women's Club C Classic Sneaker
These just might be my favorite non-workout sneakers, ever. They're so comfy and perfect for long days where you know you'll be doing lots of walking, but want a cuter option than a classic athletic shoe. These leather kicks are just as fitting with leggings and jeans as with a floaty dress, and the rubber outsole provides more traction.
Ryka Devotion EZ Slip On Sneaker
If you're looking for comfortable walking shoes that have more of an athletic sneaker feel, try these Ryka's, which are made specially for women's feet. These slip-on shoes feature a durable rubber sole, roomy toe and soft cushioning, with built-in compression channels for shock absorption.
Adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes
There's no denying that the Adidas Sambas are somewhat of a trendy item right now, but just because they've gone fully viral doesn't mean that they aren't a solid pair of shoes. In fact, these comfortable shoes are actually pretty classic, with a sleek leather upper and suede overlays. These are another good option to wear while en route and throughout your next trip. Pro tip—if you have a wide foot, you should probably size up in these.
Allbirds Women's Wool Runner 2
If you want a cozy sneaker that's perfect for a cold weather winter moment, try Allbirds' cult-favorite shoes, which feature a merino wool upper and are offered in half sizes. Plus, the material is super flexible, so you can even stow them in your carry-on.
Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoe
Hoka's Cliton running shoe is lightweight and cushioned, with a compression mold EVA foam insole, and comes in a ton of different colors for those that prefer a brighter hue. If you're a runner looking for a quality athletic shoe while traveling, this is the perfect pick. These are also some of the best walking shoes out there, and are a solid choice for anyone suffering from plantar fasciitis.
New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Sneakers
Ah yes, the viral dad shoe. These New Balance sneakers are a great comfy running shoe that also manage to check off all the boxes of the trend.
Nike Killshot Sneakers
Sure, you could opt for the overdone Nike Air Force 1, or you could try another shoe from the beloved brand. Right now, we're feeling this sleek lace-up, inspired by the classic tennis shoe. It's sporty and practical, but also stylish and versatile, with suede and leather along with a gum rubber sole.