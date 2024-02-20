Jet Set: The Best Sneakers for Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable pair of sneakers is a must for any travel wardrobe, but not every pair of sporty lace-ups is suitable for the true jet-setter. You want a sneaker that's comfortable but still stylish, and will take you from a long travel day to a casual dinner, and keep your feet comfy and supported while walking around. From a sporty running shoe and trendy chunky dad style to a minimalist white leather lace-up and tennis-inspired footwear, these are the best sneakers for travel we're loving and coveting right now.